ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders soccer team gave the Brockway Lady Rovers a run for their money in last year’s District 9 Class A championship game. Eventually, the Lady Crusaders fell in a penalty kick shootout to the Lady Rovers, as the team of 17 will take that loss and use it as motivation into the 2022 season.

