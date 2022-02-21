ST. MARYS — The DuBois Central Catholic Lady Cardinals basketball team was in good shape at the half of Saturday night’s Allegheny Mountain League championship game, holding a 29-14 halftime lead over the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders. But that 15-point lead evaporated in the third quarter, as the Lady Crusaders outscored DCC 22-6 en route to a 48-41 win for the AML title.
“Give DuBois Central Catholic credit, first of all,” ECC head coach Ken Pistner said. “They were making shots and they were getting stops on defense. We just couldn’t get anything going. I thought we looked a lot lackadaisical in the first half. We wanted to get into some full court pressure — not so much to deal with (DCC) but to give us some life and get us moving a bit more. And that’s what ended up happening there in the second half.”
The Lady Cardinals (15-6) started the charge early with Kayley Risser scoring just after the opening tip and then Jessy Risser banking in a midranger for a quick 4-0 lead. After Tori Newton made one of two free throws for ECC, Lexi Berta cashed in a three to give the Lady Cardinals a 9-1 lead.
Elk County Catholic (21-3) would cut the first quarter deficit to 12-6 and then get to within one with a Lucy Klawuhn three before DCC went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter.
Risser, Frank, Berta, Faith Jacob and Marina Hanes all contributed to the run that was capped by a Berta three that gave DCC a 26-11 lead.
After an ECC timeout, Klawuhn knocked down a three to end the Lady Cardinals’ run as both teams traded points before DCC had a 29-14 advantage at the half.
Elk County Catholic’s comeback got going with Mourer getting an and-1 and converting just 28 seconds into the third, as Syd Alexander hit a jumper to get the deficit to 10 shortly thereafter.
Newton then scored underneath to make it 29-21 and after a Lady Cardinals’ timeout, Klawuhn hit her third three of the game to get it to 29-24.
“The third quarter, the wheels fell off on the press,” DCC head coach Jordan Hoover said. “We didn’t handle that well. Honestly, they kind of shot their way back into the game. Lucy (Klawuhn) really shot it well in that third quarter ... Obviously where we usually execute down the stretch, it just wasn’t there tonight.”
Berta hit a jumper to get the DCC lead back to seven but Sami Straub made and and-1 of her own with 3:43 left in the third that cut the DCC lead to just four. After Risser scored underneath, Klawuhn got two buckets underneath as well as DCC’s lead evaporated to just two points.
Two free throws by Alexander would later cut the lead to just one, but Emma Elensky would hit one of two free throws for DCC to get it to 35-33 with just 29.4 seconds left in the third. But the comeback would be complete seconds later as Klawuhn hit her fourth and final triple of the game to take a 36-35 Lady Crusader lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“We came out (in the third quarter) and we said we just can’t come out and start throwing threes up and think that’s how we’re going to get back in the basketball game,” Pistner said. “I basically said one possession at a time, we’ll get a stop. I don’t want threes being fired up. And that’s what we did. We got a three-point play with Emily (Mourer) throwing it inside and then we got Tori (Newton) inside again. Then all of a sudden the outside loosened up a little bit and we got some good inside-out looks in the second half and we started making some shots.”
After scoring just 14 first half points, ECC exploded for 22 in the third, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 22-6 and outscoring them overall 34-12 in the second half.
“We played much better defense in the second half,” Pistner said. “In the first half we were getting face cut, backdoored, it looked like we were running in mud out there. They looked quicker than us and they looked more aggressive than us in the first half. Give them credit for that. But I’ve really got to give our team credit, though. To dig yourself (out of) a 15-point deficit to a good basketball team and come out in the second half and play really, really well. I think it shows what these girls are made of.”
Alexander hit a three to give ECC a 39-35 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and a Straub layup got the ECC lead to six. But the Lady Cardinals would cut the deficit to two with 3:21 left after Frank knocked down both free throws. However, Straub then banked in a three after the team slowed down the offense and possessed the ball for about a minute for a 46-41 lead.
From there, ECC would get trips to the charity stripe for one-and-one opportunities, hitting two of those as DuBois would miss a couple of shots late to set the final at 48-41.
“I think it all started with our defense and that got our offense going,” Pistner said. “We showed a little bit of life. I don’t know what it was at the beginning.”
Klawuhn led all scorers with 17 points while Alexander added in 12 and Straub had nine for the Lady Crusaders. Berta led DCC with 10 while Frank had eight and Risser had seven. Jacob also had six points and 11 rebounds.
Elk County Catholic will now head into the District 9 Class A playoffs as the No. 1 seed and will host the winner of Tuesday’s No. 8 Northern Potter/No. 9 Smethport matchup on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“I think we should have a lot of momentum right now — I really do,” Pistner said. “Obviously if we wouldn’t have come back in the second half, it would’ve been a different story. But I think going into the playoffs we have some momentum now. We’re a young group. We’ve got five sophomores out there. They were in the playoffs last year but not in this atmosphere. It’s a whole different year this year. Last year was last year. I think they gained a lot of experience today and I think that’s certainly going to help us in the playoffs because we may be playing DuBois Central again.”
Even though DCC saw a 15-point lead go away, Hoover said they have positives that came from the game while also stating the Lady Cardinals could see the Lady Crusaders in the D9 playoffs
“This is a matchup we’ve anticipated for a while and a matchup we could potentially play again,” Hoover said. “I think you saw a lot of basic basketball from both teams. I honestly thought we played that game pretty well overall. I think if you go into that game and say going into that game, it’s a one-possession game in the fourth quarter with a few minutes left.”
DuBois Central Catholic has the No. 4 seed in Class A playoffs as they will host No. 5 seed Ridgway on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to district play and we’ve got a big game on Thursday,” Hoover said. “That’s kind of what we’re geared up for. We pictured this as much of an opportunity to get better for that game on Thursday. That’s kind of how we sold it. The fact that also played well is a good (omen). We basically played one really bad quarter and that was it.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 48,
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 41
Score by Quarters
DCC 12 17 6 6 — 41
ECC 6 8 22 12 — 48
DuBois Central Catholic—41
Lexi Berta 4 0-0 10, Faith Jacob 2 2-3 6, Kayley Risser 3 1-2 7, Rose Whipple 0 0-0 0, Jessy Frank 2 4-4 8, Marina Hanes 2 0-0 4, Emma Elensky 2 1-2 5, Lauren Davidson 0 1-2 1. Totals: 15 9-13 41.
Elk County Catholic—48
Lucy Klawuhn 6 1-2 17, Sami Straub 3 2-4 9, Syd Alexander 4 3-4 12, Tori Newton 3 1-4 7, Emily Mourer 1 1-1 3, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-15 48.
Three-pointers: DCC 2 (Berta 2), ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Straub, Alexander).