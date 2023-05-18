ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team pounded out eight extra-base hits, including four home runs, in a 15-0, 4-inning rout of Warren Wednesday afternoon at Benzinger Park.
The Lady Crusaders got off to a slow start, scoring once in the first and twice in the second. However, ECC poured it on from there and pushed three runs across in the third before exploding for nine runs in the fourth to invoke the 15-run mercy rule in walk-off fashion.
All told, ECC churned out 19 hits, with five different Lady Crusaders having three or more.
Sydney Alexander led all players as she went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Emily Mourer enjoyed a 3-for-4 day with a double and homer and four RBIs, while Lydia Anderson and Ellie Baron each had three hits and three RBIs. Anderson had two doubles and Baron a homer.
Reagan Bauer also had a double and homer as part of a 2-for-2 day with two RBIs and three runs scored, while Gabby Weisner finished 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and a pair of runs.
Mourer was the beneficiary of all that offense as she tossed a two-hit shutout. She struck out three and walked one.
Elk County (14-3) closes out its regular season today at home against cross-town rival St. Marys.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
WARREN 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Warren 000 00 — 0
ECC 123 9 — 15
There were 2 outs when game ended
Warren—0
C. Beers 1b 2000, Kuzminski 2b 2020, Hoffman ss 2000, Devore p 1000, Stec p 0000, Gray cf 2000, Warrior 3b 2000, M. Beers lf 1000, Abbey c 1000, Ferry 1000. Totals: 14-02-0.
ECC—15
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3101, Gabby Weisner cf 3231, Lydia Anderson 1b 3233, Emily Mourer p 4134, Sarah Hasselman 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 4241, Ellie Baron rf 4233, Tessa Fleldderman dp 2100, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3010, Reagan Bauer lf 2322, Alexa Chamberlin cr 0100. Totals: 28-15-19-15.
Errors: Warren 1, ECC 0. LOB: Warren 3, ECC 4. 2B: Weisner, Anderson 2, Mourer, Bauer/ HR: Mourer, Alexander, Baron, Bauer. SB: Weisner.
Pitching
Warren: Devore-3 2/3 IP, 16 H. 15 R, 15 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Stec-0 IP, 3 H, 0 R. 0 BB. 0 SO.
ECC: Emily Mourer-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Devore.
In other action Wednesday:
Johnsonburg 7,
Port Allegany 2,
JOHNSONBURG — Although the Johnsonburg Ramettes softball team was outhit by Port Allegany 7-6 on Wednesday, the Ramettes picked up a 7-2 win to finish off its regular season.
Johnsonburg also took advantage of nine Port Allegany and took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Zoey Grunthaner led the way by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Julia Jones pitched a complete game, scattering seven hits while allowing two runs and two walks while striking out 13.
Johnsonburg ends its regular season with a 10-8 record and awaits District 9 Class AA playoffs next week.
JOHNSONBURG 7,
PORT ALLEGANY 2
Score by Innings
Port 101 000 0 — 2
J’burg 011 203 x — 7
Port Allegany—2
K. Dowell ss 4000, M. Smith 1b 4110, E. Baumgardner rf 3000, M. Alcorn cf 3011, C. Lloyd p 4120, A. Tanner 2b 3011, E. Errick 3b 3000, M. Errick c 3000, L. Nelson lf 3020. Totals: 30-2-7-2.
Johnsonburg—7
Natalie Dunworth ss 3110, Julia Jones p 2101, Zoey Grunthaner c 4122, Jenna Kasmierski 1b 3210, Shelby Sorg cf 2000, Marlee Cherry lf 2000, Gionna Dellaquila rf 2100, Jada Fitch ph 1000, Jayden Gardner 2b 4110, Maria Casilio 3b 3011. Totals: 26-7-6-4.
Errors: Port 2, J’burg 2. 2B: Lloyd, Tanner, Smith; Kasmierski.
Pitching
Port Allegany: C. Lloyd-6 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 9 BB, 7 SO.
Johnsonburg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 13 SO.
Winning pitcher: Jones. Losing pitcher. Lloyd.
Bradford 11,
Brockway 3
BRADFORD — The Brockway Lady Rovers softball team finished up its season on Wednesday with an 11-3 loss to the Bradford Lady Owls.
Rheanna Spinda led the Lady Rovers at the plate, going 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Teammate Meeca Smith was 1-for-3 with an RBI while Taylor Rhed had Brockway’s other hit.
Trailing 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Bradford scored two in the bottom of the fourth and five in the bottom of the fifth en route to the win.
Brockway finishes the year at 3-14.
BRADFORD 11,
BROCKWAY 3
Score by Innings
Brockway 100 110 0 — 3
Bradford 310 250 x — 11
Brockway—3
Amanda Decker ss 4000, Rheanna Spinda rf 2121, Meeca Smith c 3011, Stephanie Stage lf 4100, Taylor Rhed 1b 3010, Josie Orinko cf 2100, Lily Heilbrun 3b 4000, Savannah Ross dp 2000, Kalina Powell 2b 2000. Totals: 26-3-4-2.
Bradford—11
K. Deming ss 5210, A. Benson cf 4430, M. Dougherty 3b 4114, M. Craig rf 3000, J. Wixson rf 1000, A. Johnson c 4011, S. Cornelius 1b-p 3110, A. Krouse 1b 1000, C. Persichini 2b 4100, K. Dixon p-1b-p 4223, S. Miller dp 4010, L. Rodrigues cr 0000. Totals: 37-11-10-8.
Errors: Brockway 9, Bradford 2. LOB: Brockway 12, Bradford 9. 2B: Miller. HR: Dixon.
Pitching
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-6 IP, 10 H, 11 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Bradford: K. Dixon-6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 9 BB, 6 SO; S. Cornelius-2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Dixon. Losing pitcher: Hertel.
In action Tuesday:
DuBois 15,
Bradford 0,
5 innings
BRADFORD — The DuBois Lady Beavers softball team had the bats rolling on Tuesday evening in a 15-0 win in five innings over the Bradford Lady Owls.
Jordan McGranor was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and a team-high four RBIs. McGranor’s home run came in the top of the third that scored two runs. Two batters later, Ava Baronick homered — also a two-run shot.
Layden Mooney was also 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs while leadoff hitter Haley Reed was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Baronick got the win inside the circle, throwing all five innings and allowing just four hits, no runs and two walks while striking out five.
DuBois (13-3) caps off its regular season today as they host Clearfield in a 3:30 p.m. contest at the Highland Street field.
DuBOIS 15,
BRADFORD 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 114 36 — 15
Bradford 000 00 — 0
DuBois—15
Haley Reed cf 4331, Aailyah Estrada 3b 4110, Jordan McGranor 1b 4234, Audrey Hale c 4021, Grace Reynolds cr 0300, Ava Baronick p 2112, Lynx Lander ss 4110, Layden Mooney lf 4122, Stasija Daniluk rf 3100, Madi Kriner 2b 2201. Totals: 31-15-13-11.
Bradford—0
K. Deming ss 3010, A. Benson cf 3000, K. Dixon p 3000, M. Dougherty 3b 2021, M. Craig rf 2010, A. Johnson c 0000, S. Cornelius 1b 2000, C. Persichini 2b 2000, A. Braun lf 2000. Totals: 19-0-4-0.
Errors: DuBois 1, Bradford 1. LOB: DuBois 6, Bradford 6. 2B: Estrada; Dougherty. HR: McGranor, Baronick. SB: Daniluk.
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
Bradford: K. Dixon-5 IP, 13 H, 15 R, 12 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Baronick. Losing pitcher: Dixon.