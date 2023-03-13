ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team put together a pair of gigantic runs against visiting Northern Bedford Saturday in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs — one to surge to an early double-digit lead and the other to put the game away in the fourth quarter against the District 5 runners-up.
The Lady Crusaders, who led by as many as 13 points in the first, staved off a Northern rally by forcing plenty of turnovers before running away with the 50-27 decision.
“We got off to a quick start and, after our tough game Saturday (a 45-40 loss to Otto-Eldred in the D-9 title game), I kind of expected us to come out with a little fire in our eyes, and we certainly did,” Elk County Catholic head coach Ken Pistner said.
After both teams ended their initial possessions with baskets, the host Lady Crusaders used a patient half-court offense and strong defense to go on a 13-0 run. ECC led 15-2 with 1:06 left in the first quarter before Northern Bedford netted the last four points of the frame to trail 15-6 after one.
Sami Straub scored six points in the first to pace the Lady Crusader offense, while Syd Alexander connected on a trey and had five points in the frame.
The Lady Panthers were just 2-of-8 from the field in the opening quarter and turned the ball over five times, which was a sign of things to come.
“We sort of put ourselves behind from the get-go,” Northern Bedford head coach Jon Ewart said. “And it’s tough to dig out of. You have to claw and scrap and you have to control those runs, and that’s tough to do. Especially when you get to this level of basketball.”
Both teams struggled on the offensive end in the second quarter as the Lady Panthers were just 3-of-12 from the floor, while ECC hit on three of its 11 shots. A couple Lydia Ritchey free throws helped the Lady Panthers win the quarter 8-7 and go to the half down by eight, 22-14.
“Things calmed down a little bit and the game went into a little bit of a lull, “ Pistner said. “But then in the second half we started to shoot the ball really well and play the way I’d thought we play.”
An early Leah Swanseen basket cut the Northern deficit to just six points, but a string of Lady Panther turnovers helped ECC go back on top by double digits thanks in large part to a 3-pointer from Lucy Klawuhn, who drilled four big treys in the game,
Tori Newton also asserted herself in the paint, scoring 10 of her 13 points in the third quarter to lead ECC to a 35-21 advantage heading to the fourth.
“Once you get the inside game going, it opens up that outside game,” Pistner said. “They had to concentrate on the inside (with Newton) and then Lucy was open, and then when they were tough on the outside we were able to dump it inside. It’s nice to have the luxury to be able to do that.”
Many of those third-quarter points followed turnovers from Northern Bedford, which had 11 in the quarter and 27 for the game.
“We knew going in that we were going to have to pressure them full court and get them to turn the ball over because they’re a good half-court set offense team,” Pistner said. “In the second half we were able to make a few shots, get into pressure and build the lead.”
“We started to claw and try to make a comeback and then I think we had three straight possessions with a turnover and they capitalized on two of them. And one was a big 3,” Ewart said. “We made some mistakes early in that quarter that really cost us.”
ECC put the game away with a 15-0 run to start the final stanza.
Klawuhn, who scored 12 points in the game, drilled two of her 3s in the run, while Straub netted six of her game-high 14 down the stretch.
The Lady Crusaders also took command on the boards in the second half after a fairly even first 16 minutes. ECC held a 15-14 advantage on the glass at the half, but ended up plus-8 for the game.
Newton pulled down nine rebounds to lead Elk County Catholic, while Emily Mourer hauled in seven and Straub grabbed five. Lacy McIlnay led Northern with five boards.
Northern Bedford ended its season with a record of 17-4.
Elk County Catholic improved to 17-4 with the win.
The Lady Crusaders are back in action Wednesday in the second round of the PIAA playoffs. ECC faces District 7 champ Union Area at PennWest Clarion at 6 p.m. Union beat Clarion 47-9 in its PIAA playoff opener.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 50
NORTHERN BEDFORD 27
Score by Quarters
Northern Bedford 6 8 7 6 — 27
ECC 15 7 13 15 — 50
Northern Bedford—27
Lacy McIlnay 1 2-2 4, Emily Heck 1 0-0 2, Leah Swanseen 3 2-2 8, Mariah Hall 0 1-3 1, Lydia Ritchey 1 3-6 5, Lauren Heck 0 0-0 0, Abby Kline 2 0-0 4, Alyssa Yeatts 1 0-0 3, Olivia Helsel 0 0-0 0, Bella Gable 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-13 27.
ECC—50
Lucy Klawuhn 4 0-2 12, Sami Straub 4 6-6 14, Syd Alexander 3 0-0 7, Emily Mourer 2 0-0 4, Tori Newton 5 3-5 13, Kiri Emmert 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sara Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-13 50.
Three-pointers: NB 1 (Yeatts); ECC 5 (Klawuhn 4, Alexander).