DuBOIS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team continued its undefeated run on Thursday evening, getting its record up to 11-0 after sweeping the DuBois Central Catholic Lady Crusaders at the Varischetti Sports Complex, 25-10, 25-16, 25-12.
Tori Newton led the Lady Crusaders with 13 kills and five aces. Madison Marzullo and Maddie Bierley had eight kills each as Marzullo had three aces. Reagan Bauer also had six kills and three aces as the Lady Crusaders took leads early in each set and didn’t relinquish it.
It was a nice where ECC head coach Tricia Bauer got the entire Lady Crusaders lineup in the game action, as she was particularly pleased with how they did as a whole.
“We got everyone in — and that wasn’t the plan,” Bauer said. But that worked out. I always talk about my starting team because they’re the ones out there. But I always tell the backups that your job is to push them. And I felt like they went out there tonight and I felt they did really, really well. They did everything that we work on in practice and they looked good. I was impressed with how they passed and talked and played the net.”
After the game was tied up at 3-3, the Lady Crusaders went on a 15-5 run to put the first set out of reach, eventually winning 25-10 after a couple of points by Newton.
The Lady Crusaders started out the second set as same as the first, jumping out to a 10-3 lead as Newton notched two aces, but DCC would battle back and get it down to 13-8 and then 20-16 after a Kayley Risser block, but a 5-0 run — capped off with a Reagan Bauer kill — gave ECC second set, 25-16.
But the third set was highlighted by the ECC reserves, as they helped get a 12-2 lead early before completing the sweep, 25-12.
“We’ve been working really hard on our communication and not letting balls drop,” coach Bauer said. “I think we had some plays tonight where we kept the ball in play where we might not have (in other games). Now we know they can go in and handle their own.
“We’ve been really lucky this year with no injuries and not a lot of sickness. It’s nice to know if something happens that we’ve got that in the reserves to keep up the same momentum. I don’t feel like when they went in that our momentum dropped at all. It kept going so it was nice.”
While the Lady Cardinals were swept, DCC head coach Liz Snell said it was a good opportunity for her squad to learn how to play against a really good team.
“They’re an amazing team, so it’s hard for us,” DCC head coach Liz Snell said about facing off against the Lady Crusaders. “But I think they did well. They stayed positive and kept moving. The last time we played them, there were a lot of mental errors and they did better at controlling that tonight. But it’s tough with our lack of experience — (ECC’s) such a great team.”
Lydia Morgan had five blocks for DCC as teammates Hanes and Ella Elensky had three kills each.
Elk County Catholic has three games remaining for the regular season, with its next matchup coming at Brockway on Monday.
“We’re writing goals now,” coach Bauer said. “We’re pushing ourselves rather than letting other people push us. We’re writing goals where everyone has a specific goal for every game and then after the game we’re analyzing, ‘How did I do? What do I need to do better?’ That’s what we’re working on for this week and the next week. I’m just super proud of them. Their mentality this year has been really, really strong. At practices I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what to tell you girls.’ I love watching them play. They’re fun to watch play. They’re just a great group of girls.”
DuBois Central Catholic falls to 6-10 on the season and plays Monday at Sheffield.
“I just love that they get a chance to see that,” Snell said. “They have that potential ... They’re capable of that. I mean, they’re juniors. We don’t have any seniors. So coming back next year, they can stay disciplined and they can see where it can get them because they have that potential and that athleticism.”