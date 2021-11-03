ST. MARYS — An undefeated season came to an end Tuesday night as No. 3 Oswayo Valley Green Wave upset the No. 2 seed Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders volleyball team in a District 9 Class A semifinals matchup in straight sets, taking a 25-22, 27-25, 25-14 win.
“I thought we played really, really well the first two games,” Lady Crusaders head coach Tricia Bauer said. “We got some bad breaks that didn’t go our way. I think we passed really well and played defense really well. We only missed maybe one serve in all three games.”
The first two games were tightly contested, with Oswayo Valley’s seven-point lead early in the first set being the largest lead prior to the third set.
“The first two games were really good games,” Bauer said. “Then we just stopped attacking the ball and got a little gun shy. We had a little mental hiccup there and they took advantage of that.”
After the score was tied 3-3 early, the Green Wave went on a 11-4 run to go up 14-7 before the Lady Crusaders started chipping away. Lucy Klawuhn had an ace to cut the Green Wave lead to 14-10 and a Reagan Bauer kill cut the Oswayo Valley lead to 16-15.
The back-and-forth battle would take both teams to an 18-18 tie before the visiting Green Wave started to pull away. After getting the next two points, ECC answered and got the deficit to 23-21 with a Tori Newton kill. But with the first set at 24-22, a long serve by the Lady Crusaders gave Oswayo Valley a first set 25-22 win.
A slew of Lady Crusaders kept them in the contest throughout, with coach Bauer citing Newton, Bauer, Klawuhn, Kat Kirst and senior Abby Hasselman.
“Abby Hasselman is our senior libero,” Bauer said. “She’s going to be greatly missed next year. I thought she played really good defense.”
Elk County Catholic got its first lead of the night in the second set with a 5-4 lead. It looked like things were turning around and momentum was going to the home team, as Oswayo Valley called a timeout with the Lady Crusaders leading 16-11 in the second set after a Maddie Bierley kill. But after the timeout, the Green Wave regrouped and eventually went on a 6-1 run to tie things up at 17-17.
That’s when the battle began with each team seemingly trading kills left and right, with ECC’s Bauer and Newton doing damage while Oswayo Valley’s Jadyn Brabham and Avaree Kellert led the way for the visitors in that stretch.
With the score at 23-23, Oswayo Valley made it 24-23 and had match point but Kellert served it into the net to make it 24-24. Newton got a kill to make it match point for the Lady Crusaders but MaKenna Manning answered with a kill of her own to tie it up at 25-25. From there, Gabby Weisner had a couple of digs for the Lady Crusaders to save some potential match points, but the Green Wave was able to prevail and take a 27-25 second set win after Brabham slammed it past a diving Lady Crusader.
Down 2-0 at that point, Oswayo Valley didn’t let off the gas and tried to end things in straight sets, taking a 10-2 lead in the third set before ECC called a timeout to regroup. After cutting the Green Wave lead to six at two separate occasions in the third set, Oswayo Valley was able to pull away and Kellert’s final kill gave the Green Wave a 25-14 third set win and a trip to the D-9 Class A finals on Thursday.
Newton led the Lady Crusaders with nine kills while Bierley had four kills. Madison Marzullo and Moira Stanisch had three blocks each while Klawuhn had two aces.
Those with their final game included Hasselman, Kirst, Stanisch and Syd O’Leary.
“They did a great job for us this year with keeping the team happy and encouraged,” Bauer said.
With the loss, the Lady Crusaders ended its season with a 15-1 record.
“I’d like to just really enjoy the fact that we had a good season,” Bauer said. “We won two tournaments and it was a fun season. There were a lot of fun girls to coach. We did some phenomenal things. We got better every practice and every game. That was our motto — every game, get a little bit better. I just would really like to absorb that for a little bit. But we have a lot of good girls coming back next year and hopefully they’ll just keep getting better and better.”