DuBOIS — In what was a game that spanned two different days and two different locations, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders softball team notched a 17-0 win in four innings over Brookville on Wednesday.
The game originally started at Benzinger Park in St. Marys on Monday but was suspended due to weather in the bottom of the second inning with a 6-0 ECC lead and one out.
But on Wednesday afternoon, both teams resumed the game at Heindl Field in DuBois and the Lady Crusaders picked up right where they left off — including an 8-run fourth inning that was capped off by an Emily Mourer three-run homer to walk it off via the mercy rule.
“We do have a good hitting team,” ECC head coach Eric Weisner said. “I can’t complain. The girls are playing hard. They’re playing tough ball, good defense and they’re running the bases well.”
Mourer also got the win inside the circle and threw four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out eight.
“She’s a workhorse on the mound,” Weisner said. “She’s got a great stick. (Players like Mourer) are few and far between at times and it’s a nice one to have on your team.”
The Lady Crusaders tallied 16 hits as Lydia Anderson was 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Mourer and Ellie Baron also had three hits and Caitlyn Vollmer had three RBIs.
With a 6-0 lead and a runner on third as play resumed, Lucy Klawuhn scored on a passed ball to make it 7-0. Tessa Fledderman’s two-RBI double then made it 9-0 as both teams had a scoreless third inning.
Brookville (0-4) had a Tory McKinney single in the top of the fourth but that was all the Lady Raiders offense could muster as ECC ended the game with no outs in the bottom of the fourth.
Sydney Alexander led off with a triple and a Baron bloop single in the infield brought Alexander home for the 10-0 lead.
Two consecutive walks for Lady Raiders pitcher Cadence Suhan loaded the bases for Vollmer, who in turn hit a liner to right field. But the ball went off the right fielder’s glove into the corner, clearing the bases for a 14-0 ECC lead.
Gabby Weisner drew a walk and Anderson singled to left to bring up Mourer at the plate. Needing just one run to end the game for the 15-run mercy rule, Mourer hit a shot over the fence into left/center to end the game at a 17-0 final.
Coach Weisner said he was happy with the effort — especially with the 16 hits on the afternoon.
“Caitlyn (Vollmer) had a nice hit,” Weisner said. “Tessa (Fledderman) had that good double there. The girls were putting the bat on the ball and that’s all you can ask. You try to preach that — put the bat on the ball and good things are going to happen. Hopefully it continues.”
Elk County Catholic moved to 4-2 with the win as they had a quick turnaround as they traveled to Johnsonburg later that day, in which they won that contest, 12-6, to go to 5-2 on the season.
In the Johnsonburg game, the Lady Crusaders jumped out to an 8-1 lead entering the bottom of the fourth as they roughed up Ramettes starter Julia Jones for 12 runs, 10 earned, on 13 hits on the day. Johnsonburg made it a game by scoring once in the fourth and four times in the fifth to get within two at 8-6, but the Lady Crusaders added four late insurance runs — two each in the sixth and seventh — to improve to 5-2.
Alexander led the ECC attack, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, while Hope Farley was 3-for-4 with a doubled and one RBI.
Mourer went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs and notched the win in the circle by going the distance. She allowed six runs, all earned, on eight hits while striking out four and walking three.
Payton Delhunty was 2-for-3 with a RBI for the Ramettes, while Julie Peterson hit a solo home run.
Brookville had two games on Wednesday as they fell to DuBois, 19-3, in three innings after the ECC game was completed, falling to 0-6 overall.
Both teams are off until Tuesday, when the Lady Crusaders host DuBois Central Catholic and Brookville travels to Johnsonburg.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 17,
BROOKVILLE 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
B’ville 000 0 — 0
ECC 090 8 — 17
No outs when winning run scored.
Brookville—0
Alyssa Tollini p-1b-cf 2000, Cadence Suhan 3b-p 2000, Tory McKinney lf 2010, Kerstyn Davie cf 1000, Kyra Beal 1b 1000, Aubre Eble c 1000, Jordan Daisley ss 2010, Riley Eble rf 1000, Natasha Rush p-2b 0000, Lexee Mays 1b-2b 1000, Delaney Barr 2b-3b 1000. Totals: 14-0-2-0.
Elk County Catholic—17
Gabby Weisner cf 3210, Lydia Anderson 1b 4242, Emily Mourer p 3234, Sarah Hasselman cr 0000, Lucy Klawuhn ss 3111, Sydney Alexander 3b 2210, Ellie Baron lf 3331, Tessa Fledderman dp 1212, Hope Farley rf 2211, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3113, Kathrine Kirst 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-17-16-14.
Errors: B’ville 1, ECC 0. LOB: B’ville 3, ECC 4. 2B: Daisley; Anderson, Fledderman. 3B: Alexander. HR: Mourer. SB: McKinley.
Pitching
Brookville: Alyssa Tollini-1 1/3+ IP, 8 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Natasha Rush-0+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Cadence Suhan-1 2/3+ IP, 6 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO.
Elk County Catholic: Emily Mourer-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Tollini.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 12,
JOHNSONBURG 6
Score by Innings
ECC 031 402 2 — 12
J’burg 010 140 0 — 6
Elk County Catholic—12
Lucy Klawuhn 4212, Gabby Weisner 4111, Lydia Anderson 5110, Emily Mourer 4022, Sydney Alexander 5232, Caitlyn Vollmer 4011, Ellie Baron 4112, Tessa Fledderman 2100, Hope Farley 4131, Sarah Hassleman 0200, Reagan Bauer 0100, Kathrine Kirst 0000. Totals: 36-12-13-11.
Johnsonburg—6
Natalie Dunworth 4111, Julia Jones 3110, Jenna Kasmierski 2211, Anna Duffield 4011, Julie Peterson 3111, Payton Delhunty 3021, Zoey Grunthaner 3000, Shelby Sorg 3110, Maria Casilio 3000. Totals: 28-6-8-5.
Errors: ECC 0, J’burg 1. LOB: ECC 8, J’burg 4. 2B: Klawuhn, Mourer, Alexander, Vollmer, Farley. HR: Peterson. SB: Weisner Alexander 2, Bauer 2; Jones, Kasmierski, Delhunty.
Pitching
ECC: Emily Mourer-7 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
J’burg: Julia Jones-7 IP, 13 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 5 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: Jones