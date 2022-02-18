ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team overcame a cold-shooting first quarter to knock off visiting Brockway, 41-34, Thursday night in an Allegheny Mountain League semifinal game.
Elk County couldn’t find the basket in the first quarter and didn’t have a field goal in the opening eight minutes as Brockway jumped out to a 10-2 lead.
That quickly changed in the second, though, as Sami Straub scored just 19 seconds in to spark a 15-4 quarter that saw the Lady Crusaders take a 17-14 advantage to the half.
Brockway got as close as two points twice in the fourth at 27-25 and 29-27. However, an 8-2 spurt by ECC pushed the lead back out to 10 (39-29) with 1:43 to play before the Lady Crusaders eventually won by seven to reach Saturday night’s title game against DuBois Central Catholic.
The South Division champ Lady Cardinals were pushed to the brink Thursday night by Kane before pulling out a 51-47 win in the other semifinal game. Elk County, the North champs, beat DCC in the team’s regular season matchup, 35-28.
As for Thurday night, ECC used a nice inside-out game — hitting five 3-pointers and nine 2-pointers — over the final three quarters along with strong defense to beat the Lady Rovers and improve to 20-3 on the season.
Lucy Klawuhn paced ECC with 11 points, hitting three treys in the win. Tori Newton added 10 points, while Sami Straub had nine. Emily Mourer chipped in six points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Defensively, ECC held Brockway’s senior 1,000-point duo of Danielle Wood and Selena Buttery to a combined 22 points. Buttery led the way with a gamehigh 13 points and seven rebounds. Wood had nine points, with fellow senior Ciara Morelli adding eight.
Both teams struggled offensively to open the game.
Wood scored the game’s first points on a hoop 48 seconds in, but neither team scored for the ensuing three minutes. Buttery finally ended that drought with a bucket, then hit a 3-pointer to make it 7-0 Lady Rovers with 3:19 left in the opening period.
Elk County finally got on the scoreboard at the 2:54 mark when Newton went 1 of 2 at the foul line. She repeated that performance with 50 seconds left to make it 7-2, but Brockway scored the final three points of the quarter on a Wood hoop and Madelyn Schmader free throw to lead 10-2 after one quarter.
Straub netted ECC’s first field goal in the opening moments of the second before Buttery countered for Brockway to make it 12-4.
It was all ECC from there in the quarter though, as the Lady Crusaders outscored the Lady Rovers 13-2 in the final 4:41 of the half to grab a three-point lead at the half, 17-14.
Klawuhn jump-started that spurt with a 3-pointer and hit a second trey later in the run. Straub and Mourer both had hoops, while Newton went 2 of 2 at the line in the final minute. Klawuhn had six points in the frame, with Straub scoring five of her nine in the period.
Elk County carried that momentum into the third quarter and once again kept the Lady Rover offense quite as part of a 10-5 period that pushed the Lady Crusader lead to eight at 27-19.
Brockway’s lone field goals in the quarter were a 3-pointer by Buttery just past the midway point and a hoop from Morelli with 2:37 left in the period.
Elk County got five points from Sydney Alexander in the third, including a 3-pointer to cap the scoring with 1:51 remaining.
Brockway promptly got back into the game to start the fourth, using a 6-0 spurt in the first two minutes to get bac within two at 27-25. Morelli hit a pair of shots around a Buttery hoop in the mini-run.
Newton and Morelli then traded baskets before a Newton hoop and Klawuhn 3-pointer sparked ECC’s key 10-2 run that all but put the game away at 39-39 with 1:43 to play.
Mourer added a hoop in that run, while Straub capped it with a 3-pointer of her own that put the Lady Crusaders up 10. Brockway’s lone points in the spurt came on a Morelli bucket. Buttery hit a trey with 49 seconds left to make it a seven-point game at 39-32, but Brockway could get no closer. Wood scored at the buzzer to set the final score at 41-34.
Elk County will now play DCC for the AML title Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Marys High School.
Brockway (15-7) is now off until the District 9 playoffs and reportedly is the top seed in Class 2A.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 41,
BROCKWAY 34
Score by Quarters
Brockway 10 4 5 15 — 34
ECC 2 15 10 14 — 41
Brockway—34
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 0-0 2, Ciara Morelli 4 0-0 8, Danielle Wood 4 1-2 9, Selena Buttery 5 0-0 13, Lauren Rendos 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1-2 34
Elk County Catholic—41
Lucy Klawuhn 3 2-2 11, Sami Straub 3 2-4 9, Sydney Alexander 2 0-0 5, Tori Newton 3 4-10 10, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Gabby Weisner 0 0-1 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 8-17 41.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Buttery 3), ECC 5 (Klawuhn 3, Starub, Alexander).