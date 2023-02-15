ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team wrapped up its regular season with a decisive 53-22 win over Bradford on Tuesday night.
After ECC held a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Lady Crusaders allowed just 12 points the rest of the way, including outscoring Bradford 19-3 in the third quarter.
Lucy Klawuhn led the Lady Crusaders with 15 points as Tori Newton joined her in double-figures with 10.
Teammates Emily Mourer had eight while Sami Straub and Kiri Emmert chipped in with five points each.
Bradford’s Kalie Dixon scored 14 of the team’s 22 points — 13 of which were in the first half.
Elk County Catholic also won the junior varsity matchup, 33-6. In that contest, Mya Pistner led the Lady Crusaders with 11 points as Lena Polaski added six.
Elk County Catholic wraps up its regular season with a 19-3 record as they’ll now head to the Allegheny Mountain League semifinals as they host DuBois Central Catholic on Friday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 53,
BRADFORD 22
Score by Quarters
Brad 10 6 3 3 — 22
ECC 15 16 19 3 — 53
Bradford—22
Alanna benson 1 3-4 6, Kalie Dixon 4 3-4 14, Korie Dixon 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Taylor 1 0-0 2, Carli Persichini 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mallory Craig 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 6-8 22.
Elk County Catholic—53
Sami Straub 2 1-2 5, Tori Newton 5 0-0 10, Syd Alexander 2 3-4 7, Lucy Klawuhn 5 1-2 15, Emily Mourer 4 0-0 8, Kiri Emmert 2 0-0 5, Gracee Breindel 0 0-0 0, Sarah Hasselman 1 0-0 3, Alexa Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Mya Pistner 0 0-0 0, Payton Newton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 53.
Three-pointers: Brad 4 (Ka. Dixon 3, Benson), ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Emmert, Hasselman).
In other girls basketball action:
KANE 47
BROOKVILLE 24
KANE — In a non-conference road trip to Kane, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team dropped a 47-24 decision Tuesday night.
Kane led 19-10 at halftime before rolling out a 17-6 third-quarter advantage to put the game away. Mia Anderson and Maya Smith scored 17 and 13 points respectively to lead the Lady Wolves, who finished the regular season with an 11-10 record.
Brookville (5-16) was led by Eden Wonderling’s 11 points. Bentley Hughey scored six points.
The Lady Raiders visit DuBois for their final game Friday.