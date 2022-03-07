CLARION — For the first time in 12 years, the Elk County Catholic Lady Crusaders basketball team can call themselves district champions, as the top seeded Crusaders beat No. 3 seed Otto-Eldred, 39-28, for the District 9 Class A title on Saturday at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
The title is the first since back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010. It’s also the third overall for head coach Ken Pistner in his 19 years at the helm of the Lady Crusaders.
“I told the kids that district championship don’t happen every year, so enjoy it,” Pistner said. “These moments are sometimes few and far between.”
The old adage of “defense wins championships” proved itself true Saturday afternoon as the Lady Crusaders held Otto-Eldred to just two points in the first quarter and 10 points in the first half.
“When you start a game out like that defensively and you hit a couple of threes, that’s tough,” Pistner said. “This is a pretty high-scoring basketball team that we beat tonight. To hold them to 28 points was really sound. And it wasn’t just one defensive player, the whole team did a great job.”
Elk County Catholic (24-3) held an 8-2 lead over Otto-Eldred (22-3) thanks to a couple of treys from Lucy Klawuhn — who hit four triples on he night and led the Lady Crusaders with 14 points.
Fellow starter Sami Straub took over the scoring for ECC in the second quarter. She banked in a three to go up 11-4 and made a bucket underneath later on a pass from Klawuhn to go up 14-8. Syd Alexander then knocked down a couple free throws to give ECC a 16-10 halftime lead.
The third quarter then saw the Lady Crusaders outscore the Lady Terrors 17-7 as ECC had the high-low game working to perfection. Emily Mourer made a bucket underneath to get things going and then Klawuhn knocked down a three before Mourer and Tori Newton got into the scoring act once again.
“When you make a few shots, things seem to look pretty good,” Pistner said. “When we hit a few shots on the outside, it enabled us to get some buckets in the inside. We got a couple nice high-low buckets with Emily Mourer ... And that was because we hit a couple of threes and they had to come out and extend their defense.
“The first time we played them, we were really successful with that high-low with Emily and Tori. But their coach did a really good job at making some adjustments. We got Tori out of that action and got Emily more involved in it and it kind of paid off for us.”
The two Mourer buckets gave ECC its first double-digit lead of the game and Klawuhn’s fourth and final three gave the Lady Crusaders a 30-15 lead. Alexander would then knock down a three of her own as ECC had a 33-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lady Terrors worked furiously to get back into the game, and they did just that in cutting the lead to nine midway through the fourth quarter thanks to threes from Katie Sheeler, Brooke Close and Carrie Drummond. Pistner admitted it made him a bit nervous once the double-digit lead evaporated.
“They have a good team and they have what I think is the best player in the district (in Katie Sheeler),” Pistner said. “Whenever you have a player like that, nine points can disappear in a hurry. We did such a great job defensively tonight. I’m really proud of the defensive effort.”
However, once the lead got cut to nine with 2:28 to go, the Lady Crusaders did a great job of playing keep away from the Lady Terrors before finally turning it over at the 1:15 mark while still holding a nine-point lead.
The Lady Terrors would eventually put Straub at the charity stripe with 34.9 seconds to go as she knocked down both free throws to make it 39-28.
A missed Otto-Eldred bucket gave the ball back to the Lady Crusaders. But after Klawuhn missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 19.3 seconds left, Elk County Catholic got the rebound and ran out the clock for a 39-28 win and its first district title in 12 years.
“It means a lot to win a district title,” Pistner said. “We haven’t had one of those since 2010. We’ve been in the final four a lot of times over the past 10 years but never got over the hump.”
Straub was the other Lady Crusader in double-digits with 10 points. Mourer had six points and six boards, Alexander had five points and six boards and Newton chipped in with four points.
The win gives ECC a home game in the first round of the PIAA Class A tournament, as they will host the No. 6-seeded WPIAL team in Monnessen (17-6) for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Wednesday.
While this is the first district title in 12 years, it appears on paper the Lady Crusaders won’t have to wait as long to get the next one. All five starters of Klawuhn, Straub, Alexander, Newton and Maurer are just sophomores, as they’ll have a chance to run it back in the upcoming years. Pistner said the entire team played a role as the reserves are the ones that help get the sophomore starters ready to go each week. But before the Lady Crusaders peer into the future, there’s still unfinished business left for the 2021-22 season.
“The good thing about this is there may have been five sophomores on the court but we have 15 players that really prepared,” Pistner said. “These other 10 really push these five starters in practice. They just keep getting better and better. We’re looking forward to the next year but we’re going to finish this year first.”
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 39,
OTTO-ELDRED 28
Score by Quarters
O-E 2 8 7 11 — 28
ECC 8 8 17 6 — 39
Otto-Eldred—28
Anna Merry 1 0-0 2, Brooke Close 3 0-0 8, Katie Sheeler 3 3-4 11, Hannah Gordon 0 0-0 0, Bri Heller 0 0-0 0, Katie Rhinehart 2 0-0 4, Carrie Drummond 1 0-0 3, Addie Bell 0 0-2 0, Suzie Rounsville 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 3-6 28.
Elk County Catholic—39
Lucy Klawuhn 5 0-2 14, Sami Straub 3 3-5 10, Syd Alexander 1 2-2 5, Tori Newton 2 0-0 4, Emily Mourer 3 0-0 6, Gabby Weisner 0 0-0 0, Madi Marzullo 0 0-0 0, Abby Hasselman 0 0-0 0, Reagan Bauer 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Vollmer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-9 39.
Three-pointers: O-E 5 (Sheeler 2, Close 2, Drummond), ECC 6 (Klawuhn 4, Straub, Alexander).