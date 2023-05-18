ST. MARYS — In its penultimate regular season contest, the St. Marys Lady Dutch softball team picked up a quality District 9 win on its Senior Night with a 9-2 victory over DuBois Central Catholic.
The team’s six seniors were honored prior to the game — Rosa DePrater, Olivia Eckels, Shannon Kaiser, Lindsey Reiter, Danielle Rolley and Kendall Young. Once the game got going, those six were all in the starting lineup and were huge contributors in the win.
Eckles was 2-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and five RBIs while Young threw a complete game and got the 500th strikeout of her career in the third inning as she allowed five hits, two runs and walked one while striking out 10 Lady Cardinals.
“It was quite exciting,” St. Marys head coach Matt Eckels said. “DCC’s a very good team and a very well-coached team. We expected it to be a tough game today and it was a tough game. We started a little bit slow but we came alive in the second inning and it was really cool. I’m very happy for my seniors. They were ready to play this game today. They play well together. They are the definition of a team. They back each other up, they cheer for each other. It’s really cool. There’s no substitute for the experience and these girls have it. They have the knowledge that’s going to carry them a long way.”
Young got her 500th career strikeout in just three seasons as she and the other five seniors lost the 2020 season due to COVID-19. Young is second on the all-time Lady Dutch list next to Rachel Ginther’s 587 strikeouts as she eclipsed the feat in the top of the third inning in a battle with Lydia Morgan. Morgan would foul off plenty of pitches and work a full count before Young was able to fan her for the 500th as her Lady Dutch teammates and Coach Eckels celebrated the milestone with her.
“Shoutout to Kendall,” coach Eckels said. “When you put in all that time and hours (of hard work), that’s what happens.”
St. Marys got on the board in the bottom of the second. With one out and DePrater on first after reaching base on an error, Kaiser hit a triple down the right field line by a diving Marina Hanes to score DePrater for a 1-0 lead.
Central Catholic starting pitcher Melia Mitskavich would walk Reiter as Danielle Rolley then got off a bunt as the throw home to get Kaiser out wasn’t in time — giving the Lady Dutch a 2-0 advantage.
Two batters later, Eckels hit a two-out two-run double over Kayley Risser’s head in center field for a four-run lead.
St. Marys picked up where they left off in the bottom of the third as Kara Hanslovan and Young led off with singles as Romanic would come in for Young again and Jianna Gerg would then pinch run for Hanslovan. Both moved up on a Mitskavich wild pitch before DePrater hit an RBI single to make it 5-0.
Mitskavich hit Kaiser in the back to load the bases as DCC head coach George Heigel then went to Rylee Kulbatsky inside the circle. But with the first batter up, Reiter hit a sac fly RBI to left to make it a 6-0 ballgame and Molly Hanslovan drew a two-out walk to load the bases. That’s when Eckels came through again with another two-out double — this one into the left-center gap to clear the bases as the Lady Dutch held a commanding 9-0 lead.
“She came through,” coach Eckels said of his daughter, Olivia. “We have a really good lineup and there’s always somebody that can come up big. We can always rely on somebody coming through and it just happened to be Liv tonight — that was pretty cool.”
From there, Kulbatsky would shut down the Lady Dutch offense as they had just two hits the rest of the way. The Lady Cardinals would then score two runs as the team’s lone senior Rose Whipple had an RBI single in the top of the fourth and Risser scored on a passed ball in the sixth to set the final at 9-2.
“They hit the ball better than I’ve seen them hit the ball before,” DCC head coach George Heigel said. “We’re still not making plays defensively behind our pitchers. We had two double play balls that were just easy double play balls that we didn’t get. And they scored multiple runs after that on both of them. We’re not defending like we should. Then you add the fact that we can only put the ball in play eight or nine times and only get five hits.
“Rylee I thought pitched really well. You try and find positives. I thought it was like two different games, frankly. The first few innings were just terrible and then we started defending, caught a couple balls in deep center field (by Kayley Risser), Kali (Franklin) made a great play at shortstop. All of a sudden our gloves came alive. If we play the way we can, we’re capable. But it seems like against good team, we’re just booting the ball.”
DuBois Central Catholic wraps up its regular season at 16-3 and awaits the D-9 Class A playoffs next week.
“I would’ve like this game to have been real close or a win,” Heigel said. “But again, we’ll take the positives out of this ... and we’ll see where we go.”
St. Marys (13-2) finishes its regular season tonight against crosstown rival Elk County Catholic.
“Hopefully we can put an exclamation point on our regular season with (a win) but they’re a tough team,” coach Eckles said of ECC. “We’ll be ready for them. But this was a good win and hopefully this does boost the confidence more moving on from here.”
ST. MARYS 9, DCC 2
Score by Innings
DCC 000 101 0 — 2
St. Marys 045 000 x — 9
DuBois Central Catholic—2
Kali Franklin ss 3020, Jessy Frank c 3000, Kayley Risser cf 3220, Melia Mitskavich p-3b 3000, Rose Whipple 1b 3011, Marina Hanes rf 3000, Lauren Davidson 2b 2000, Lydia Morgan lf 2000, Kourtney Zatsick ph 1000, Lexi Berta dp 3000, Rylee Kulbatsky 3b-p (flex) 0000. Totals: 26-2-5-1.
St. Marys—9
Molly Hanslovan ss 3110, Olivia Eckels 2b 4025, Gianna Surra c 4000, Kara Hanslovan dp 4110, Kendall Young p 3020, Zoe Romanic cr 0100, Rosa DePrater rf 3211, Shannon Kaiser 3b 2211, Lindsey Reiter 1b 1101, Danielle Rolley lf 3111, Jianna Gerg rf-pr (flex) 0100. Totals: 27-9-9-9.
Errors: DCC 3, St. Marys 1. LOB: DCC 4, St. Marys 5. DP: DCC 0, St. Marys 1. 2B: Franklin, Risser; Eckels 2. 3B: Kaiser. SF: Reiter. SB: Risser. CS: M. Hanslovan. HBP: Kaiser (by Mitskavich).
Pitching
DuBois Central Catholic: Melia Mitskavich-2+ IP, 7 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Rylee Kulbatsky-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Mitskavich.