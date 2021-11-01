RIDGWAY — The St. Marys girls have ruled the District 9 Class 2A Cross Country Championships in recent years, and Saturday was no different as the Lady Dutch captured their six straight team title at the event on a rain-free but muddy day at the Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School in Ridgway.
However, St. Marys really had to work to keep its string of team championships going as the Lady Dutch bested a strong Punxsutawney squad by just two points, 41-43, in what proved to be their closest battle in the last six years.
Prior to Saturday, the Lady Dutch’s slimmest margin of victory came a year ago when they beat Bradford, 31-38, when the D-9 Championships were moved from Ridgway to Brookville because of COVID-19. St. Marys’ first four team titles in its current run all came by double digits, with Punxsy finishing second three other times in 2015 (by 13 points), 2018 (by 19 points) and 2019 (by 22 points).
The last team to win the team crown outside St. Marys was Bradford in 2015 when the Lady Owls dominated its way to the title by 33 points over Clearfield, 32-65. St. Marys was third that year despite having the top two finishers. Punxsy’s last team title came way back in 2012.
Individually, St. Marys freshman Gabby Pistner became the fourth different Lady Dutch runner to capture a District 9 gold medal during its stretch of team titles. Pistner led most of the day in beating defending champion Korie Dixon, a sophomore from Bradford, by 16 seconds (20:30-20:46).
By doing so, she joined former St. Marys standouts Samantha Hayes (2018), Amanda Foster (2017) and Michelle Bauer (2016) in winning titles the last six years.
However, unlike in recent years, St. Marys didn’t have the top-end placewinners like it has, which made the team battle as close as it was.
Punxsy actually had its top five runners all place in the Top 14, while St. Marys had five in the Top 16. But, it was the placement of those runners within the Top 16 that gave St. Marys the slight edge, led by Pistner’s victory.
St. Marys’ second-best runner was senior Madison Blythe, who crossed the line in fifth with a time of 22:31, while Punxsy’s top two finishers were senior Amy Poole (3rd, 21:19) and junior Jordann Hicks (22:50).
The key moment of the title chase happened right after Hicks finished as Lady Dutch freshman Lucia Hayes crossed in eighth place (23:00) ahead of Lady Chucks Elizabeth Long (9th, 23:10) and Elizabeth Gianvito (10th, 23:13). Had just one of those Lady Chucks finished ahead of Hayes, Punxsy would have won the team title — that’s how close things wound up by day’s end.
Punxsy’s scoring was closed out by Abbey Stello (14th, 24:05), while Hannah Fetterman was right behind her in 15th (24:15). St. Marys’ Maura Caskey closed out the Lady Dutch scoring with a 16th-place finish in 24:21. Had the teams tied, which would have happened if Hayes finished ninth, Fetterman woukld have given the Lady Chucks to title as the highest-placing No. 6 runner for either team.
As it stood, Punxsy had to settle for getting two individual state qualifiers (Top 5 outside team champ) in Poole and Hicks — meaning you had to finish in the Top 7 overall to reach states. Long and Gianvito were the next runners on that list just outside the qualifying spots.
Joining Dixon, Poole and Hicks as individual qualifiers were Bradford’s Caitlyn Taylor (4th, 21:58) and Clearfield junior Scarlett Singleton (6th, 22:40). Poole, Hicks and Singleton are all first-time qualifiers. Punxsy’s Long reached states a year ago.
“No one, including the D-9 preview on Milesplit (website), gave this girls team any chance of winning another title,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “They worked for this and came out on top. I never doubted them. It wasn’t always easy, but it was earned.
“And getting the individual girls champion (in) Gabby Pistner was just icing on the cake.”
The PIAA Championships will be held Saturday in Hershey.