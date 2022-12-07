BROCKWAY — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team got to 2-0 on the season with a decisive 61-25 road win over the Brockway Lady Rovers on Tuesday evening.
St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick had a game-high 19 points as teammate Maura Caskey had a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds while Izzy Catalone had 13 points — nine of which came in the third quarter as the Lady Dutch outscored Brockway 23-7 during that stretch by utilizing the press.
“I’m pleased with how we came out in the second half,” St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus said. “We turned the ball over a little too much in the first half. But in the second half, we came out ready to go. We had good vibes in the locker room at halftime that put us in position to come out and really play disciplined in the second half. And they really had a strong third and fourth quarter. Every single person played well. We have nine players on our varsity squad and every single one of them played fantastic tonight. Everybody contributed and I’m really proud ... We really finished on a positive note.”
The Lady Dutch also had a strong first quarter, jumping out to a 13-0 lead with two minutes remaining after Caskey knocked down her free throw after she was fouled. Brockway then finally got on the board as Raegan Gelnette banked in a three to make it 13-3, but an Olivia Eckels bucket and two Snelick free throws with 3.1 seconds left gave St. Marys a 17-3 lead after a quarter.
Brockway was able to make some adjustments in the second quarter — as head coach Dick Esposito encouraged his team for move ball movement — and they found themselves being able to break St. Marys’ press on occasion while also finding their shot from beyond the arc.
“We have hardly worked against a press in practice because we don’t have enough kids sometimes,” Brockway head coach Dick Esposito said as the Lady Rovers dressed nine players Tuesday evening. “But after showing the kids what to do, they responded pretty well and I thought after a few times, they got used to it and learned how to (break the press).
“Once we started moving the ball and I told the kids ‘you’ve got to make more than two passes. You’ve got to make four or five and then someone will be wide open.’ And we started making threes, which was really astonishing to be honest with you. But we had wide open looks and we were making them. But we just don’t have the height to compete with their inside game and they pounded it in a lot tonight.”
Madelyn Schmader made two threes and Sophia Schmader made another as the Lady Rovers scored 11 points in the quarter. Meanwhile, Snelick answered with two treys of her own as Caskey had four points and Catalone had a bucket as the Lady Dutch held a 29-14 halftime lead.
But St. Marys would open things up in the third quarter in forcing turnovers off the press and turning those into fast break points, with Catalone notching nine and Snelick having eight as Madelyn Schmader was Brockway’s only scorer of the third quarter with seven points.
With subs in the game for the both teams in the fourth quarter, St. Marys got to see its first career varsity three-pointers from Molly Hanslovan and Raechel Brown as the Lady Dutch’s nine fourth quarter points helped set the final at 61-25.
Eckels and Snelick had seven rebounds each as Franciscus said it was truly a team effort.
“I think that the entire team did a really good job contributing,” Franciscus said. “I thought that Izzy (Catalone), Jayssa (Snelick) and Maura (Caskey) all did a really good job getting to the hoop. I though that Liv (Eckels) and Alexa (Schneider) did a really good job underneath creating opportunities with their rebounding. Molly (Hanslovan) and Raechel (Brown) each had their first varsity three-pointer. Avery (Eckels) made really good passes and distributed the ball really well to put them (Hanslovan and Brown) in a position to do that. Rosa (DePrater) played really well underneath — you can always count on Rosa to do the tough job and rotate well on defense. She really did a good job boxing out and I’m really proud of everybody.”
Madelyn Schmader led Brockway with 15 of the team’s 25 points while also racking up a double-double with 10 rebounds.
“She played probably her best game of her career,” Esposito said of Schmader, stating it was also up there with her performance in last year’s District 9 championship game. “She had a ton of rebounds (in last year’s game) and tonight she got points, she got some rebounds. She’s our senior leader so we’ve got to look for.”
St. Marys will be in action tonight at Clearfield.
“We’re going to played disciplined and with a positive attitude,” Franciscus said.
Brockway (0-3) hosts Johnsonburg on Thursday with no junior varsity game and a 7 p.m. tipoff.
“Overall, I saw a lot of positives from these kids,” Esposito said. “Out on the floor sometimes, we have kids that have not played basketball since third or fourth grade. It’s difficult but we’re coming along. By January, once we keep this group together ... I think things will be a lot better as they learn the game and how to play the game. They’re coming together as a team, which is nice. But unfortunately it’s tough this year and it’s going to be tough — we expected that and we’re just trying to do what we can ... A lot of the season is going to be on the fly — it really is. They will have to learn as they are playing but so far, they’re handling it pretty well and I’m proud of them for that.”
ST. MARYS 61,
BROCKWAY 25
Score by Quarters
St. Marys 17 12 23 9 — 61
Brockway 3 11 7 4 — 25
St. Marys—61
Alexa Schneider 0 0-0 0, Izzy Catalone 6 0-0 13, Olivia Eckels 1 2-4 4, Jayssa Snelick 7 3-4 19, Maura Caskey 7 1-1 15, Molly Hanslovan 1 0-0 3, Rose DePrater 1 0-0 2, Avery Eckels 1 0-0 2, Raechel Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals: 24 6-9 61.
Brockway—25
Sophia Schmader 1 0-0 3, Rheanna Spinda 1 0-0 2, Kalina Powell 1 0-0 2, Raegan Gelnette 1 0-0 3, Madelyn Schmader 6 0-0 15, Mya Freemer 0 0-0 0, Maddie Mortimer 0 0-0 0, Angela Durle 0 0-0 0, Anna Brubaker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 0-0 25.
Three-pointers: St. Marys 5 (Snelick 2, Catalone, Hanslovan, Brown), Brockway 5 (M. Schmader 3, Gelnette, S. Schmader).