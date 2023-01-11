ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team got its offense moving after just a three-point first quarter Tuesday night against the visiting DuBois Lady Beavers as the Lady Dutch picked up a 35-28 win after holding off the Lady Beavers down the stretch.
“I think every one of our players did their job and played their role very well tonight,” St. Marys head coach Michael Franciscus said. “We were all assigned responsibilities before the game started — especially on defense — and everybody executed very well. We played poised through the entire game, even when adversity hit. We stayed patient, played as a team and picked up a good win.”
St. Marys’ Jayssa Snelick led the team with 12 points — including 5-of-6 from the free throw line late in the fourth quarter — and teammate Izzy Catalone had nine.
DuBois’ Teegan Runyon came off the bench to lead the Lady Beavers with nine points as Alexas Pfeufer knocked down a couple of threes to give herself eight points.
“I thought we came out and competed very hard,” DuBois co-coach Cory Hand said. “I was pleased with the intensity that we came out with. I thought the difference in the game was that they had more than a few easier looks than we did. And when we had easy looks in the first half, we didn’t knock them down. That’s not going to cut it for varsity basketball.”
With both teams trying to get good looks in the first quarter, the first field goal of the game came as DuBois’ Madison Rusnica got a steal and a layup nearly halfway through the first quarter as DuBois led 2-1.
After Snelick got a bucket underneath, Pfeufer hit a three to give DuBois a 5-3 lead after a quarter. But back-to-back buckets by the home team with Maura Caskey and Olivia Eckels gave St. Marys a 7-5 lead.
The Lady Dutch would extend that lead to 15-9 with 10.5 seconds left in the first half, as Eckels made a bucket underneath and was fouled, making the free throw as the Lady Dutch held a six-point halftime lead.
Catalone quickly extended the St. Marys lead to nine to start the third quarter with a three-pointer as Runyon answered with a deep two.
St. Marys got the lead back to nine on a Catalone steal and layup as the teams continued to trade buckets with St. Marys holding a 24-15 lead after three quarters.
The Lady Dutch then got the lead to double-figures early in the fourth quarter as Snelick hit a couple of free throws and Molly Hanslovan scored inside to make it 28-16. Another deep two by Runyon cut it to 10 before Catalone hit a long two of her own to get the lead back to a dozen with 4:45 left to play.
DuBois continued to fight, however, as Runyon’s third deep two followed with three-pointer as St. Marys led 30-23.
That caused Franciscus to call a timeout with 2:13 left to play and it resulted in a Snelick bucket inside to get the lead back to nine.
Lady Beaver Kamryn Fontaine then hit a jumper to get the deficit back to seven under a minute to go before DuBois would get the ball back, but unfortunately a missed three with about 25 seconds left gave it back to St. Marys. DuBois would put Snelick at the charity stripe for a one-and-one opportunity, as she knocked down both with 17.6 seconds left to play.
Pfeufer would get the nine-point lead down to six as she hit a three with 9.8 seconds left, making it 34-28.
But from there, Snelick would go to the foul line again, hitting the first but missing the second as a last-ditch effort by the Lady Beavers fell short, resulting in a 35-28 Lady Dutch win.
“Our entire team compliments each other extremely well,” Franciscus said. “Everybody played absolutely awesome tonight and we should be very proud of this win. We’re just looking to move forward and get better through the season. We beat a really good team tonight in DuBois — they’re having a very good season as well.”
“I’m really proud with the girls’ effort,” Hand said. “I thought they did a really good job overall on the defensive boards and even on the offensive boards. We played hard at the end and got it closer and gave ourselves an opportunity, but we just ran out of time.”
St. Marys (11-1) hosts Johnsonburg on Thursday.
“We’re really excited to see where the rest of our season takes us.”
DuBois (7-4) will be off until Saturday as they host Warren at 1 p.m.
“They’re a tough team obviously,” Hand said of the upcoming tilt against Warren. “But the positives (of Tuesday) were they went out and they played hard — the entire 32-minutes. And we didn’t go away. We got down but we came back and fought our way back into it. It was just a little too late.”
ST. MARYS 35,
DuBOIS 28
Score by Quarters
DuBois 5 4 6 13 — 28
St. Marys 3 12 9 11 — 35
DuBois—28
Kamryn Fontaine 2 1-2 5, Madison Rusnica 1 0-0 2, Abbie McCoy 0 0-0 0, Alexas Pfeufer 3 0-0 8, Gabby Orzechowski 1 0-0 2, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 4 0-0 9, Bree Weible 1 0-0 2, Rylee Werner 0 0-0 0, Lynx Lander 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 1-2 28.
St. Marys—35
Alexa Schneider 2 0-1 4, Izzy Catalone 4 0-0 9, Olivia Eckels 2 2-3 6, Jayssa Snelick 3 6-8 12, Maura Caskey 1 0-0 2, Molly Hanslovan 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 8-12 35.
Three-pointers: DuBois 3 (Pfeufer 2, Runyon), St. Marys 1 (Catalone).