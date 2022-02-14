ST. MARYS — The St. Marys gymnastics team put together a record-setting performance inside its own gymnasium Friday at the Central Penn League meet, but that still wasn’t quite enough for the hosts to win back-to-back team crowns.
St. Marys posted a school record team score of 137.125, but that was only good for second place as Altoona outdistanced the Lady Dutch by just over six points (143.200) to reclaim the team title in its return to the event. Altoona did not compete at the league meet last year because of COVID-19, with the Lady Dutch winning the 2020 title in an event that was held over two days because of COVID protocols at the time.
DuBois posted its top score of the season (123.725), and best in recent memory, to finish third in the team standings. Bellefonte (123.175) and Ridgway (70.875) were fourth and fifth, respectively.
St. Marys’ huge day at the event, which serves as a de facto district competition for the sport, was headlined by Davan Lion. The senior saved her best high school performance to date for her final home meet, as she once again broke her own school record in the all-around with a 36.250 to finish second behind Altoona’s Gracie Weaver (37.725).
Lion won gold on beam (9.300) and silver on floor (9.375) while adding fourth-place finishes on both vault (8.8750) and bars (8.825).
A trio of teammates joined her in the Top 10 in the all-around.
Maria Radkowski was sixth (34.325), while Lauren Mosier was right behind her in seventh with a 34.150. Maddy Wittman took home 10th in the all-round (32.250).
Radkowski collected a pair of fourth-place finishes on beam (8.700) and floor (8.850) and added an eighth on bars (8.350) and 11th on vault (8.450).
Mosier won a bronze on floor (8.875), giving St. Marys three of the top four finishers in that event. She also was seventh on bars (8.400), 10th on vault (8.525) and 11th on beam (8.350).
As for Wittman, her best finish was a fifth on vault (8.675). She was 10th on bars (8.225) and added a 13th on floor (7.800) and 14th on beam (7.550).
Teammate Ava Villella was just outside the Top 10 on bars, placing 11th with a score of 7.675.
DuBois was led by sophomore Lauren Stroka, who took home fifth place in the all-around after posting a score of 34.450.
The Lady Beaver captured a bronze on vault (9.050) and was fourth on beam (8.700). She added an eighth-place on floor (8.400) and ninth on bars (8.300).
DuBois had just two other individual Top 10 finishes, both by fellow sophomore Mya Jones who was ninth on vault (8.550) and 10th on floor (8.050). Jones, who also was 12th on bars (7.400) and 16th on beam (7.200), went on to finish 12th in the all-around (31.200).
The Lady Beavers’ best finish outside Stroka and Jones was a 12th by senior Madee Finalle on beam (8.000).
Altoona’s Weaver captured the other individual titles on vault (9.875), bars (9.525) and floor (9.675). She was sixth on beam (8.650).
Like St. Marys, Altoona also had four competitors finish in the Top 10 in the all-around. Weaver was joined by teammates Emma Bettwy (3rd, 35.550), Abby Donolan (4th, 34.650) and Hannah Shaffer (8th, 34.125).
The high school gymnastics season wraps up this weekend with the PA Classic High School Gymnastics Championships at Moon Area High School on Friday and Saturday.