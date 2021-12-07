ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team is just one year removed from a state playoff berth and a District 9 Class 4A title — its first since 2011 — but they’ll have a new head coach leading the way.
Michael Franciscus takes over for longtime head coach Leona Hoohuli — who had been part of the Lady Dutch program for 21 years and spent 10 years of that as the head coach.
Franciscus’ staff for his inaugural season includes Scott Johnson, Zane Adiyeh, Lena Gavazzi and Larry Conway.
“They’ve been a fantastic staff so far and have all helped the program tremendously since I first got hired in August,” Franciscus said.
Not only will there be a new staff, but the Lady Dutch will have to find a way to replace last year’s top two leading scorers in the now graduated Kyla Johnson, who averaged 11.2 points per game and hit a team-high 23 3-pointers to go with 68 rebounds, 53 steals and 30 assists, and point guard Samantha Hayes, who averaged 9.1 ppg and had 6.6 rebounds per game.
Franciscus said his team of 16 have been “extremely hard workers and very good kids” in prepping for this year’s season.
“Our practices have been great so far this season,” Franciscus said. “The girls are competing hard and giving their best effort every time they step on the court.”
Of the 16 players, the Lady Dutch have three seniors and three juniors. Senior forward Isabelle Caskey leads those returning from last season, as she was the third highest scorer and second leading rebounder.
Others that saw playing time last year that are still on the squad include senior Abigail Erich, juniors Isabella Catalone and Olivia Eckels, and sophomores Maura Caskey and Jayssa Snelick.
“We have a great group of girls that are all very coachable and working so hard to get better every day, and I’m confident that anyone on our varsity squad could contribute valuable minutes when their time comes,” Franciscus said.
As a freshman last season, Snelick was the fourth leading scorer and tied Isabelle Caskey and fellow freshman Maura Caskey for second on the team with 87 rebounds.
Rounding out the Lady Dutch roster is senior Holly Anthony, junior Rosa DePrater, sophomores Jianna Gerg, Ava Johnson and Alexa Schneider, and freshmen Raechel Braun, Gracey Cherry, Emma Garstka, Lucia Hayes and Chloe Schaberl.
So with a team that made the PIAA state tournament last season, what are this year’s expectations? Franciscus said if his team and players put in the time at practices, the results should follow.
“Our main goal this season is to be the hardest working team on the floor every time we take the court and to compete hard on every possession all season long,” Franciscus said. “If we can accomplish this goal, we will put ourselves in a position to have a ton of success throughout the season.”
This season, Franciscus said the Lady Dutch will look to succeed by “playing fundamentally sound basketball, working as a team and making good decisions on and off the court.”
Anytime a new head coach enters the picture, there will likely be growing pains, as Franciscus said he it could be a challenge at first to adjust to the new system and style he’ll put in play, but he’s confident they’ll be up to the task.
“The girls have worked incredibly hard to learn our system and do their job every time they step on the court, which makes me extremely proud as a coach,” Franciscus said. “My entire team is doing an outstanding job so far this season.
St. Marys starts its season on Friday at the Johnsonburg Tip-Off Tournament.
“We are looking forward to competing together this season and improving every day,” Franciscus said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Holly Anthony, Isabelle Caskey, Abigail Erich. Juniors: Isabella Catalone, Rosa DePrater, Olivia Eckels. Sophomores: Jianna Gerg, Ava Johnson, Alexa Schneider, Jayssa Snelick. Freshmen: Raechel Braun, Gracey Cherry, Emma Garstka, Lucia Hayes, Chloe Schaberl.