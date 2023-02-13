ST. MARYS — The 2023 Central Penn League Gymnastic Championships were held Friday at St. Marys, with the host Lady Dutch enjoying a strong showing by placing third in the team standings while capturing 12 of the 13 individual Top 10 finishes for athletes from the Tri-County Area.
Sophomore Maria Radkowski collected five Top 5 finishes to headlined the Lady Dutch’s evening and help them to a bronze medal in the team standings with 131.690 points. Altoona won the team crown with a 142.415, while Bellefonte (133.800) bested St. Marys for second. Ridgway (93.990) came in fifth, while DuBois (80.010) was sixth.
Radkowski’s best showing came on floor, where she captured a silver medal with a 9.000, a mark topped only by Waynesboro’s Jada Creager (9.225). Radkowski added fifth-places on vault (8.800), bars (8.425) and beam (8.375) en route to finishing fifth in the all-around with a 34.600.
The Altoona duo of Abby Donlan (36.870) and Maddy Pastore (35.800) placed first and second, respectively, in the all-around, while Creager (35.245) was third and Altoona’s Emma Bettwy (34.950) fourth.
St. Marys had a second gymnast place in the Top 10 in the all-around in Maddy Wittman, who was ninth (33.175), while Zoe Williamson was just outside that group in 11th with a 31.675.
Wittman was fifth on floor (8.650) and added an eight on vault (8.700) and 10th on beam (8.075). She also was 11th on bars (7.750). Williamson’s lone Top 10 was a seventh on bars (8.200).
Teammate Becca Gnan added a ninth on vault (8.575), while Adyson Azzato was ninth on floor (8.250). The Lady Dutch’s only other Top 15 finishes came from Azzato (13th on bars, 7.6250 and Danielle Rolley (13th on vault, 8.470).
The only other area gymnast to finish in the Top 10 in an event was DuBois’ Mya Jones, who was fifth on vault (8.800).
She also was 14th on floor (7.950) and 15th on beam (7.625) on her way to placing 13th in the all-around with a 30.850.
Ridgway had a pair of Top 15 finishes, both on floor, from Jaidyn Hodgdon (8.000) and Josie Gerber (7.950), who were 13th and 14th, respectively.