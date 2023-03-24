ST. MARYS — There were behind the scenes whispers in the weeks leading up to the start of the season as to what the St. Marys softball roster may or may not look like.
However, once practices started they Lady Dutch had all their main pieces back from last year they could, and they needed all of them to pull out a thrilling 2-1 walk-off victory against Punxsutawney Wednesday at Benzinger Park in the season opener for both teams.
The matchup proved to be a good old-fashion pitchers’ duel between St. Marys senior Kendall Young, the reigning Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Player of the Year, and Punxsy’s Ciara Toven.
It looked like Toven and Punxsy might get the best of Young and the Lady Dutch as they took a 1-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh after scoring a run in the fifth on a Karli Young single.
However, St. Marys — which had just two hits through six innings against Toven — got singles from senior Shannon Kiser, Young, and junior Gianna Surra in the seventh. Surra’s hit plated Kiser to tie the game before senior Lindsey Reiter hit a line drive that went for a fielder’s choice and plated freshman Addison Beimel with the game-winning run.
That play made a winner out of Young, who allowed one earned run on three hits while striking out 11 and walking just one. Toven wound up the hard-luck loser after giving up two earned runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. She struck out two and walked a pair.
Young, Kise and Reiter are part of a veteran senior class for the Lady Dutch along with Olivia Eckels, Rosa DePrater and Danielle Rolley.
“This current group of seniors are very special,” said head coach Matt Eckels. “They’ve been through the highs and the lows. They know what to look for, what to expect and how to react to many different situations on the field. All of which will be key for a successful deep run this season.
“Their knowledge and experience that they can all share with the underclass is a huge help for the program moving forward as well.”
Young is the engine that makes everything go in the circle for team and is coming off a dominant junior campaign that saw her go 13-4 with 226 strikeouts and minuscule 0.88 ERA in 119 innings pitched. Young went 7-2 against teams that reached the state playoffs, posting a 1.03 ERA (14 runs, 9 earned runs) with 115 strikeouts in 61 innings of work.
She also one of the team’s best hitters and sported a .460 average (29-for-63) last season and led the team in RBIs (22) and tied for the team lead in home runs (3).
“Kendall is special talent there’s no doubt,” said Eckels. “Any team that is lucky to have her in the circle on their side has a chance of succeeding every time she steps on the field.”
Young will once again be throwing to Surra, with the duo having played a ton together as batter mates at all levels of the sport. Surra hit .319 (22-for-69) last year with four doubles and 15 RBIs.
As for the infield, St. Marys welcomes back three starters in first baseman Reiter (.255, 9 RBIs), second baseman Olivia Eckels (.390, 30 hits, 20 RBIs, 29 runs, 13 doubles) and shortstop Kara Hanslovan (.380, 27 hits, 21 RBIs, 14 runs,3 homers).
Hanslovan didn’t play in Wednesday’s opener, with her younger sister Molly Hanslovan, a freshman, starting at short in her place. Another freshman, Avery Eckels, started at third base.
DePrater (.475, 29 hits, 10 RBIs, 24 runs, 6 doubles), who was a third last season, has moved back to the outfield and started in right on Wednesday. She was joined in the outfield by junior Jianna Gerg (.241, 14 hits, 10 runs) in center and Shannon Kiser in left.
Kiser returned to the program this year after not playing a season ago. She hit .308 (16-for-52) with six RBIs, 16 runs scored and two home runs as a sophomore in 2021.
Those positions could change as the season progresses, with the younger Eckels and Hanslovasn sisters adding depth to the pitching staff behind Young.
“I feel we are strong in every aspect of the game,” said Matt Eckels. “We have a deep lineup top to bottom, pitching depth and multiple players that can play multiple positions. Our strengths are abundant.
“I have an idea (of starting lineup), but it definitely will be a game to game assessment all season. Again, having multiple players able to play multiple positions is an advantage. I have two freshman making the varsity team this season, Molly Hanslovan and Avery Eckels, and both are very strong, versatile players. I expect both of them to make an impact this season.”
As for goals, they haven’t changed for the Lady Dutch, and that is to win districts and get to the state playoffs.
One major obstacle to that goal is now gone, as Clearfield pitcher Emma Hipps has graduated after leading the Lady Bison to a PIAA Class 4A state title a season ago.
St. Marys beat Clearfield in the regular season last year — a game Hipps didn’t pitch — but Hipps and the Lady Bison bested Young and St. Marys, 4-1, in the D-9 finals to jump-start their run to PIAA gold. Clearfield won the same matchup in the 2021 district finals 3-1.
With Hipps gone, it appears the door is open for the Lady Dutch, but Eckels knows his team must perform first to potentially push it fully open.
“Our expectations are high every year with the talented players that we have in St. Marys, and to any outsider looking in, it may seem as if the path would be easy,” he said. “But, I’ve always preached to my players, take nothing for granted and never underestimate any opponent. This season will be no different.”
Now 1-0, the Lady Dutch are scheduled to play at Johnsonburg Saturday morning.
ROSTER
Seniors: Rosa DePrater, Olivia Eckels, Shannon Kiser, Lindsey Reiter, Danielle Rolley, Kendall Young. Juniors: Rachelle Fritz, Jianna Gerg, Kara Hanslovan, Gianna Surra. Sophomores: Lexi Asti, Sophia Benjamin, Kalani Clinger, Ava Villella. Freshmen: Addison Beimel, Avery Eckels, Molly Hanslovan, Allison Heindel, Samantha Kahnel, Alison Mertz, Guiliana Muccio, Sidney Reider, Zoe Romanic, Sophia Surra.