ST. MARYS — The Brookville girls basketball team made the trip to St. Marys Wednesday night and gave the host Lady Dutch all they could handle for the opening eight minutes.
However, it was all St. Marys from there as they ran past the Lady Raiders in the final three quarters to turn a tied game into a 23-point victory, 53-30, to improve to 16-5 on the season.
The first quarter proved to be battle, as the teams played to an 18-18 tie.
Maura Caskey scored five points in the quarter for St. Marys, while Izzy Catalone and Jayssa Snelick each had four. Elizabeth Wonderling kept Brookville in the game by hitting four 3-pointers for 12 points.
Unfortunately for Wonderling, she didn’t score again in the game — something that proved to be a problem for Brookville as a whole in the final three quarters as St. Marys ramped up its defense.
St. Marys grabbed control of the game with an 8-0 second quarter to take a 26-18 lead to the break before outscoring Brookville 27-12 in the second half, including 15-4 in the third quarter.
Caskey (6 points) and Catalone (4) led that third-quarter surge as well, while Olivia Eckels hit a 3-pointer and Snelick added a hoop.
Caskey led all players with 19 points on the night, while Catalone also hit double figures with 13. Eckels added eight, hitting a pair of 3-pointers, while Snelick chipped in six points.
Wonderling led the Lady Raiders with her 12 first-quarter points. Alayna Haight added six on a pair of treys, while Eden Wonderling had four — all in the fourth quarter.
St. Marys also won the junior varsity game, 32-11.
Jiana Gerg led the Lady Dutch with nine points, while Ava Johnson had eight.
Both teams close out their regular seasons tonight.
St. Marys hosts Bradford, while Brookville (8-11) play at Punxsutawney.
ST. MARYS 53,
BROOKVILLE 30
Score by Quarters
Brookville 18 0 4 8 — 30
St. Marys 18 8 15 12 — 53
Brookville—30
Jordan Cook 1 0-0 2, Alayna Haight 2 0-0 6, Elisa Molnar 0 1-2 1, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 4 0-0 12, Reggan Olson 1 0-0 2, Kerstyn Davie 0 1-2 1, Mara Bowser 1 0-0 2, Bentley Hughey 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 1 2-2 4. Totals: 10 4-6 30.
St. Marys—53
Maura Caskey 9 1-1 19, Izzy Catalone 6 0-2 13, Isabelle Caskey 1 1-2 3, Olivia Eckels 2 2-2 8, Jayssa Snelick 3 0-0 6, Abigail Erich 0 0-0 0, Jianna Gerg 1 0-0 2, Holly Anthony 0 0-0 0, Rosa DePrater 0 0-0 0, Alexa Schneider 1 0-0 2, Ava Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Hayes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 4-7 53.
Three-pointers: Brookville 6 (Haight 2, El. Wonderling 4), St. Marys 3 (Catalone, Eckels 2).