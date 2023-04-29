PHILADELPHIA — The St. Marys Lady Dutch track and field team sent its 4x800 relay team to the prestigious Penn Relays on Friday at the University of Pennsylvania at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.
Squad members Lucia Hayes, Mary Defilippi, Christina Frontz and Gabby Pistner qualified for the event by running a time of 9:50 or faster during the 2023 calendar year prior to April 15. Although the 9:50 or faster mark is the cutoff time, the Lady Dutch team still had to be in the top 75 times from schools all over the country — as well as international schools — are selected to compete.
The quartet qualified by running a 9:46.54 at the team’s first outdoor meet of the season, the Bruce Dallas Invitational at Cumberland Valley High School on April 1. They also won gold on Friday at the Butler Invitational with a time of 9:40.32.
On Friday, the girls finished 16th in their respective heat with a time of 9:50.56 as the Lady Dutch and six other schools finished within two seconds of each other.
Winning the heat was Union Catholic (NJ), as they had the fastest time of the four heats with a time of 9:11.26 — the top 12 relay teams from Friday will then compete today in the championship final.