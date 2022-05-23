BROOKVILLE — A lot of people anticipated a close team battle between the DuBois and Bradford girls entering Friday’s District 9 Class 3A Track & Field Championships, and while that close battle did happen, it proved to be for second place as St. Marys crashed the party.
The Lady Dutch won six events and had 19 Top 3 finishes en route to winning their first team crown since 2019 with 94 points. Bradford edged DuBois for third place by two points, 76-74. St. Marys’ team title came in far more comfortable fashion than its last one in 2019 when the Lady Dutch won the final event to best Bradford by three points, 76-73.
No such dramatics were necessary Friday as the trio of Gabby Pistner, Maura Caskey and Payton Bauer helped power the Lady Dutch to team glory.
Pistner was a triple-winner on the day, including winning a dual with DuBois’ Morgan Roemer in the 800. Roemer came in as the top seed and Pistner the second, but Pistner ran a season-best time of 2:18.86 to best Roemer by just under two seconds.
Pistner also book-ended the meet with golds in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays, running the anchor leg on both. She teamed up with Madison Blythe, Lucia Hayes and Mary Defilippi to open the day with a win in the 4x800 with a time of 9:50.13. It marked the sixth straight year the Lady Dutch won the event.
The Lady Dutch later closed its championship day with a win in the 4x400 as Pistner teamed up with Caskey, Vivianne Catalone and Hayes to post a time of 4:05.60.
Caskey added a gold medal in the 300 hurdles (46.90) and a bronze in the 100 hurdles. She won the 300s by .47 seconds over Clearfield’s Danna Bender and was third in a very tight 100 hurdle final where the Top 3 were separated by .07 seconds. Bradford’s Alexia Corignani bested DuBois Kamryn Fontaine in a photo-finish as both were given times of 16.31. Caskey crossed in 16.38.
While Pistner and Caskey excelled on the track, Bauer did the same in the throwing events. She captured gold in both the shot put (37-2 1/2) and discus (115-1), entering as the top seed in both.
Teammate Rylee Nicklas also enjoyed a big day in the throws. She finished second to Bauer in thr shot and discus and added a third silver medal in the javelin.
Isabelle Caskey added a pair of silver medals in the 100 and 200 dashes, wile Blythe was the runner-up to Roemer in both the 1,600 and 3,200. Maddy Wittman tied for second in the pole vault, while the Lady Dutch’s 4x100 relay of Sophia Radkowski, Adriana Buck, Catalone and Isabelle Caskey also won silver.
Rachel Braun collected a pair of bronze medals in the 800 and 1,600 runs, with Holly Anthony tying for third in the high jump.
The Lady Dutch got fourth places from Hayes (400), Defilippi (1,600 & 3,200), Emma Garstka (100 hurdles) and Abby Erich (triple jump). Izzy Catalone also earned a team point with a ffith place in the high jump.
On the boys’ side, St. Marys had no champions, with the Flying Dutchmen’s best finishes being a trio of second places from Dalton Steel (400), Wyatt Foster (3,200) and Derek Villella (javelin).
Kobie Snelick (400), Augustus Secco (1,600) and Jason McAnany (pole vault) each won bronze medals, as did the 4x800 relay team of Foster, Alex Amador, Secco and Nicholas Hayes.
Steel (100) and Toby Steis (pole vault) had fourth-place finishes, while Hayes was fifth in the 1,600 to round out the Dutchmen’s scoring.
The PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships are Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.