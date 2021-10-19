HYDE — The top-seeded St. Marys girls tennis team rolled past second-seeded Brockway, 5-0, Monday afternoon in a match that took just under an hour to complete at Clearfield Area High School to capture the program’s seventh straight District 9 Class AA Team Tournament title.
And, the Lady Dutch made a little history in doing so as they tied Elk County Catholic for the most team titles won in a row. The Lady Crusaders won their seven crowns in a row from 2000-06, a streak that was halted by cross-town rival St. Marys in 2007 when the Lady Dutch upset top-seeded ECC in the finals.
Elk County would go on to win the next five in a row following that loss, giving the Lady Crusaders an impressive 12 titles in a 13-year stretch.
Conversely, Brockway was playing in the team tournament final for just the third time in program history and first since a 3-2 loss to Punxsutawney in 2014.
Brockway won the very first District 9 Class AA Team Tournament held in 1999 — besting ECC 4-1 in the final — to complete an undefeated 14-0 season. However, there was no PIAA Team Tournament at the time, as that event didn’t began until 2000 when ECC won the first of its seven in a row.
As for Monday, the Lady Dutch lost just a combined five games in winning all five matches.
With all five contests on the courts at the same time, the two doubles matchups finished moments a part with identical scores of 6-0, 6-0 to give St. Marys a 2-0 lead.
At first doubles, St. Marys’ Mya Klaiber and Caitlin Blessel beat Maci Dixon and Emma Miller, while the Lady Dutch duo of Maddy Wittman and June Chen upended Leah Trunzo and Sarak Koehler at No. 2 doubles.
The next match to finish was No. 2 singles, where Emma Gavazzi bested Lady Rover Taylor Rhed, 6-1, 6-1 to secure the overall team win. Shortly after that, Davan Lion finished off a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Selena Buttery at No. 1 singles.
That left just the third singles between St. Marys’ Rachel Fleming and Brockway’s Hanna Zuccolotto on the courts. Zuccolotto put together the best showing for the Lady Rovers but still fell in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, as Fleming’s win completed the sweep for the Lady Dutch.
“The way they won today was all due to hard work and dedication,” said St. Marys co-coach Rona Lion. “These girls give it their all during practice. We can call a practice whenever, and they are there and all show up and are asking for the time on the court.”
“It’s been a great year, and we we’ve lucky to be on the court,” added St. Marys co-coach Dave Lion. “We had pretty decent conditions today. The wind was a factor for both teams, but we kind of hit the ball through it and did the best we could. We had a good result because we had a lot of experience to play off.”
The title was a true showcase of the depth St. Marys has built within its program, as Davan Lion was the lone Lady Dutch player to compete in singles in a prior team tournament and she missed all of last season. She played No. 3 singles in team title runs as a freshman and sophomore.
Gavazzi played at No. 2 doubles with Klaiber a year ago and won in a 4-1 team final victory vs. Clearfield. Fleming also played doubles a year ago, dropping her No. 1 doubles contest against the Lady Bison.
“Even though we have a smaller team this year, we’ve been able to spend some time (with all the players),” said Dave Lion. “I think the ones that were newer improved. We still had some noteable experience that came through, they just didn’t have a lot of playing time (in past seasons). This year changed that, and the postseason showed it.”
“We’re just incredibly proud of these girls for everything they have given to this program, and we couldn’t be happier,” added Rona Lion.
Five of the six players who competed in singles action on the day are senior, with Rhed being the lone underclassmen as a junior.
St. Marys will now play the third-place team out of District 7 in the first round of team states on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at a site and time to be determined.
Lion will also be competing in the PIAA Singles Championships and Buttery and Rhed in the PIAA Doubles Championships, with both events held on the same days the first weekend of November in Hershey.
ST. MARYS 5,
BROCKWAY 0
Singles
1. Davan Lion (SM) def. Selena Buttery, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Emma Gavazzi (SM) def. Taylor Rhed, 6-1, 6-1.
3. Rachel Fleming (SM) def. Hannah Zuccolotto, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Mya Klaiber/Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Maci Dixon/Emma Miller, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Maddy Wittman/June Chen (SM) def. Leah Runzo/Sarah Koehler, 6-0, 6-0.