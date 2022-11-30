ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch basketball team had its second consecutive state playoff berth last season along with a District 9 Class 4A title. However, it was the first for head coach Michael Franciscus, who took over last season for Leona Hoohuli.
This season, Franciscus will try to make it 2-for-2 in his second year at the helm as the Lady Dutch return its top three point scorers from a season ago.
A total of 15 varsity and junior varsity players make up the 2022-23 Lady Dutch squad.
“We have had great practices so far this season,” Franciscus said. “The girls have been bringing a positive attitude and a strong work ethic into the gym every day.”
Junior Jayssa Snelick scored the most points for the Lady Dutch last season with 212 points. That gave her 8.5 points per game as she also had 2.9 rebounds per game, 2.2 steals per game and 1.8 assists per game.
Senior Izzy Catalone scored 205 points last year but actually led them in points per game with 8.5. Catalone also averaged 3.9 rpg, 2.2 spg and 2.0 apg.
Fellow senior Maura Caskey is the third of the three top returning scorers from a year ago, totaling 202 points with 8.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.7 apg.
The Lady Dutch have to replace just three players from last year in Holly Anthony, Abigail Erich and Isabelle Caskey — the latter of which had 178 points (6.6 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 0.6 spg, 1.2 apg).
Aside from the aforementioned Snelick, Catalone and Caskey, the Lady Dutch will look to replace last year’s graduating seniors with a varsity roster of seniors Rosa DePrater and Olivia Eckels, junior Alexa Schneider, sophomore Raechel Braun and freshmen Avery Eckels and Molly Hanslovan.
“I’m fully confident that our entire roster will heavily contribute to any success that our team achieves this season,” Franciscus said. “Every member of our team comes prepared to play with maximum effort every day. Our entire team has worked extremely hard to improve their games since last season, both as individuals and as a cohesive unit on the court. I am fully confident that the girls have done everything that they needed to do in order to prepare for this season.”
Franciscus feels like the team’s “work ethic, competitive spirit, teamwork and preparedness” will be strengths for the program while he hopes the Lady Dutch will stay positive and continue to play as a team throughout the many challenges of a season.
“My only expectation for this season is that we will show up every day with a positive attitude and work our absolute hardest every time that we step on the court,” Franciscus said. “I’m positive that if we do that, we will have an extremely successful season.”
Franciscus will be assisted once again by Scott Johnson and Zane Adiyeh as the Lady Dutch will take to the court for its first regular season game on Friday as they host Cameron County. Franciscus said he’s looking forward to getting the season in full swing as the Lady Dutch will look to pick up where they left off last season. The team will also be competing in the Allegheny Mountain League for the first time.
“My team is really looking forward to the chance to compete against lots of high-quality opponents in highly competitive environments throughout this season,” Franciscus said. “We are looking forward to the challenge of defending our Elk County Holiday Tournament (which they defeated Elk County Catholic in last year’s title game) and district championships, and we are excited to have the chance to compete in the AML as a first year member as well.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Izzy Catalone, Rosa DePrater, Olivia Eckels. Juniors: Maura Caskey, Alexa Schneider, Jayssa Snelick. Sophomores: Raechel Braun. Freshmen: Avery Eckels, Molly Hanslovan.