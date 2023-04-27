PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a classic pitchers’ duel on Wednesday afternoon at Harry Doerr Field in Punxsutawney between St. Marys’ Kendall Young and Punxsy’s Ciara Toven. Young had a complete game three-hitter while Toven had a complete game four-hitter. But in the end, a seventh-inning RBI by Avery Eckels gave the Lady Dutch a 1-0 win.
“It was an excellent pitchers duel,” St. Marys head coach Matt Eckels said. “Ciara is definitely one heck of a pitcher. We do enjoy seeing her because she’s excellent competition. Kendall, I can’t say enough about her. She definitely works hard — works on her craft a lot and it definitely showed today for sure. She’s been showing it all year and hopefully she’ll continue to show it.”
“We thought that it was going to be a close game,” Punxsy head coach Brad Constantino said. “Kendall threw well. But I’m so proud of the way our kids played. Ciara and Avery (Powell) had such great pitcher-catcher chemistry tonight. Defensively, we made the plays. (St. Marys) earned it — we didn’t give it to them.”
Toven took a perfect game into the top of the third before Jianna Gerg hit a one-hop double off of the center field wall — the only extra-base hit of the contest. Young tried helping her own cause with two singles off of Toven in the fourth and sixth innings but St. Marys had three hits entering seventh inning in a scoreless game at the time.
Young let up a hard line drive to Avary Powell with two outs in the bottom of the first. But from there, Punxsy wouldn’t get another baserunner on until the bottom of the seventh as Young would either strike out the side or rely on the Lady Dutch defense to come up with plays — with neither team had an error on the afternoon.
“We stress on our defense,” coach Eckels said. “We can’t rely on Kendall to just mow everybody down. Our defense has to be ready all of the time. We have to be comfortable with the girls that we have on defense on every spot. They know what they’re doing, they’re smart about it, they’re knowledgable and I’m very, very confident in their abilities.”
St. Marys had the best chance to break the scoreless tie in the fourth inning after Young led off with a single and was replaced by courtesy runner Addison Beimel. Beimel then stole second and eventually got to third before Toven was able to strike out Lindsey Reiter to get out of the jam.
With a scoreless ballgame heading into the seventh, the Lady Dutch were able to play some “small ball” to get the lone run of the contest.
Shannon Kaiser led off the inning in a battle with Toven as she fouled off plenty of pitches before drawing a walk on a full count. From there, Reiter grounded out to third and advanced Kaiser to second. Molly Hanslovan then grounded out to short as Punxsy shortstop Brooke Skarbek briefly held Kaiser at bay, before throwing to first to get Hanslovan out as Reiter slid into third and beat the throw coming back from first.
St. Marys got its fourth and final hit of the game — as it would be all they’d need — as Eckels hit a hard grounder that went by the second base bag, plating Kaiser for the 1-0 lead.
“That was an excellent at-bat by Shannon,” coach Eckels said. “That’s what set everything going. She’s a smart batter and an excellent ballplayer. We felt Ciara might’ve been getting a little tired and she worked the count well. Then we played a little small-ball, got her moved up and Avery came through with a hit up the middle. That was awesome.”
Punxsy were finally able to get to Young during its last ditch effort in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Powell hit a hard liner back to Young, who was hit in the shoulder/neck area with the line drive in a scary moment as Powell made it to first. After Young was looked over, she stayed in the game and got Karli Young to fly out to center on one pitch, needing one more out to close the deal. However, Brynn Hergert was able to leg out an infield single with a ball hit deep to Molly Hanslovan at short, advancing Powell to second as the tying run sat in scoring position.
But Young would only need two pitches against Olivia Toven, the last of which had her pop up to Hanslovan at short to end the game, keeping the Lady Dutch undefeated with a 1-0 win.
Young struck out 10 Lady Chucks on the afternoon and didn’t allow a single walk. Ciara Toven allowed two walks and struck out four as coach Constantino said there were still positives to take from the loss.
“Ciara’s pitching, Avery squared three balls tonight (and went 2-for-3 in the process). Olivia Toven catches everything in Jefferson County,” Constantino said of the positives coming out of the loss. “These are positives that we can carry with us. The biggest thing is we’ve got to stick together. And we’ll work and we’ll get better.”
St. Marys (9-0) is at Warren on Friday as coach Eckels said he was glad they were able to play in a game like Wednesday’s, hoping it will be a precursor to come once the Lady Dutch get into the postseason.
“It keeps us on our toes, that’s for sure,” coach Eckels said. “We’ve had a lot of (mercy rule) games. These are games that we want — we want a full seven innings and we definitely do want to come out on top of them. But these are the ones we learn from and these are the ones that keep us a better ball club.”
Punxsutawney (5-6) is also back on the diamond Friday as they host Altoona.
“We show up to play every night,” Constantino said. “You’ve got to be perfect to beat a team like St. Marys — and we were close. But we’ve got to learn from this and come back to the next game and be ready to go.”
ST. MARYS 1,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 0
Score by Innings
St. Marys 000 000 1 — 1
Punxsy 000 000 0 — 0
St. Marys—1
Rosa DePrater rf 2000, Olivia Eckels 2b 3000, Kendall Young p 3020, Addison Beimel cr 0000, Gianna Surra c 3000, Shannon Kaiser dp 2100, Lindsey Reiter 1b 3000, Molly Hanslovan ss 3000, Avery Eckels 3b 3011, Jianna Gerg cf 2010, Kara Hanslovan ph 1000, Danielle Rolley lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 25-1-4-1.
Punxsutawney—0
Laci Poole rf 3000, Ciara Toven p 3000, Avary Powell c 3020, Karli Young dp 3000, Brynn Hergert 1b 3010, Olivia Toven cf 3000, Kaylee Guidice 3b 2000, Emily Dobbins lf 2000, Brooke Skarbek ss 2000, Brinley Hallman 2b (flex) 0000. Totals: 24-0-3-0.
Errors: St. Marys 0, Punxsy 0. LOB: St. Marys 5, Punxsy 3. 2B: Gerg. SB: Beimel.
Pitching
St. Marys: Kendall Young-7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Punxsutawney: Ciara Toven-7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: C. Toven.