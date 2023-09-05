ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Lady Dutch volleyball team returns plenty of experience to the varsity roster for this season as out of the 14 on the varsity roster, 13 of those are seniors and juniors.
Head coach Missy Nicklas and the squad are ready to improve from last year’s 7-11 season that saw the Lady Dutch fall to DuBois in the District 9 Class 3A title game as they have five seniors and eight juniors, along with the team’s lone sophomore at the varsity level in Molly Hanslovan.
“Our practices have been really positive so far this season,” Nicklas said. “We have been concentrating on consistent fundamentals, working as a team and running game time situations. The girls keep the energy and focus at a high level and we are hoping to maintain that throughout the season.”
The five seniors include Jianna Gerg, Ava Johnson, Jillian Kline, Rylee Nicklas and Hannah Ritter. Juniors are Lexi Asti, Kalani Clinger, Emma Gartska, Becca Gnan, Mia Piccirillo, Carley Reitz, Madelyn Ryan, Ava Villella.
Nicklas (setter/outside hitter) and Gerg (libero) were Laurel Mountain Volleyball First Team All-Star selections a season ago.
“We will be relying on all our girls to contribute to the success of our team,” coach Nicklas said. “As coaches we need everyone to be ready to step up when their number is called, stay involved in every play and encourage each other. Across the front we are excited to see Becca Gnan, Maddie Ryan, Hannah Ritter, Carley Reitz and Emma Gartska execute our offensive attack.
“We will be looking to Rylee Nicklas and Molly Hanslovan to set up our offense and have an all around impact on our game. Our defensive core of Ava Johnson, Jianna Gerg, Jill Kline, Ava Villella, and Kalani Clinger will be carrying the weight of covering our hitters and getting that key first pass. Mia Piccirillo will be key on the defensive side of the ball as well at times adding to our offensive attack.
“We will be happy to see Lexi Asti back in the lineup adding to our hitting attack. We are looking to our whole team for consistency behind the service line and hope to see our front line get some point ending blocks.”
With the veteran leadership returning, coach Nicklas said expectations are high this season.
“Our girls are dreaming big, pushing each other and working hard to reach their goals,” coach Nicklas said. “The girls have set their expectations high for this season and our seniors want to bring the district title home to SMA. We are aiming to work together as a team, play hard, practice harder and ‘control the controllable’ to stay fundamentally sound.
“Our senior leadership and the core group of returning players that display the characteristics and work ethic emulating a love of the game will be assets for us this season. We have also seen a high level of focus and strong communication on the court so far in practice and feel that maintaining these will be key strengths as we progress through the season.”
Coach Nicklas said some challenges will be staying disciplined on defense and being able to bounce back quickly after a mistake. But if they’re able to do that, good things are in store for the Lady Dutch.
Last year’s entire coaching staff also returns as Jason Schutz is the junior varsity coach and Mackenzie Gahr is a JV assistant and varsity assistant. The JV team consists of 14 and includes sophomores Addison Beimel, Alison Mertz, Guiliana Muccio and Kenadi Nesbitt and freshmen Kaydance Bressler, Alexa Craig, Kelsie Fledderman, Taylor Gornati, Al Kunes, Lauren Samick, Carrie Shaffer, Lydia Simbeck, Toni Sorg and Taylor VanAlstine.
St. Marys took part in two tournaments, including a runner-up finish Wednesday in the annual Elk County Volleyball Tournament, prior to the first regular season matchup at home Tuesday against Kane.
“We are looking forward to being competitive in each game, minimizing unforced errors and growing together as a team,” Nicklas said. “We are excited to see the girls build confidence in themselves and one another.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Jianna Gerg, Ava Johnson, Jillian Kline, Rylee Nicklas, Hannah Ritter. Juniors: Lexi Asti, Kalani Clinger, Emma Gartska, Becca Gnan, Mia Piccirillo, Carley Reitz, Madelyn Ryan, Ava Villella. Sophomores: Molly Hanslovan.