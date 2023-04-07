ST. MARYS — The St. Marys softball team has had a flair for the dramatic so far this season, and that trend continued Thursday as the Lady Dutch rallied from a 5-1 deficit to capture a thrilling 7-6 walk-off victory to improve to 4-0.
St. Marys has won three of those games in the sixth inning or later, with Thursday’s walk-off win being its second in four games. The Lady Dutch’s latest theatrics came largely courtesy of Gianna Surra and Olivia Eckels after DuBois took a 6-5 lead to the bottom of the seventh.
Surra tied the game up with one swing with one out, as she belted an Ava Baronick pitch over the fence in left-center for her first career home run. Surra was 2-for-4 with two RBIs on the day.
Molly Hanslovan followed with a single before pinch-hitter Avery Eckels ripped a double to left to put two runners in scoring position. DuBois then elected to intentionally walk Danielle Rolley, who was 2-for-2, to load the bases and set up a force play at the plate.
Baronick then struck out Rosa DePrater for out No. 2, but Olivia Eckels came up huge for team as she lined a two-out single to right-center to plate Hanslovan with the game-winning run.
DePrater and the Hanslovan sisters, Kara and Molly, all joined Surra in having two hits. Olivia Eckels had a pair of RBIs.
All told, St. Marys scored four runs in the final two innings to help offset DuBois’ quick start and made a winner of Kendall Young, who came on in relief of Shannon Kiser in the fourth with her team trailing 5-3.
Young allowed three hits and one run — on a Morgan Pasternak homer to center in the sixth — while striking out six and walking one.
“That was a very good win, very good team win,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “I could not be more pleased with how the girls played. There is all go and no quit with them, and that’s what we’re looking to do for the remainder of the season.
“Gianna’s first homer couldn’t have come at a better time, and then Olivia came up with another big hit there to end it.”
As for starting Kiser, Eckels said, “It was was something we talked about pregame and something we wanted to try. Fortunately, it worked out today. It’s a tool in repertoire, and we might re-institute it a little later (in season).
“Kudos to DuBois too. They came our firing right away, but we made our adjustments and we were able to come out on top.”
DuBois struck right out of the gate against Kiser with a run in the top of the first and four more in the second.
Gabby Gulvas led off the game with a double to right-center and later scored on a two-out double to right by Baronick.
St. Marys got that run right back in the bottom of the first when DePrater smacked a leadoff single and came home on a two-out single by Kara Hanslovan.
DuBois took the momentum right back with its big top of the second.
Audrey Hale jump-started things with a leadoff double and scored two batters later on a Teegan Runyon single to center. Gulvas followed with her second double in as many at-bats before a groundout by Haley Reed plated Runyon to make it 3-1.
DuBois wasn’t done in the frame though, as Pasternak added a run-scoring single and Lynx Lander a RBI double to push the lead to 5-1.
St. Marys cut into that lead with a pair of runs in the third.
Young was hit by a pitch to open the inning, but Baronick responded by retiring the next two hitters. She couldn’t finish off a clean inning though, as Surra singled to center to chase home Young, while a Molly Hanslovan double plated Surra.
Young, who suffered a pair of losses to DuBois last season, then entered the circle in the fourth and did her part to stymie the Lady Beaver attack.
That’s not to say DuBois didn’t have some chance against the senior righty.
Young struck out the side around an infield single by Reed in the fourth, then stranded two runners in the fifth after Alexas Pfeufer singled and Bree Weible walked.
Pasternak then tagged a Young pitch in the sixth for a no-doubt homer to dead center, which made it a 6-3 game at the time.
Meanwhile, Baronick tried to do her best to hold off St. Marys.
The Lady Beavers turned a double play in the bottom of the fourth when DePrater lined out to third baseman Pfeufer, who threw to first to double-off Rolley, who had singled.
Baronick then worked out of a bases-loaded situation in the fifth with no runs scoring to keep it a 6-3 game. She wasn’t so fortunate in the sixth, though.
Rolley led off the frame with a single to left and took second on a wild pitch. DePrater then beat out an infield single and when a late throw to first was off the mark, Rolley scored and DePrater wound up at second.
DePrater then took third on a passed ball before scoring on a groundout by Olivia Eckels to pull St. Marys within a run at 6-5.
Young and the Lady Dutch then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 top of the seventh, thanks to a couple nice plays by DePrater in right field. She made a diving catch in foul territory on a ball hit Lander for the first out, then tracked down a ball hit in the right-center gap by Hale to end the inning.
That set the stage for St. Marys’ heroics in the bottom of the seventh that won the game.
“It was a good game, and we were a little surprised they didn’t pitch Kendall from the get-go,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “Maybe that was a little strategy they had on their part. We left a couple runners on base there early when we had a chance to break it open, because we knew they were going to bring Kendall in.
“That’s a quality team, and we didn’t play that bad. We could have played better, obviously, but even with Kendall pitching we still put the bat on the ball a few times. Hats off to Surra, she hit that home run to tie it up.
“We’ll learn from it, and we’ll see them again. But, these are the types of games we want to see to prepare us for down the road.”
St. Marys is back in action Wednesday at home against Clearfield, while DuBois (3-2) travels to Cambria Heights on Tuesday.
ST. MARYS 7,
DUBOIS 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 140 001 0 — 6
St. Marys 102 002 2 — 7
* There was 2 outs when game ended
DuBois—6
Gabby Gulvas ss 4220, Haley Reed lf 4011, Morgan Pasternak cf 4222, Ava Baronick p 4021, Aaliyah Estrada cr 0000, Lynx lander dp 3011, Alexas Pfeufer 3b 4010, Audrey Hale c 4110, Bree Weible rf 2000, Teegan Runyon 2b 3111, Emma Delp 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-6-11-6.
St. Marys—7
Rosa DePrater rf 5220, Olivia Eckels 2b 5012, Kendall Young dp-p 3000, Shannon Kiser p-dp 3000, Kara Hanslovan 3b 4021, Gianna Surra c 4222, Molly Hanslovan ss 3121, Jianna Gerg cf 3000, Avery Eckels cr-ph 1010, Danielle Rolley lf 2120, Lindsey Reiter 1b (flex) 0000. Totals: 33-7-12-6.
Errors: DuBois 3, SMA 0. LOB: DuBois 6, SMA 11. DP: DuBois 1, SMA 0. 2B: Gulvas 2, Baronick, Lander, Hale; A. Eckels. HR: Pasternak; Surra. HBP: Young (by Baronick).
Pitching
DuBois: Ava Baronick-56 2/3 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB.
SMA: Shannon Kiser-3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Kendall Young-4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Young. Losing pitcher: Baronick.