CORAOPOLIS — The St. Marys gymnastics team has carried the banner for the Tri-County Area at the Pennsylvania Classic High School Gymnastics Championships in recent years, and this season proved to be no different as the Lady Dutch combined to win all 10 medals by the local contingent.
All told, 16 gymnasts from St. Marys, DuBois and Ridgway competed at the Classic amongst the Bronze, Silver and Gold Divisions.
The skill level of the competitors in each of those divisions increase with Gold being considered the best of the three. No area gymnasts competed in the hardest division (Diamond) at the championships.
St. Marys’ big day was headlined by a trio of state titles won by the duo of sophomore Adyson Azzato and senior Zoe Williamson.
Azzato competed in two events in the Bronze Division — the bars and floor — and captured back-to-back gold medals in both of those events in the the division. Her top score came on floor with an 8.325, while she posted a 7.850 on bars.
Williamson, a newcomer to the team as a senior, concluded her improbable season with a pair of medals in the Silver Division.
She captured a gold medal on bars (8.400) and also placed sixth in the all-around with a 33.075. Williamson finished just outside the medals (Top 10 in Silver Division) on beam (12th, 8.200) and floor (8.425, 13th) and was 48th on vault (8.050).
Junior teammate Maddy Wittman collected three medals of her own in the Silver Division, while sophomore Becca Gnan added one of her own.
Wittman’s best finish was a fifth on floor (8.525). She also was sixth on bars (8.00) and just missed a third individual medal on vault (11th, 8.900) on her way to placing 10th in the all-around with a 32.625. Wittman also was 36th on beam (7.200).
Wittman won four medals a year ago at states but none as high as her fifth and sixth this past weekend.
As for Gnan, she finished 10th on the floor with an 8.450. She also was 29th on vault (8.525) ion her only other event.
St. Marys’ final two medals came from sophomore Maria Radkowski in the always tough Gold Division, where she competed for the second straight year.
After not medaling as a freshman, Radkowski landed on the podium twice this weekend with a sixth-place finish on bars (8.250) and an eight on floor (8.500).
She also just missed a third medal in the all-around as she finished 13th with a score of 33.875 — just .375 points behind the 10th and final medal spot. The sophomore added a 19th place on beam (8.150) and was 28th on vault (8.575).
Beyond that Lady Dutch quintet, more than a dozen other local gymnasts competed at the Classic in the Bronze and Silver Divisions.
In the Bronze, DuBois had the trio of Morgan Bojalad, Riley Kematick and Alvis Uong compete.
Bojalad had a solid showing in her final high school event, placing 12th on floor (7.725) and 14th on beam (6.950). Uong added a 13th on vault (8.125), while Kematick was 18th on vault (7.950).
St. Marys had three other entrants in the Bronze along with Azzato.
Jianna Gerg finished 14th on both vault (8.100) and floor (7.625), while Rachelle Fritz and Sydney Smith were 15th and 18th on vault with scores of 8.100 and 7.950, respectively.
Ridgway’s Josie Gerber grabbed a ninth-place finish on vault with an 8.350.
Up in the Silver, DuBois’ lone entrant was Mya Jones, who moved up a division after claiming five medals in the Bronze Division a year ago as a sophomore.
Jones placed 16th in the all-around (32.125), with her best best individual finish being 16th on beam (8.075). She was 20th on vault (8.700), 22nd on floor (8.300) and 32nd on bars (7.050).
St. Marys had two other competitors in the Silver — sophomore Lexi Asti and senior Danielle Rolley.
Asti was 15th on vault (8.825) and 27th on floor (8.175), while Rolley was 28th on vault (8.550) and 43rd on floor (7.850) in her final high school meet.
Ridgway’s Jaidyn Hodgdon came in 51st on floor (7.525) in the Silver Division.
The team competition had a much different look than years past, as St. Marys — which had finished as the runner-up in the Silver Division the last two years — was the only true Silver team to qualify for states this year.
Therefore, the Lady Dutch had to compete against nine other Gold teams, which led to the steering committee breaking the teams into two divisions anyway — Gold (those scoring 140 and above) and Silver (those scoring 137 and below).
St. Marys finished with a team score of 132.400, which placed them sixth out of six teams in the new-look Silver Division, which was won by Waynesboro with a 139.375.
Even if the Lady Dutch had posted its best-ever score at the Classic, which was a 136.117 last year, they still would have landed in the spot in the team standings.
“St. Marys was the only silver team qualified into the state meet and had to go up against gold teams,” said St. Marys coach Irene Holjencin. “It was a tough a meet, but the St. Marys girls gave all they had and scored within the range they scored all season.
“The girls faired extremely well in the individual championships and were able to secure a total of 10 individual medals and two state champions on three events, which is pretty impressive for our area. We were all very proud of this year’s team and really could not have asked for anything more.”
All told, St. Marys had 10 of the 13 athletes on its roster qualify for the Classic.
Moon won the Gold team title with a score of 149.400.