HYDE — The St. Marys girls tennis team has become synonymous with district championships over the years. Such was the case on Wednesday at Clearfield Area High School as the top-seeded Lady Dutch took down No. 2 seed Punxsutawney, 4-1, to win its eighth straight District 9 Class AA Team Tournament title.
Although the final score ended up 4-1, it was a close battle as the Lady Chucks had the opportunity to snap the streak in the match that was a little over two and a half hours, but the St. Marys netters were able to pull out a couple of wins late to make it eight straight.
“It was a nail biter, it really was,” St. Marys head coach Dave Lion said. “My heart was racing. I think possibly we were able to draw from experience. But it was very close. It’s not easy out here and I’m very thankful for how the season went and how things ended today.”
With the Lady Dutch up 2-1 at one point, it came down to the No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles matches, with each going down to the wire.
“It truly came down to these last two matches — we were in it up to that point,” Punxsy head coach Mike Emhoff said. “A bounce of the ball here and there and we’re the champs.”
Punxsy’s Chloe Presloid, who earlier this month won the District 9 Class AA Singles Tournament Title, dispatched St. Marys’ Mya Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 1 singles in a little under an hour. Shortly after that, the Lady Dutch No. 1 doubles duo of June Chen and Maddy Wittman took down Rachael Porada and Kaylin Smith, 6-3, 6-0. Emhoff said that game was played without Smith’s partner for the season in Bailee Stello, who was sick and missed Wednesday’s tourney.
“Her and Kaylin, the whole season they’ve been partners and I’ve not broke them up at all,” Emhoff said. “I like to keep my doubles teams (together in district playoffs) because they know each other — it’s a benefit.”
St. Marys would then go up 2-1 as No. 3 singles wrapped up. That’s when Roan Lion defeated Brooke Skarbek, 6-1, 6-4, as it would be quite a while before the overall champion was then decided.
“I knew it was going to be close — I really did,” Lion said. “It usually comes to that. I think the girls had fun.”
At No. 2 doubles, St. Marys’ Rylee Nicklas and Traylynn Ginther were the closest to getting that third and final point needed for the overall victory, as they beat Punxsy’s Leanne Zampini and Olivia Toven in the first set, 7-5. But after a 6-6 second set, they’d go to a tiebreak while the No. 2 singles of Lady Dutch Caitlin Blessel and Punxsutawney’s Emily McMahan was well into the third set after Blessel took the first and McMahan took the second.
The tiebreak lead would change hands multiple times, with it knotted at 2-2 before St. Marys took a 3-2 lead. Zampini and Toven then got a 5-4 lead and a 6-5 lead, needing one more point to force a third set. But a Nicklas smash tied it up at 6-6 as Punxsy then had another opportunity to win it with a 7-6 tiebreak lead. However, Nicklas and Ginther were able to take advantage of miscues and win the tiebreak, 9-7, and the overall match, giving St. Marys yet another district team title.
Although the overall outcome was decided, Blessel and McMahan got into a third set tiebreak of their own, with Blessel eventually coming out on top, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5).
“The comeback by our senior, Caitlin Blessel, that was really cool,” Lion said. “She may have known what was going on (in terms of the final team score). It’s just awesome to see that because it means a lot to her. It could’ve went either way very, very quickly.”
St. Marys’ eighth consecutive team team now advances them into the PIAA Class AA Team Tournament that will start on Oct. 25 as the Lady Dutch will face the WPIAL No. 2 seed, which its tournament will be decided on Oct. 19.
“We’ll take this and we’ll go home and get back to practice and try to get ready for (the state tournament),” Lion said. “It gets even more difficult from here and we still have work to do. I’m just very, very thankful to the team to have this moment. I feel very lucky.”
The St. Marys win also makes it three different schools that will represent District 9 heading into the state girls tennis tournaments — as Presloid will represent Punxsy in singles play and Clearfield’s Peyton Reese and Lindsey Kerlin move on for doubles.
The season for Punxsy, minus Presloid, comes to an end, as does the careers of its three other seniors in Skarbek, Smith and Stello. However, Emhoff said he’s extremely proud of the season, the way all four seniors played and how expectations will be high once again for next year.
“Getting to this point, you can’t complain,” Emhoff said. “It’s a good season and hats off to St. Marys. That’s their eighth year in a row. They’re good. It’s been a good season and we’re still sending someone to states. A lot of it too is we’ve built a good foundation for next year. I’m losing four seniors but the group I’ve got coming back is a good group.”
ST. MARYS 4,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 1
Singles
1. Chloe Presloid (P) def. Mya Klaiber, 6-0, 6-1.
2. Caitlin Blessel (SM) def. Emily McMahan, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5).
3. Roan Lion (SM) def. Brooke Skarbek, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles
1. June Chen/Maddy Wittman (SM) def. Rachael Porada/Kaylin Smith, 6-3, 6-0.
2. Rylee Nicklas/Traylynn Ginther (SM) def. Leanne Zampini/Olivia Toven, 7-5, 7-6 (9-7).