LOCK HAVEN — The St. Marys girls cross country team put on a dominance performance Saturday to win the team crown at the 24th Annual Bear Mountain River Run hosted by Lock Haven University, while the boys squad posted a very respectable fourth-place finish in the team standings.
The Lady Dutch were led by sophomore Gabby Pistner, who captured a silver medal with a time of 19:16.10. Only Southern Columbia junior Kate Moncavage was able to best Pistner as she took home gold in 18:56.80. Moncavage finished seventh at states in Class A last year, while Pistner just missed a PIAA medal in Class 2A with a 28th-place finish.
Pistner was backed Saturday by fellow sophomores Mary Defilippi (20:52.40) and Raechel Braun (20:53.20), who crossed the finish line closely together in eighth and ninth place, respectively, to give St. Marys three Top 10 finishers en route to outdistancing Warrior Run for the team title, 45-92.
Freshman Christina Frontz (21:07) wasn’t far behind in 13th place, while sophomore Paige Bauer closed out the Lady Dutch’s scoring with a 28th-place finish in 22:40.30.
The Lady Dutch also had sophomore Lucia Hayes (34th, 23:22), juniors Maura Caskey (40th, 23:44.20), Kelsie Bellotti (44th, 24:06.80), Sydney Smith (65th, 25:11.40), senior Andrea Malone (102nd, 28:51.10) and sophomore Nina Thompson (111th, 31:21.30) compete at the 132-girl field.
“The girls continue to show impressive domination,” said St. Marys coach Stan Foster. “They finished first overall placing four medalist in the top 20. The girls set the mood with Gabby Pistner’s second place finish in 19:16. Mary Defilippi, Raechel Braun and Christina Frontz followed with medal finishes in the top 20.”
As for the Dutchmen, they were led by seniors Wyatt Foster (17:51.10) and Augustus Secco (17:53.30), who finished back-to-back in 24th and 25th place, respectively. Sophomore Brandon Henry (18:17.70) wasn’t far behind in 28th, while sophomore Jacob Nedimyer (33rd, 18:27.70) and senior Nick Hayes (41st, 18:54.50) gave St. Marys five runners in the Top 50.
Recommended Video
Also competing 187-man field for the Dutchmen were senior Alex Amador (78th, 20:09.70), sophomore Braydon Moser (81st, 20:18.30), freshman Clay Solida (108th, 21:23.40) and freshman Ricky Gray (127th, 22:14.50).
The Dutchmen finished with a score of 138, which landed them just behind third-place finisher Cowanesque Valley (136). Frankfort outclassed the boys field and won the title with a score of 30, with Williamsport (103) being a distant second.
“The boys looked focused once again entering their second race of the season, recording their highest major invite finish in 11 years,” said Foster. “The boys shined as they recorded two sub-18 runners and three sub-19 runners led by senior Wyatt Foster and followed closely by senior Augie Secco.
“All the athletes got to feed their running palate with strong competition today over a flat, grass course. Coming from the mountains of PA, we’d prefer a few hills, but this was a good test early in the season.”
Ridgway junior Eli Schreiber (16:58.60) took home an 11th-place finish.
St. Marys hosts a tri-meet today featuring Punxsutawney at Ridgway.