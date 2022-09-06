SM girls Bear Mountain champs

The St. Marys Lady Dutch, fueled by four medalists in the Top 20, easily won the team title Saturday at the 24th Annual Bear Mountain River Run hosted by Lock Haven University. Gabby Pistner led those medalists with a runner-up finish, while Mary Defilippi (8th) and Raechel Braun (9th) posted Top 10 finishes. Christina Frontz placed 13th to collect the team’s fourth individual medal.

 Submitted photo

LOCK HAVEN — The St. Marys girls cross country team put on a dominance performance Saturday to win the team crown at the 24th Annual Bear Mountain River Run hosted by Lock Haven University, while the boys squad posted a very respectable fourth-place finish in the team standings.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos