DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School Lady Eagles basketball team got its season record up to 7-1 on the year with a convincing 40-16 win over the Centre County Christian Academy Lady Bulldogs in an Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Western Division league matchup.
The Lady Eagles allowed just eight points in the first half at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center on Thursday night and shut out the Lady Bulldogs in the third quarters as DCS held a 34-8 lead heading into the fourth.
DuBois Christian also dominated the boards as CCCA didn’t have many second-chance opportunities on the evening.
Lady Eagle Ella Shenkle led the way with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Teammates Grace Deitch and Lily Shenkle had seven points each, with Deitch notching 11 boards and Lily Shenkle 10 rebounds. Fellow starters Regan George had eight points and seven rebounds while Hannah McCabe had six points and seven rebounds.
“This was an important game for us,” DCS head coach Pastor Mark Montgomery said. “We played all the way through the division except for this team — and we’ve beat all of the teams (for a 6-0 division mark). We’re in first place right now and the girls came out pretty focus. (Ella Shenkle) wasn’t hitting like she normally does but she rebounded well and the fast break, we got it going. The girls were pretty balanced. That’s where we tend to have an advantage over the other teams in our league ... Anybody could score when they needed to so it was encouraging.”
The closest the Lady Bulldogs were to the lead came at 2-0 and 4-2 early on as DCS was able to knock down shots, particularly midrangers around the baseline, throughout the evening. DuBois Christian led 14-3 at the end of the first quarter after all five starters contributed to the point total as they also snagged plenty of rebounds.
The DCS lead got up to 22-3 towards the end of the second quarter as Deitch hit a runner off of the glass. But the Lady Bulldogs went on a 5-0 run to end the quarter as DCS held a 22-8 halftime lead.
After CCCA’s stretch to end the first half, DuBois Christian outscored them 12-0 in the third quarter to essentially put the game out of reach. As it was in the first half, all five starters hit shots in the third quarter as well, as George knocked down a couple of midrangers and the Lady Eagles held a 28-8 lead midway through the third quarter. That lead then got up to 34-8 at the end of the quarter, capped off by a couple of free throws by Deitch and Lily Shenkle.
With DCS holding a 26-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, CCCA did a good job of not allowing the running clock mercy rule to kick in as Lady Bulldog Emily Gore scored six of her 10 points in the final frame.
Gore got the fourth quarter started with a steal and a layup to make it 34-10 before McCabe got a rebound and went coast-to-coast, cashing in with a layup at the other end to get the 26-point lead back. Four more points by Gore — two via a layup and two free throws — made it 36-14 before Ella Shenkle made a layup with a little over three minutes remaining.
In the final minutes, Montgomery was able to mix in some of the reserves as the Lady Bulldogs did the same. Deitch scored on a putback with less than a minute to play and Lady Bulldog Eliana Bair’s bucket underneath in the final seconds set the score at 40-16 once the buzzer sounded.
“They hustled hard and they knew what was on the line,” Montgomery said as far as Thursday’s matchup.
Montgomery also said he though the team saw a good bit of improvement in areas throughout the contest — especially with one aspect.
“We have really been working on ball handling and they’ve really improved,” Montgomery said. “I don’t know what our turnovers were, but there weren’t very many. We’ve always struggled with that. So when you don’t have turnovers, you get a lot more opportunities and I think they really protected the ball and did that well tonight.”
DuBois Christian School plays again tonight at Calvary Baptist Academy in Clymer — a team that’s currently third in the western division and handed DCS its only loss of the season back on Dec. 12 with a 34-18 defeat. After Friday, the team’s next home game is Monday against Great Commission Schools.
“We’ve seen all the teams and now we just try and hang on,” Montgomery said. “We’ve just got to go through and hope that we don’t stumble. But the top three teams go to the playoffs so we’re in a pretty good position.”
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 40,
CENTER COUNTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 16
Score by Quarters
CCCA 3 5 0 8 — 16
DCS 14 8 12 6 — 40
Centre County Christian Academy—16
Emily Gore 4 2-2 10, Teaghan Bair 0 1-2 1, Josie Pimental 0 0-0 0, Rylee Shipe 0 0-0 0, Eliana Bair 2 0-0 4, Rileigh Laslo 0 1-2 1, Maddie Boone 0 0-0 0, Liadan Walker 0 0-0 0, Sierra Baumgardner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-6 16.
DuBois Christian School—40
Grace Deitch 3 1-4 7, Hannah McCabe 2 2-2 6, Lily Shenkle 3 1-2 7, Regan George 4 0-0 8, Ella Shenkle 5 0-0 10, Sarah Joy Preston 1 0-2 2, Ariella Thomas 0 0-0 0, Nora Freemer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gregory 0 0-0 0, Toryn Muth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 4-12 40.
Three-pointers: CCCA 0, DCS 0.