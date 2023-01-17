DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School Lady Eagles basketball team made quick work of the Great Commission Lady Bears on Tuesday night, allowing just four points en route to a 38-14 victory.
“We’re in first place and (Great Commission) is in last place (in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Western Division),” DCS head coach Pastor Mark Montgomery said. “So our challenge was to not ease up. We’ve been working on a fast break and we wanted to get that and go out strong and then just kind of glide home. And the girls really did that. We got a chance to play the younger ones so that was a good game for us.”
An 11-2 first quarter by the Lady Eagles went even better in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Bears 19-2 to go into halftime with a commanding 30-4 lead.
Freshman Ella Shenkle got a double-double once again, leading DCS with 16 points and 12 rebounds, with half of those points in the second quarter alone.
“I don’t know how many rebounds Ella Shenkle had, but she had a pile,” Montgomery said of Shenkle. “We were encouraging her to go down on the fast break and shoot over the guard. Finally she did that once tonight ... She’s just got so much talent and is just a ninth grader. We’re excited about the future.”
Teammate Grace Deitch had nine points and seven boards while Sarah Joy Preston chipped in with five, knocking down the game’s only three-pointer in the first quarter.
“Grace (Deitch) got into a little bit of foul trouble early but her senior leadership has been so overwhelming the last couple of games,” Montgomery said.
After a 4-0 start by DCS with a midrange jumper by Lily Shenkle and a Hannah McCabe layup, Lady Bear Milla Palazzi scored underneath to make it 4-2. However, the home team then went on a 20-0 run that dipped late into the second quarter, capped off by Ella Shenkle and Deitch getting buckets underneath. Palazzi finally broke the 20-0 run on a putback but another 6-0 DCS run, finished off by a Preston bank shot jumper, gave DCS a 30-4 halftime lead.
“We were trying to attack the basket more,” Montgomery said. “We tend to go down and when we don’t have an easy shot, we’re pulling out of our regular offense and we’re giving up little shots underneath.
“So we were really pushing today to get the ball down and in the second half, we had to take that off. But that was really part of the game that we haven’t normally had that they really stepped up to. So hopefully that’ll be a signature part of our game in the second half of our season.”
DuBois Christian (8-2) started out the second half as they did in the first by attacking to the hoop and getting quality shots. A midrange shot by Ella Shenkle made it 32-4 and a putback by Deitch got the 30-point running clock moving midway through the third quarter as the Lady Eagles held a 34-4 lead before DCS was able to take it easy the rest of the way.
After some of the younger players entered the game, Great Commission racked up 10 of its 14 points in the fourth quarter before the final buzzer sounded with DuBois Christian notching a 38-14 win.
With the win, Montgomery said there’s still plenty of things that can work on in the second half of the season to prepare for the playoffs, specifically mentioning how the team can sometimes get into foul trouble.
“We always have issues where we’re a little bit too aggressive with the fouls,” Montgomery said. “Fouls are the one thing that can take us out of games. So we had a little bit of an issue tonight and had a little bit of an issue in our last game. So we’re working on not reaching and just guarding a girl ... If the officials call it tight, we end up with girls that have fouls. We want to be aggressive but at the same time, we talk about those fouls being ‘gifts’ and we tell them, ‘Don’t give the other team a gift.’ And they did that.”
DuBois Christian is back in action tonight as they travel to Clearfield Alliance Christian School.
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 38,
GREAT COMMISSION SCHOOL 14
Score by Quarters
GCS 2 2 0 10 — 14
DCS 11 19 4 4 — 38
Great Commission School—14
Kelsey Moyer 0 0-2 0, Milla Palazzi 2 0-2 4, Gabriella Lawson 2 0-4 4, Kira Suhoney 2 0-0 4, Kayelynn Summers 1 0-0 2, Bayla Miller 0 0-0 0, Ali Miller 0 0-0 0, Sophia Fleck 0 0-0 0, Michelle McConnell 0 0-0 0, Kiera Wertman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0-8 14.
DuBois Christian School—38
Grace Deitch 4 1-1 9, Hannah McCabe 2 0-0 4, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Sarah Joy Preston 2 0-0 5, Ella Shenkle 8 0-4 16, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Ariella Thomas 0 0-0 0, Hannah Gregory 0 0-0 0, Toryn Muth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-5 38.
Three-pointes: GCS 0, DCS 1 (Preston).