DUBOIS — With the loss of six players to graduation, DuBois Christian School girls soccer head coach Phil Shenkle and his staff knew the team was in for a rebuilding year.
That was a major reason why the school decided to bring up a pair of sixth graders to have a little more depth on what is a young team — nearly half the roster is sixth or seventh graders.
And, that youth — and inconsistent play that comes with it at times — was on full display Tuesday in a 5-2 loss to visiting Blair County Christian, which improved to 2-1.
DuBois Christian (1-4) played a spirited first half despite missing the services of its lone senior (Grace Deitch) and having their starting keeper (Dessie Preston) playing injured. The Lady Eagles actually led 2-1 past the way point but eventually went to the break trailing 3-2.
A goal early in the second half by Blair County’s Gabriella Dull — her fourth of the game — seemed to take the wind out of the Lady Eagles’ sails as the visiting Lady Bobcats tacked on two more goals to win going away 6-2 to hand DCS its fourth straight loss after winning the opener.
“We’re a young team, and had some moments today,” said Phil Shenkle. “We’re missing Grace Deitch our senior, and she would have been up front. When she is there, everybody else can be where they belong. And, obviously my keeper (Preston) is dinged up and she can’t kick (the ball).
“It’s one of those things where if everything had gone perfect health-wise and had everybody ... I think it would have been a really close game. We’re learning things and it’s a character builder.
“The thing I’m excited about, is I lose just the one senior this year — and that will be a big loss from a leadership perspective — but we’re getting all these young kids extra training. These are kids who would ordinarily not see the field (right now).
“So, it’s a win-win, and they are enjoying themselves and learning every day. It’s all about skills training right now.”
Blair County, which six upperclassmen (sophomores through seniors), came out strong in the opening 10 minutes but the Lady Eagles were up to the challenge. Preston made the first of her eight saves in the third minute on a close-range shot by Dull.
DuBois Christian’s first shot came just over three minutes later when Ella Shenkle fired the ball over top the crossbar from the left side.
Blair County then appeared to get a call in the ninth minute when Melanie Gross booted a shot wide of the far post. However, officials ruled it deflected off a defender for a corner kick.
The Lady Bobcats capitalized on that set piece, as Anna Yingling lofted a shot into the box that Dull headed home for the first goal of the game at the 9:06 mark.
The goal actually seemed to fire up DuBois Christian more than the Lady Bobcats, as DCS flipped the field and put some pressure on the BCC net in the next 15 minutes or so.
Shenkle, a freshman, had a shot go wide of the far post just past the 12-minute mark. She then set up her team’s first goal with a nice through ball six minutes later.
Younger sister Anna Shenkle, one of those 6th graders, ran onto the pass, dribbled in and fired a shot past keeper Lydia Hileman from a tough angle that found the left side of the net 18:15 into the half.
DuBois Christian then grabbed the lead just past the 23-minute mark when Ella Shenkle made a strong run down the left side and buried a shot past Hileman to make it 2-1.
The Lady Eagles maintained that advantage for eight minutes, but two quick goals by Dull to complete her hat-trick — the second with 6:27 left in the half — put Blair County back on top 3-2.
DuBois Christian didn’t go away quietly before the break though and tried its best to pull even. The Lady Eagles had two corner kick opportunities in the final two minutes, but but Blair County’s defense kept the ball away from Hileman and the Lady Bobcat net.
Dull’s fourth goal early in the second half have BCC some breathing room, and a save by Preston at the near post in the 51st minute kept it a two-goal game.
The Lady Eagles had a chance to get back into the game, but Hileman turned away shots by Lily Shenkle and Ella Shenkle in a three-minute span to keep it a 4-2 game.
DuBois Christian mustered just one more shot after that, a long direct kick by Hannah McCabe with 12:19 to play that Hileman stopped.
Meanwhile, Blair County continually pressured the DCS defense in the final 16 minutes. McCabe actually blocked a shot in front of a wide open net in the 55th minute, while Preston made two more saves in that closing stretch.
Unfortunately for the Lady Eagles, Blair County tacked on two more goals in the final 10 minutes to set the final.
Gross scored with 9:41 to play, while Calee Kennedy scored on a nice header off a crossing pass by Lilliana Wisor — both of whom are 7th graders — with 7:54 remaining.
DuBois Christian is back in action Monday at home against Johnstown Christian School, a team it beat 3-2 in the season opener.
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 6,
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 2
Score by Halves
Blair County 3 3 — 6
DuBois Christian 2 0 — 2
Scoring Summary
First Half
BCC—Gabriella Dull (Anna Yingling assist), 9:06.
DCS—Anna Shenkle (Ella Shenkle assist), 18:15.
DCS—Ella Shenkle, 23:08.
BCC—Gabriella Dull, 31:04.
BCC—Gabriella Dull (Calee Kennedy assist), 33:33.
Second Half
BCC—Gabriella Dull (Anna Yingling assist), 48:12.
BCC—Melanie Gross, 70:19.
BCC—Calee Kennedy (Lilliana Wisor assist), 72:06.
Statistics
Shots: BCC 17, DCS 7. Saves: BCC 3 (Lydia Hileman), DCC 8 (Dessie Preston). Corner kicks: BCC 3, DCS 3.