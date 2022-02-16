DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School girls basketball team entered Tuesday’s matchup against Allegheny Christian Athletic Association West Division leading Johnstown Christian hoping to seal a berth to the conference tournament.
The two teams played a tight 35-30 game at Johnstown Christian back on Jan. 24, but a repeat performance never materialized Tuesday as poor shooting plagued the Lady Eagles in a 30-16 setback.
Defense wasn’t an issue for DuBois Christian, which won the turnover battle, 21-19, and held the Lady Blue Jays to the 30s in scoring for the second time this season. No other ACAA West Division team has done that this season.
Only two other schools in non-league play have held Johnstown Christian under 4-0 — ACAA east Division member Meadowbrook Christian in a 50-36 victory and PIAA District 6 member Glendale in a 61-31 victory.
Johnstown Christian (16-2, 10-0 in ACAA West) is a member of both the ACAA and PIAA, playing in District 5, and is 3-1 vs PIAA opponents this season.
With the loss, DuBois Christian (13-5, 5-5 in ACAA West) dropped into a tie for third place in the West Division with Calvary Christian Academy out of Huntingdon. The teams, who split their regular meetings (each won at home), will play at 1 p.m. today in Altoona with the winner advancing to the ACAA Tournament.
The loss also ended what was a tough second half of the season for DuBois Christian after it had a 10-day layoff in mid-January because of COVID-19. The Lady Eagles were 9-0 prior to that layoff, then went 4-5 when it returned to action.
“They (Lady Jays) usually score in the mid-40s to mid-60s in the league, and we’re the only team that can hold them down like this,” said DuBois Christian School coach Pastor Mark Montgomery. “We played great defense, and had a big rebounding edge at the beginning. It’s just we were that (an inch) off on each shot. We were probably under 10 percent shooting tonight.
“That should have been a barn burner instead of what it was, but the girls worked hard and weren’t discouraged and didn’t give up. This was the best intensity our girls had all year, and that team (Lady Jays) brings the best out of us.
“It was just one of those nights where everything (shots) was just a little short, which means they were backing up just a bit. We kept telling them, you have to lean into the that shot. Now, we go play (today) at a neutral site and whoever wins that game goes to the playoffs. We already set our strategy tonight for that.”
Points came at a premium for both teams in the opening quarter, with the Lady Blue Jays winning the first eight minutes 6-3.
Johnstown Christian’s Alana Hinton scored the game’s first two baskets, which didn’t come until 12 before and 11 seconds after the midway point of the quarter. Teammate Kasmira Mack then added a hoop of her own just past the 2-minute mark.
The Lady Eagles finally got on the board when Rorrie Maynard went 1 of 2 at the line with 1:03 on the clock. Teammate Lily Shenkle notched the team’s first hoop in the closing seconds of the quarter to make it 6-3.
DuBois Christian couldn’t carry that momentum into the second quarter, though, as the Lady Blue Jays seized control of the game in the period by outscoring the Lady Eagles 12-1.
Unity Miller did most of that damage, as she scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the quarter. DuBois Christian’s lone point came on a free throw by Ella Shenkle with 6:18 left in the half.
Defense, combined with some poor shooting on both sides, continued to be the story in the second half. Johnstown Christian won the third, 8-4, while DuBois Christian flipped the script in the fourth and won the final eight minutes by that same 8-4 figure.
Lady Eagle Grace Deitch scored all five of her points in the second half to lead DuBois Christian in the final two quarters, while Ella Shankle added a pair of baskets to tie Deitch for team-high honors with five points.
DuBois Christian’s only other points in the second half came on a free throw by Emily Deitch in the third and a Hannah McCabe basket in the fourth.
DuBOIS 45,
BROOKVILLE 32
Score by Quarters
Brookville 9 7 9 7 — 32
DuBois 14 8 6 17 — 45
Brookville—32
Alayna Haight 4 2-2 14, Elisa Molnar 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Wonderling 2 5-5 10, Reggan Olson 0 0-0 0, Eden Wonderling 0 1-2 1, Jordan Cook 2 3-6 7, Kerstyn Davie 0 0-0 0, Mara Bowser 0 0-0 0, Tayler Rafferty 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 11-16 32.
DuBois—45
Allie Snyder 3 0-1 6, Abby Geist-Salone 1 0-0 3, Isabella Geist-Salone 2 0-0 4, Brooke Chewning 1 0-0 2, Sarah Henninger 2 1-5 5, Abbie McCoy 1 0-0 2, Madison Rusnica 7 4-6 18, Alexas Pfeufer 1 0-0 3, Gabby Orzechowski 0 2-2 2, Kam Fontaine 0 0-0 0, Teegan Runyon 0 0-0 0, Maddy Orzechowski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 7-14 45.
Three-pointers: Brookville 5 (Haight 4, Elisabeth Wonderling), DuBois 2 (A. Geist Salone, Pfeufer).