ALTOONA — It took an extra game, but the DuBois Christian School girls basketball team captured a berth to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Tournament Wednesday afternoon with a 47-26 victory against Calvary Christian-Huntingdon in Altoona.
The tiebreaker game in the West Division came less than 24 hours after DuBois Christian suffered a tough 30-16 setback to division-leading Johnstown Christian at home Tuesday evening.
That loss left the Lady Eagles and Calvary Christian tied for the third and final qualifying spot in the West Division for the ACAA tourney, forcing the winner-take-all matchup on Wednesday.
The teams had split their regular season meetings, with DCS winning at home, 39-24, on Jan. 7 and Calvary doing the same, 32-27, on Feb. 1.
Thursday’s third matchup proved to be another close game most of the way.
The teams were tied 8-8 after one quarter before DuBois Christian took a five-point lead (18-13) into the half. The Lady Eagles pushed that advantage to seven (31-24) after three quarters.
DuBois Christian then blew the game wide open with a 16-2 fourth quarter to win going away by 21 points. That surge in the final eight minutes was a team effort by the Lady Eagles.
Emily Deitch scored six of those 16 points, while younger sister Grace Deitch and Ella Shenkle each had four. Fiona Riss added a hoop as well.
Grace Deitch led DCS with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Emily Deitch also reached double figures with 10 points, eight of which came after the break.
Ella Shenkle added eight points, while Rorrie Maynard had six.
Lauren Peachey had a game-high 16 points for Calvary Christian.
With the win, DuBois Christian School earned yet another berth to the ACAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed from the West behind Johnstown Christian School and Great Commission.
However, there was no rest for the weary for the Lady Eagles as the tournament started Thursday at Blair County Christian. DuBois Christian opened play Thursday afternoon against Meadowbrook Christian, the No. 2 seed from the East Division.
That game saw the Lady Eagles fall to Meadowbrook Christian, 38-23. With the loss, DuBois Christian will play its fifth game in as many days as they play in the fifth-place game at noon today against the loser of the Belleville Mennonite/Great Commission matchup from Thursday night.
DUBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 47,
CALVARY CHRISTIAN 26
Score by Quarters
DCS 8 10 13 16 47
Calvary 8 5 11 2 — 26
DuBois Christian School—47
Emily Deitch 4 2-2 10, Rorrie Maynard 2 2-2 6, Fiona Riss 2 0-0 4, Grace Deitch 6 3-4 15, Lily Shenkle 2 0-0 4, Ella Shenkle 4 0-0 8, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah Joy Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 7-8 47.
Calvary Christian—26
Lauren Peachey 5 6-8 16, Lexis Corbin 0 1-2 1, Addy Bush 0 0-0 0, Macayla Mills 1 2-6 4, Eva Penning 1 1-3 3, Bethnay Lane 0 0-0 0, Maddie Ayers 0 0-0 0, Hannah Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Lael Corbin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 12-27 26.
Three-pointers: DCS 0, Calvary 0.