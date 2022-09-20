DuBOIS — It was quite the back-and-forth battle of Allegheny Christian Athletic Association girls soccer teams on Monday as DuBois Christian School hosted Johnstown Christian School. The home Lady Eagles jumped out to a 2-0 lead a little more than five minutes into the game, but the Blue Jays battled back with two quick goals in the second half in what eventually led to a 3-3 tie in overtime.
“We got out to a nice lead early,” DCS head coach Phil Shenkle said. “And I was really happy with (the amount of shots on goal). I think we were ahead all through it.”
The Lady Eagles outshot the Blue Jays 29-16 on the night, particularly in the first half with plenty of shots from Ella Shenkle and Grace Deitch.
“My lefty winger, she is a power,” coach Shenkle said of Ella Shenkle. “She loves to hit and hit hard.”
That aggressiveness paid off right away as Ella Shenkle cashed in just 2:05 into the game, assisted by a Hannah McCabe corner kick that went passed Johnstown goalkeeper Unity Miller to go up 1-0.
With DuBois still getting shots on goal, Lily Shenkle got into the scoring act next at 5:13 into the contest. That’s when Deitch threw it in to Lily Shenkle and she was able to get a shot off in traffic that went by Miller for a quick 2-0 lead.
DuBois continued to stay aggressive in the first half but couldn’t capitalize, with many shots going wide and high. Johnstown, however, was able to cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 18:16 mark. That’s when Lydia Hostetter fed Ellie Speigle on a breakaway and Speigle did the rest, knocking it by DCS goalkeeper Dessie Preston to make it a 2-1 DCS lead.
It would take about eight and a half minutes for the Lady Eagles to respond. That’s when Ella Shenkle scored her second and final goal of the game at the 26:47 mark as she was able to dribble around defenders and outrun them, getting a wide open shot that went by the goalkeeper that just snuck inside the goalpost for a 3-1 lead.
Unfortunately for the home team, that would be all of the scoring for DCS on the night as the Blue Jays played plenty more aggressive in the second half.
DuBois kept the 3-1 lead into halftime, but Johnstown would score quickly to match it.
Early in the second half — at the 42:23 mark to be exact — Hostetter again found Speigle who outran the DuBois defense and fired a shot on goal, as it saw nothing but the back of the net for a 3-2 game.
Just 1:29 later, Johnstown tied things up at 3-3. This time, Hostetter and Speigle swapped spots, as Speigle found Hostetter close to the goal and Hostetter delivered at 43:52, tying the game up at 3-3.
From there, the remaining 36:08 was scoreless, as was the 10-minute overtime. However, both teams had plenty of chances to score but came up empty.
Ella Shenkle fired away at goal on plenty of occasions to see either her shots go wide and high or Miller made spectacular saves. Hostetter and Speigle did the same for JCS, with Dessie Preston notching some saves and JCS shots also going wide and high.
It looked like in the final few minutes of regulation that Johnstown might avenge its 3-2 loss to DCS earlier in the season for a win of its own, but DuBois was able to clear it out at every opportunity, with Ella Shenkle driving downfield for a potential game-winner as the buzzer sounded, signifying the end of regulation.
Johnstown continued to get shots on goalkeeper Dessie Preston, who was playing injured, in overtime, but to no avail.
“Our goalie (Dessie Preston) played hurt,” coach Shenkle said. “I thought I might need to take her out but she gave us the, ‘I’m ok.’ And you’ve got to trust your athletes.”
DuBois had a couple of opportunities in OT but Johnstown was able to clear it out each time, with the final minutes spent with DuBois on the attack once again with a couple of McCabe corner kicks. But after 10 minutes, the buzzer sounded once again as both teams played to the 3-3 tie.
“I’m pleased,” coach Shenkle said. “We’re a very young team. I loved their teamwork and hustle. The last three games, we were kind of flat from a hustle perspective. We weren’t covering each other ... This was nice. It was a great game — they were covering each other, playing up together and playing back. It was nice to see.”
Coach Shenkle’s squad includes just 14 players, four of which are seventh graders and two are in sixth grade. But that means everyone got in the game and the underclassmen were expected to produce, as coach Shenkle said he was particularly pleased with the play of seventh grader Ella Thomas.
Recommended Video
“Ella Thomas, she’s a seventh grader, she was just fantastic,” coach Shenkle said. “It was a complete game and for a seventh grader playing midfield, it’s a tough spot and she was fantastic.”
The tie now leaves DCS at 1-4-1 on the season as they will play again next Tuesday at Calvary Christian Academy.
“I told them that the biggest thing that we have, and you just established ... expectations,” coach Shenkle said. “We had a similar game against this team last time and we match up well ... Expectations is when we all play together and (are on the same page).
“I’m just really proud of the girls. I love sports. I just love high school sports and the lessons you can learn. And to watch them learning those and gelling as a team, that’s the thing. The wins and losses, they come and go. But that kind of stuff — that’s really what sticks.”
JOHNSTOWN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 3
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 3, OT
Score by Halves
Johnstown 1 2 0 — 3
DuBois 3 0 0 — 3
First Half
DCS—Ella Shenkle (Hannah McCabe assist), 2:05.
DCS—Lily Shenkle (Grace Deitch assist), 5:13.
JCS—Ellie Speigle (Lydia Hostetter assist), 18:16.
DCS—Ella Shenkle, 26:47.
Second Half
JCS—Ellie Speigle (Lydia Hostetter assist), 42:23.
JCS—Lydia Hostetter, (Ellie Speigle assist), 43:52.
Statistics
Shots: Johnstown 16, DuBois 29. Saves: Johnstown 12 (Unity Miller), DuBois 6 (Dessie Preston). Corner kicks: Johnstown 4, DuBois 11.