RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Lady Elkers basketball team is coming off its most successful season in quite sometime, as Ridgway made the PIAA state tournament for the first time since 1989 before falling in a PIAA Class A first round game to District 6’s Williamsburg.
The Lady Elkers made the state tourney as the District 9 four-seed and qualified by beating DuBois Central Catholic in the quarterfinals.
And while they lost its second, third and fourth highest scorers from a year ago due to graduation in Julie Peterson, Payton Delhunty and Carli Thomas, they do return last year’s top scorer in Jenna Kasmierski as this year’s Lady Elkers team doesn’t have a single senior on the squad.
This year’s team of a dozen consists of four juniors (Kasmierski, Gabby Amacher, Kristen Ellenberger and Bridgette Breindel), five sophomores (Grace Bon, Sophia Copello, Meghan Tettis, Emma Vargas and Melaina Wolfe) and three freshmen (Addison Kuleck, Maddy MacAfee and Sara Zameroski).
Head coach Jason Schreiber said preseason practices have gone well as they gear up for the team’s first game of the year.
“The girls are bringing energy and are holding themselves accountable for a lot — which makes it easier for coaches to worry about other things,” Schreiber said.
Kasmierski was a Second Team Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express All-Star, scoring 265 points for a 10.6 points per game average, while also getting 6.8 rebounds per game, 52 assists, 41 blocks and 40 steals.
“Jenna is back and really has worked hard this offseason,” Schreiber said.
Last year, Peterson averaged 9.4 ppg, Delhunty had 7.8 ppg and Thomas had 6.5 ppg — while Delhunty led in assists and steals and Thomas was second in rebounds.
In order to replace that trio, the Lady Elkers will look towards those they’ve had on the team in previous years, as well as some of the younger underclassmen.
Schreiber said he expects Amacher (2.5 ppg, second in assists with 67) and Ellenberger (1.4) to try and help fill the void.
“Gabby Amacher is the most improved player and she was already a starter last year,” Schreiber said. “Kristen Ellenberger will also cause chaos on defense for us.”
Schreiber also cited the sophomores as players he’ll expect to log quality minutes this season.
Coming off last year’s 16-10 campaign, Schreiber said the goal is to prove that Ridgway basketball belongs as one of the better District 9 programs.
“My goal as a coach is to build a program and not just a one-and-done year,” Schreiber said. “We graduated four seniors last year and in that group our second, third and fourth leading scorers and rebounders. It also leaves us with only three players (Kasmierski, Amacher, Ellenberger) with significant varsity experience. But with the job our JV coach Bob Swanson does, as well as the work the girls put into the offseason, hopefully things continue to build here for the program and we become like the boys program here.”
While Schreiber said the lack of experience may hurt them, especially towards the beginning of the year, he expects the team to excel on defense and hopes in turn, that will translate into wins.
“Hopefully there’s quite a few competitive games and a lot of wins throughout the season,” Schreiber said. “My goal for them is to succeed and let the girls understand that hard work leads to things for them not just in basketball but down the road.”
Schreiber is assist by JV coach Swanson and junior high coaches Dina Fullem and Cheri Hofmann.
“Bob Swanson is pivotal in our program,” Schreiber said. “He has respect from so many and has been doing this but still has a desire and enjoys being in the gym and coaching. He is someone the girls and I respect quite a bit. Also Dina Fullem and Cheri Hofmann, our junior high coaches, will be assisting when they can. I am hoping we can continue to add coaches also as we continue to build the program.”
Ridgway starts its season tonight as they host Smethport.
“This has been one of the hardest working teams I have had the opportunity to coach throughout my 18 years doing this,” Schreiber said. “The team has bought in, but now need to continue to work hard throughout the season. They all have had the right attitude with things we have been trying to teach.”
ROSTER
Juniors: Gabby Amacher, Bridgette Breindel, Kristen Ellenberger, Jenna Kasmierski. Sophomores: Grace Bon, Sophia Copello, Meghan Tettis, Emma Vargas, Melaina Wolfe. Freshmen: Addison Kuleck, Maddy MacAfee, Sara Zameroski.