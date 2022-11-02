BROCKWAY — The current group of seniors on the DuBois girls soccer team were poised to complete a dramatic four-year turnaround Tuesday night — one that would see them go from a three-win team their freshman year to winning the program’s first District 9 Class 3A title since 2017.
Rival Bradford had other plans, though, as the Lady Owls put together a strong all-around performance to beat the Lady Beavers for the third straight year in the championship game.
This finals loss was the most shocking and heartbreaking of the three, though, as DuBois (15-4) had swept Bradford in the regular season by scores of 4-1 and 3-0.
Lady Beaver senior Rachel Sickeri scored a hat-trick in both of those wins, but Bradford did a much better job bottling up Sickeri and the DuBois attack this time around. That’s not to say DuBois didn’t have their chances, particularly in the second, because they did.
After a scoreless second half, Bradford struck first when Emily Morgan buried a shot inside the right post 7:16 into the second half. The Lady Owls held that lead for nearly 15 minutes before DuBois pulled even on a goal by Emily Graeca.
The Lady Beaver junior took a pass up the sideline from Sickeri and made a strong run into the left side of the Bradford box before blistering a shot past keeper Maddy Stark and inside the left post to even things at 1-1 with 17:54 to play.
It looked like that goal had turned the momentum DuBois’ way, but that proved to be short-lived as Bradford regained the lead just 1:43 later when Lady Beaver senior defender Austyn Burkett was called for a foul outside the box on the right sideline and given a yellow kick.
Bradford senior Maddi Cowburn took the ensuing direct kick and fired a shot that found the left side of the net to put the Lady Owls back up 2-1.
DuBois had its chances to pull even from there, but Stark and her defense stood tall and kept the Lady Beavers off the scoreboard over the final 17:54 of the game.
Stark made nine saves, including seven in the second half — several of which were above average — to preserve the win. Defender Dawn Flynn also had a huge block of a Graeca shot towards an open net after Stark had come out to challenge the Lady Beaver to a ball and was beaten to it.
Bradford eventually got a late goal from Bella Price to all but ice the win with 2:38 to play.
“Heartbreaking,” said third-year DuBois coach Steve Graeca, who has led the resurgence of the program after hit rock bottom after winning back-to-back titles in 2016-17 under Dave Martin, who has since returned as an assistant. “We had ourselves in great position to be in this game and get this program from three wins three years ago to 15 wins this year.
“That’s a great accomplishment, but we fell short of our goal of winning districts. We felt like we had our chances to score tonight and had our chances to defend. And, they (Bradford) just made a few more plays. Really, we were fortunate to be tied at the half because they outplayed us in the first half.
“Hats off to Bradford. Their big players played big and we had some good play on our team as well. But, in the end it takes 11 and they were just a bit better than we were. We wish them the best in the next round of the playoffs.”
DuBois struggled to get into any offensive rhythm during a first-half that was largely played between the 18s, as the teams combined to have just five shots in the opening 40 minutes.
Bradford had the better of the play in the first 20 minutes and produced a couple good scoring chances.
The first came on a direct kick from the left side, but DuBois keeper Jasmine Carney saved the shot. A Lady Owl then put a header on goal on a corner kick play in the 19th minute, but Carney knocked it out if play for a another corner that Bradford couldn’t capitalize on. Carney then turned away a shot by Kelsea Austin a minute later to keep it a scoreless game.
DuBois got its first scoring opportunity in the 26th minute when Graeca made a nice cross to Sickeri in the box, but the Lady Beaver’s shot was denied by Stark. Sickeri had another chance late in the half but fired into the side of the net from the right side with 7:10 left until the half.
Bradford nearly grabbed the lead in the opening minute of the second half, but Carney made a nice one-handed save.
Stark then came up big on the other end as she jumped near the goal line to haul in a long shot on a direct kick by DuBois senior Leah McFadden in the 46th minute.
Bradford didn’t miss on its next chance, though, as Morgan found the back of the net to put her team up 1-0 with 32:44 to play. DuBois tried to answer back just over a minute later, but a shot by senior Kamryn Fontaine was turned away by Stark.
The scoring chances then dried up for both teams over the next 14 minutes before Graeca’s nice goal from the left side of the box infused some life back into the Lady Beavers.
Bradford promptly took that away though when Cowburn scored on the other end on the direct kick less than two minutes later.
DuBois switched to a front four in the final 10 minutes and threatened to tie the game. However, Stark hustled out to block a shot off the foot of Sickeri for a huge save with 7:35 to play, then denied Graeca from the left side less than a minute later.
Stark capped her big night by making a diving save on a Sickeri shot, then hauling in a rebound shot at the near post in the final two minutes after Bradford had gone up 3-1.
With the win, Bradford advanced to play the District 6 champion in a subregional game later this week. The winner of that contest advances to the PIAA playoffs.
The game was the final one for eight Lady Beaver seniors — Mariah Allen, Rachelle Anderson, Burkett, Fontaine, Abbie McCoy, McFadden, Rivers McLaren and Sickeri.
“I give credit to our eight seniors,” said Graeca. “From where they were as freshmen, those six seniors who have played the whole time (4 years) have really taken this program and put us so close tonight.
“We just fell that having beaten Bradford twice we had a really good chance. But as they said, it’s tough to beat the same team three times in one season.”
BRADFORD 3,
DUBOIS 1
Score by Half
Bradford 0 3 — 3
DuBois 0 1 — 1
Scoring Summary
Second Half
B—Emily Morgan, 47:16.
D—Emily Graeca (Rachel Sickeri assist), 62:06.
B—Maddi Cowburn (direct kick), 63:49.
B—Bella Prince (Maddi Cowburn assist), 77:22.
Statistics
Shots: Bradford 7, DuBois 10. Saves: Bradford 9 (Maddy Stark), DuBois 4 (Jasmine Carney). Corner kicks: Bradford 3, DuBois 1.