BROOKVILLE — Hosting the Allegheny Mountain League for the second and final time, the Brookville Lady Raiders golf team got a split in four decisions, going 2-2 with wins over Brockway and Curwensville while losing to DuBois and Punxsutawney.
The Lady Raiders shot a four-player 253 to edge Brockway’s 256 and Curwensville’s 273. Punxsutawney shot the low team round of 224 with DuBois putting up a 241 as those teams scored wins over the hosts.
Punxsutawney’s Katherine Crago shot a 48 to win medalist honors by seven strokes over teammate Olivia Burkett’s 55. Molly Davis (58) and Sara Gotwald (63) completed the Lady Chucks’ scoring. Also playing were Laci Poole (68) and Danika Brocious.
Brookville’s Grace Molnar led her team with a 60 while Bethany Hack and Kerstyn Davie both shot 63s. The Lady Raiders used one of the 67s shot by Gabby McLaughlin and Addison Stiver to complete their scoring. Rially Kalgren (73) also played.
DuBois had the other two sub-60 rounds with Alma Blakeslee and Chase Sacks finishing with a 57 and 58 respectively. Grace Crawford and Sydney Graham shot 63s to complete the team scoring. Olivia Imbrogno and Ashtyn Buzard both shot 67s.
Brockway’s low scorer was Sarah Huegler with a 60. Julia Werner (63), Lexi Moore (66) and one of the 67s shot by Alexis Laubacker and Alyssa Yanek also scored for the Lady Rovers.
Curwensville’s 273 consisted of two 66s from Natalie Wischuck and Remy Walters along with Sylvia Witherite (69) and Maya Richards (72).
The AML is back in action today at Punxsutawney Country Club, the final scored league match of the season. Thursday, the league finishes at Brockway.
PUNXSUTAWNEY—224
Katherine Crago 48, Olivia Burkett 55, Molly Davis 58, Sara Gotwarld 63. Others: Laci Poole 68, Dannika Brocious N/A.
DuBOIS—241
Alma Blakeslee 57, Chase Sacks 58, Grace Crawford 63, Sydney Graham 63. Others: Olivia Imbrogno 67, Ashtyn Buzard 67.
BROOKVILLE—253
Grace Molnar 60, Bethany Hack 63, Kerstyn Davie 63, Gabby McLaughlin 67. Others: Addison Stiver 67, Rially Kalgren 73.
BROCKWAY—256
Sarah Huegler 60, Julia Werner 63, Lexi Moore 66, Alexis Laubacker 67. Others: Alyssa Yanek 67.
CURWENSVILLE—273
Natalie Wischuck 66, Remy Walters 66, Sylvia Witherite 69, Maya Richards 72.