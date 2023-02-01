BROOKVILLE — Winning its second straight game for the first time this year, the Brookville Lady Raiders took care of visiting A-C Valley on Senior Night Tuesday in a 60-22 rout.
The varsity-only night began with the Lady Raiders’ lone senior Reggan Olson honored before the opening tip. She finished with seven points as all seven players who got in the game for head coach Mark Powell found the scoring column.
The Lady Raiders (4-12) almost led from start to finish — winless A-C Valley scored the game’s first basket — with a 16-6 first-quarter lead, 31-14 advantage at halftime and 47-19 at the end of the third quarter before putting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock into motion when they went up 30 points at 49-19 with 6:40 left in the game.
“Tonight is a special night with Senior Night and it’s nice to be able to feature that girl and I thought Reggan had a good night, but the whole team kind of rallied around her and played hard,” Powell said. “We got a win we really needed. That’s the first two-game streak this year.”
Eden Wonderling and Kerstyn Davie both reached double figures in scoring with Wonderling scoring 13 points and capping a double-double performance with 11 rebounds.
Davie finished with 12 points and six rebounds, playing for the first time since Jan. 6 before missing five games with health issues. She’s the team second-leading scorer in points per game.
“We’ve really missed her and it was really nice to get her back tonight, even though her role is a little more limited,” Powell said. “She makes everybody better.”
Others contributed to the win. Bentley Hughey scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds and Kaida Yoder scored seven points. The Lady Raiders were 6-for-13 from beyond the 3-point line with five different players sinking a shot from downtown.
The Lady Raiders forced 28 turnovers and outrebounded the Lady Falcons, 45-32. The Lady Falcons, who dropped to 0-18, got eight points from MacKenzie Parks and seven from Keira McVay. Maddy Dehart finished with five points and 12 rebounds.
Friday, the Lady Raiders host D9 League first-place Punxsutawney.
BROOKVILLE 60,
A-C VALLEY 22
Score By Quarters
A-C Valley 6 8 5 3 — 22
Brookville 16 15 16 13 — 60
A-C Valley—22
Keira McVay 3 0-0 7, Mackenzie Parks 4 0-0 8, Ava Snyder 0 0-0 0, Maddy Dehart 2 1-4 5, Chloe Myers 0 0-0 0, Emma Raschiarore, 1 0-0 2, Ella Myers 0 0-0 0, Riley Causey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-4 22.
Brookville—60
Reggan Olson 3 0-0 7, Mara Bowser 1 0-0 3, Kerstyn Davie 5 0-2 12, Eden Wonderling 5 2-3 13, Samantha Whitling 1 0-0 2, Kaida Yoder 3 0-0 7, Hannah Geer 2 2-4 6, Bentley Hughey 4 0-2 8, Izzy Pangallo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 4-11 60.
3-pointers: A-C Valley (McVay), Brookville 6 (Olson, Bowser, Davie, Wonderling, Yoder).