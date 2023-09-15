BROOKVILLE — Dropping a four-setter Monday and then a five-set setback at St. Marys on Tuesday, the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team was in no mood to let any opportunities slip by them Thursday night at home against Bradford.
After dropping a 27-25 opening set after misfiring on a set point chance at 24-23, the Lady Raiders swept Bradford from there and finished off the visitors 25-14, 25-14, 25-9 for their first win of the season.
“We didn’t want to let this get away from us,” Lady Raiders head coach Joyce Reitz said. “We knew we had a chance at St. Marys and let it slip away and tonight we were going to take every advantage we could and just keep working and pushing our serving.
“It’s exciting and the kids are happy. Now they know they can win and we’ll go after another one on Monday (at home) against Union and they’re looking forward to that one.”
Clearly, the Lady Raiders were in a much more attacking mode than they were the first two matches this week in losses to Redbank Valley and then St. Marys. It was a balanced effort at the net as Eden Wonderling and Averi Pangallo each had eight kills, Jamison Colgan finished with six, Whitney Guth had four and Julie Monnoyer turned in three.
“That’s what we worked on Wednesday because (at St. Marys) we were passive, passing the ball and waiting for St. Marys to hit it out,” Reitz said. “We had a lot of kids with a lot of good hits.”
The Lady Raiders rallied from a 19-17 deficit in the first set and had set point at 24-23 following a Wonderling kill, but Bradford pulled out the opener. However, the Lady Raiders bounced back strong.
Strong serving by Jordan Daisley and Natasha Rush keyed the second set win as the Lady Raiders jumped out to a 19-6 lead before setting for the 25-14 win.
Daisley and Wonderling each served six aces while Rush had three along with several other strong serves that led to points.
In the third set, the Lady Raiders broke loose after leading 10-8 and pulled away for a 25-14 win. The Lady Raiders weren’t going to allow a fifth set by storming out to a 14-2 lead in the fourth. Three Pangallo kills and four Wonderling aces sparked the start.