BROOKVILLE — Alyssa Tollini had three hits, drove in three runs and tossed a complete game eight-hitter to lead the Brookville Lady Raiders to a come-from-behind 8-5 win over Brockway at Northside Field Thursday afternoon.
Coming off a 14-4 complete-game win at Port Allegany Wednesday, Tollini went the distance in the circle again with eight strikeouts against no walks. Four of the five Brockway runs were earned.
But the Lady Raiders (3-for-3) needed Tollini’s bat as well. Her two-run double in the second inning gave Brookville a 4-0 lead. In the first, she reached on an error and scored on Tori McKinney’s single. Jordan Daisley singled in McKinney.
But Brockway grabbed a 5-4 lead, scoring three runs in the third and two more in the top of the fifth. Taylor Rhed doubled home two runs in the third while Rheanna Spinda singled and scored on an error and Meeca Smith scored on a fielder’s choice in the fifth.
Down 5-4 in the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Raiders rallied for four runs as Elisabeth Delancey and Laela Kammerdeiner hit back-to-back doubles to score the first run. Megan McKinney reached on an error before Cadence Suhan delivered the go-ahead two-run double. Tollini finished off the scoring by singling in Suhan.
Tori McKinney and Daisley each had two hits for the Lady Raiders while Spinda, Smith and Josie Orinko each had two hits for Brockway.
Gabby Hertel took the loss for Brockway, allowing 11 hits and just one one walk striking out two. Seven of the eight Lady Raiders runs were unearned.
Brookville hosts West Branch today while Brockway (2-7) also plays at home against Forest Area.
In other softball action Thursday:
ECC 15,
Kane 0, 4 innings
ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic softball team picked up its second 15-run mercy rule victory in as many days Thursday as the Lady Crusaders pounded Kane, 15-0 in 4 innings, at Benzinger Park.
Emily Mourer shut down the Kane offense, tossing a 2-hit shutout while striking out seven while walking a pair. She was backed by a Lady Crusader offense that racked up 16 hits in 3-plus innings.
Mourer got ECC on the board in the bottom of the first when she blasted a 2-run home run after Lydia Anderson had singled to left with two outs.
The Lady Crusaders weren’t finished in the inning, as Sydney Alexander reached on an error to spark a longer 2-out rally. Singles by Ellie Baron. Tessa Fledderman and Caitlyn Vollmer then produced three more runs to make it 5-0 after one inning.
Elk County then broke the game wide open with a 9-run second. Baron had a 2-run double in the frame, while Lucy Klawuhn and Gabby Weisner hit back-to-back RBI doubles. Vollmer also had a run-scoring single.
The Lady Crusaders ended the game via the mercy rule in fourth when Raegan Weaver’s single plated Josie Lawrie, who had earlier singled herself, to set the final at 15-0.
Klawuhn, Weisner, Anderson, Baron and Vollmer all had two hits for ECC. Vollmer finished with three RBIs, while Klawuhn, Mourer, Baron and Fledderman each had two a piece.
Elk County (6-3) is back in action Tuesday at Clarion.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
KANE 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Kane 000 0 — 0
ECC 590 1 — 15
* There were no outs when game ended
Kane—0
Iak rf 1000, Tigani cf-p 2010, Smith ss 1010, Parana dp 2000, Yasurek c 1000, Lantz 1000, Peterson 1b 1000, Carlson-Maybury 2000, Sheaffer 2b 2000, Olmstead 1b 1000. Totals: 14-0-2-0.
ECC—15
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3222, Alexa Chamberlin ph 1110, Gabby Weisner cf 3221, Sofiya Cherry ph 0000, Lydia Anderson 1b 2220, Raegan Weaver 1b 2011, Emily Mourer p 2112, Abby Eagen ph 0000, Sydney Alexander 3b 1201, Sarah Hasselman 3b 1000, Ellie Baron rf 2222, Rylie Belsole rf 1000, Tessa Fledderman dp 2112, Mya Pistner ph 0000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 3023, Reagan Bauer lf 2110, Josie Lawrie lf 1110. Totals: 26-15-14.
Errors: Kane 1, ECC 0. LOB: Kane 5, ECC 3. 2B: Klawuhn, Weisner, bBauer, Baron. HR: Mourer. HBP: Cherry (by Tigani), Alexander (by Tigani). SB: Klawuhn, Weisner. Eagan.
Pitching
Kane: not available
ECC: Emily Mourer-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Mourer. Losing pitcher: N/A.