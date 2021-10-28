BROOKVILLE — A stirring home playoff win advanced the Brookville Lady Raiders volleyball team to the District 9 Class AA semifinals after Wednesday night’s four-set win over Punxsutawney.
Seeded third in the six-team bracket, the Lady Raiders rallied for a first set win and knocked out the sixth-seeded Lady Chucks, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 25-14. It was the second win in three tries against their Route 36 rivals. Now, it’s a rematch with the defending champions in New Bethlehem Tuesday as they’ll travel to face Redbank Valley.
“When we met as a team the very first preseason practice, I asked the team what they wanted out of the season and the girls said they wanted to make the playoffs,” said first-year head coach Tina Householder. “Not only did that do that, but now they’ve won a playoff game. I’m on cloud nine for they. They turned a losing season around. We were 1-6 and they turned it around.”
Now 8-9, the Lady Raiders face another team that beat them in that early stretch. Redbank Valley beat them in Brookville in straight sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-23, back on Sept. 13. They’ll try to reverse an early loss to an opponent like they’ve done with Bradford, Clearfield, Punxsutawney and St. Marys.
Since the 1-6 start, Brookville is 7-3.
Punxsutawney (4-13) appeared to have the first set locked up when Emily Dobbins’ ace extended its lead to 20-15. But two service errors, three aces by the Lady Raiders’ Morgan Kulik and two kills by Julia Bailey, including the set point, made up the rousing rally to get the early momentum.
That really set the tone overall, although the Lady Chucks won the second set 25-15.
“I knew coming in it was going to be a dogfight, so no lead is safe for sure,” Lady Chucks head coach Glenn Good said. “We just have to push the points and finish off sets. We did that in the second set, but in the third and fourth sets we got behind the eight-ball a little bit and just didn’t work out for us in the end.”
While much of the Brookville success relied on a scrambling defensive effort to offset Punxsutawney’s attack led by Clara Toven (7 kills), Samantha Griebel (6 kills) and Kylie Diem (4 kills), the Lady Raiders had good balance at the net.
Senior middle hitter Bella Hill had nine kills while Julia Bailey and Morgan Kulik had seven and six kills respectively. Bailey added two blocks while Kulik served four aces. In the back, Emaa Venesky finished with nine digs while Reggan Olson and Ashton Pangallo had four and three apiece.
Pangallo served four aces as well for the Lady Raiders who won the service error battle with eight compared to the Lady Chucks’ 15, a few coming at crucial times.
In the third set, the Lady Chucks gave away points on service errors while leading 20-19 and 21-20. The second started a 4-0 Lady Raiders run that finished off a 25-21 win. The Lady Raiders’ 24th point came on a hustling and diving by Brooke Stephens, who kept the ball alive for Pangallo and Olson to finish off for the point.
Then in the final set that saw the Lady Chucks give up two penalty points thanks to assistant coach Heather Good being red-carded, or ejected, with Brookville leading 11-6, the Lady Raiders pulled away with the match-clinching win at 25-14.
“We played great defense, but in one of the huddles I told the girls I’m sick of playing just defense, let’s get some offense going and they really turned that around,” Householder said. “We had a bad weekend at the Elk County Tournament (2-8 pool play record), so I couldn’t be more proud of them tonight.”