BROCKWAY — Sometimes in soccer, all you need is one goal. Such was the case on Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field with the Brockway Lady Rovers and the Forest Area Lady Fires. After controlling the ball for most of the contests and getting plenty of shots on goal, the Lady Rovers finally had one hit the back of the net in the second half.
“We got a goal and sometimes that’s all you need,” Brockway head coach Juli Esposito said. “But the effort was definitely there. The effort got us through tonight. It’s still early — we’ve got a lot of stuff to work on. But I told them if you keep putting 100 percent into every game, everything else will come. So we’ll build off of that.”
That goal came in the second half with Paris Stern at the 54:29 mark in the second half. Teammate Eva Bisbey was set up for a free kick just beyond midfield as her kick went into traffic and ricocheted off of a Lady Fire right to Stern, who put it past Forest goalkeeper Emma McFarland into the left corner for the game’s lone goal.
The Brockway offense pressured early and often, primarily with shots from Amanda Decker.
“She plays a big role on this team — just moving the ball, being aware of what’s around her, when she can shoot when she needs to pass,” Esposito said of Decker. “She does a really good job in that position.”
Forest would get the occasional shot on goal but the Lady Rovers outshot the Lady Fires 30-12 on the night, with Lady Fire goalkeeper Emma McFarland stopping 20 of those Brockway shots and Lady Rover goalkeeper Josie Orinko stopping eight in total.
Coach Esposito was quite pleased with the team’s effort defensively, especially holding the Lady Fires to just a dozen shots on the night — many of which weren’t of high quality.
“Our defense did so good tonight,” Esposito said. “Forest has a couple of really skilled girls who can rip some shots and I think we covered them pretty well and adjusted how we needed to. The defense fought real hard. I was really proud of them.”
Both teams battled throughout the first half with Brockway outshooting Forest 16-6, but the Lady Rovers came up empty each time.
In the second half, Forest started out by pushing early, earning a corner kick from Emily Best that saw Olivia Siegel hit a header, but Orinko stopped the shot as Brockway proceeded to get a few shots off prior to Stern making the most of Bisbey’s free kick rebound.
The Lady Rovers continued to be aggressive with McFarland stopping most shots and keeping the Lady Fires down just 1-0.
Forest got a couple looks late — including a miss left by Amber Guzzi as she got by a Brockway defender — but Brockway was able to seal the deal with a 1-0 win.
Brockway then moves to 3-0 on the season — its second win in as many days. On Wednesday, the Lady Rovers did a bit more scoring in a 9-0 win over Keystone.
That game saw Decker and Rheanna Spinda get a hat trick each with Delayne Fremer scoring twice and Zoe Puhala scoring once. Decker had three assists in that contest, with Stern having two and Spinda, Puhala, Mia Martino and Kassi Tucker notching one.
The Lady Rovers will be back in action on Tuesday at Redbank Valley as Esposito said the young team still has a lot to learn but they’ll continue to do so as the season progresses.
“We definitely need to find some goal scorers (on a consistent basis),” Esposito said. “I think we have that, we’ve just yet to find them. But they’re a really young team after losing a big group of seniors last year. So (we need to learn) how to move the ball off of each other and learn how to play together.”
BROCKWAY 1, FOREST AREA 0
Score by Halves
Forest 0 0 — 0
Brockway 0 1 — 1
Second Half
B—Paris Stern, 54:29.
Statistics
Shots: Forest 12, Brockway 30. Saves: Forest 20 (Emma McFarland), Brockway 8 (Josie Orinko). Corner kicks: Forest 3, Brockway 2.