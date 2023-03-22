BROCKWAY — What a difference a day can make. Just 24 hours after getting no-hit in a 21-0 opening day loss to Curwensville, the Brockway Lady Rovers softball team bounced back on Tuesday with a 15-11 win over Kane.
Although the Lady Rovers were outhit 11-6 on the afternoon, Brockway manufactured plenty of runs late with 12 of its 15 runs coming in the last three innings as the fourth and final lead change of the game came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Brockway went up 10-8 at the time.
“It was a fun game,” Brockway head coach Don Allenbaugh said. “They probably hit the ball better than we did. But we took advantage of a lot of walks and some wild pitching.”
Brockway pitcher Gabby Hertel went the distance for seven innings of work in scattering 11 hits and striking out 10.
“I cannot talk enough about Gabby Hertel,” Allenbaugh said. “I think she had 150-some pitches ... She was a warrior today. I gave her a game ball just for eking it out.”
Brockway got on the board in the bottom of the second as Taylor Rhed led off with a single to center for the team’s first hit of the year off of Kane pitcher Leah Tigani. Rhed would later make it 1-0 off of a Savannah Ross fielder’s choice.
The Lady Wolves responded and took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third as a Maya Smith triple brought in Sara Ely to tie things up before an Alexa Olmstead RBI single gave Kane a 2-1 advantage before Hertel struck out Addison Lantz to end the inning.
Brockway retook the lead in the bottom of the third as Stephanie Stage beat out an infield single with one out. With Rhed now at the plate, Stage proceeded to get to second, third and home via wild pitches to make it 2-2 — the last of which she reached home as Rhed drew the walk. Rhed would later score on an error to make it 3-2.
That lead would be short-lived, however, as the top of the fourth saw Tigani help out her own cause with an RBI bloop single over Brockway shortstop Amanda Decker to tie things up. With the bases loaded one batter later, Smith would hit an inside-the-park grand slam as she roped a line drive down the left field line into the corner of the fence as the Lady Wolves took the lead and the momentum with a 7-3 lead. Hertel would then battle back and get the next two outs as the Lady Rovers cut its deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning as Meeca Smith ripped a two-RBI double.
“Meeca Smith is crushing the ball right now,” Allenbaugh said. “She’s seeing the ball well. She hit the ball hard a couple of times. When she gets up, she wants to hit ... The other thing she does really well is she’s a very good catcher. She saved probably six or eight runs with her blocking because those would’ve been runs that scored against a lesser catcher. She blocks (the wild pitches) and we keep a girl on third from scoring. Those are deflating.”
Kane would make it 8-5 in the top of the fifth as Hailee Sheaffer reached third on an error and it brought in Lantz. But the Lady Rovers would respond with five more runs in the bottom of the fifth and taking the lead for good.
Tigani loaded up the bases with two walks and a hit batter before Lantz relieved her inside the circle. Ross then hit a comebacker to Lantz but she bobbled the ball, allowing a run to score and everyone else was safe. Decker then drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 8-7 and a wild pitch two batters later allowed the tying run to come across the plate. Brockway then went up 10-8 as Meeca Smith hit one to shallow left and a collision between two Lady Wolves allowed Meeca Smith to get to second and two more runs scored.
Down by two going into the sixth inning, Kane was able to get one run in as back-to-back triples led off the inning by Tigani and Maya Smith, with Tigani scoring to make it 10-9. But with the tying run on third and no out, Hertel was able to get Kate Parana to pop up to second base and she then struck out Olmstead and Lantz to get out of the jam.
Brockway added five more insurance runs — runs they would end up needing — in the bottom of the sixth as Rhed scored on an error to make 11-9 to start. After the bases were loaded with two outs, Rheanna Spinda drew a walk to make it 12-9 and an infield single by Meeca Smith made it 13-9. Stage then hit a line drive into left for an RBI single and a 14-9 lead before a wild pitch plated Spinda for the 15th and final Brockway run.
Kane wouldn’t go down without a fight in the top of the seventh as pinch hitter Lilly Peterson drew a walk and Cadence Carlson-Maybury hit a single down the third base line. It then appeared pinch hitter Cora Geibel loaded up the bases with no outs by drawing a walk, but Kane never checked into the game and Geibel was ruled out, moving the runners back to first and second with one out rather than the bases juiced with no outs.
Hertel then struck out pinch hitter Miley Himes on three straight pitches for the second out but another Tigani triple made it 15-11 as it brought hope Peterson and Carlson-Maybury. After Allenbaugh decided to intentionally walk Maya Smith, who was 3-for-4 with six RBIs at that point, Hertel got Parana to pop up to Rhed at first base to end the game, giving Brockway the 15-11 win.
“Today we still made some physical (errors) but we made fewer mental errors and we took advantage of their mistakes,” Allenbaugh said. “We’ll take the win. We’ve got some stuff that we need to work on — the girls know that. Base running was aggressive sometimes, sometimes it wasn’t. We need to make some catches that we didn’t make ... We need to make some routine plays. That’s what I’m looking for. But today was better. We could’ve easily lost that.”
Meeca Smith had three RBIs and two hits while Stage also had two hits and an RBI of her own.
Brockway (1-1) will be back out on the diamond on Thursday as they host Elk County Catholic in what will be the Lady Crusaders’ first game of the season.
“They’re well-coached always,” Allenbaugh said of ECC. “We’ll work on some stuff that we need to do and I tell the kids that all we want to do is get better every game. We want to make fewer mistakes. We want to be more aggressive and hit the ball better. And if we get better every game, whatever our record is at the end of the year, we’ll be ok with it.”
BROCKWAY 15,
KANE 11
Score by Innings
Kane 002 511 2 — 11
B’way 012 255 x — 15
Kane—11
Leah Tigani p-cf 5233, Maya Smith ss 4236, Kate Parana lf 5010, Alexa Olmstead 3b 4011, Addison Lantz 1b-p 3100, Kylie Iak cf 2100, Lilly Peterson 1b 0100, Cadence Carlson-Maybury rf 4230, Hailee Sheaffer 2b 3000, Cora Geibel ph 1000, Sara Ely c 0200, Miley Himes ph 1000. Totals: 33-11-11-10.
Brockway—15
Amanda Decker ss 4311, Rheanna Spinda cf 3101, Meeca Smith c 5023, Stephanie Stage lf 4121, Taylor Rhed 1b 2410, Lily Heilbrun 3b 1100, Josie Orinko rf-pr 1000, Mallory Smith ph 1000, Paris Stern pr 0100, Savannah Ross dp 2302, Kalina Powell 2b 3100, Gabby Hertel (flex) p 0000. Totals: 26-15-6-8.
Errors: Kane 4, Brockway 2. LOB: Kane 7, B’way 8. 2B: Me. Smith. 3B: May. Smith 2, Tigani 2. HR: May. Smith. SB: Spinda, Ross. CS: Stage (by Ely), Orinko (by Ely). HBP: Orinko (by Tigani), Heilbrun (by Tigani).
Pitching
Kane: Leah Tigani-4+ IP, 4 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 4 SO, 2 HB; Addison Lantz-2+ IP, 2 H, 7 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO.
Brockway: Gabby Hertel-7 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 6 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hertel. Losing pitcher: Lantz.