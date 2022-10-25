BROCKWAY — Monday night’s District 9 Class A girls soccer playoff opener between Brookville and Brockway was a game you could throw all the old cliches out about, whether it be the third time was the charm or it’s hard to beat a team three times in the same season.
No matter which side of those sayings you were on, the end result was the same — the defending District 9 champion Brockway Lady Rovers pulled out a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Frank Varischetti Field to live to play another day.
Brockway (12-7) came in as higher seed in the 4 vs. 5 matchup, but Brookville (8-8-3) had swept the Lady Rovers in the regular season. The Lady Raiders pulled out a thrilling 3-2 double overtime win at home on Sept. 19, then won 1-0 at Brockway on Oct. 3.
The Lady Rovers changed their fortunes Monday, surviving a fast start by Brookville in the first half to go the break even at 1-1 thanks in a large part to nine saves in the opening 40 minutes by Josie Orinko.
Brockway made some adjustments at the half and bottled up the Lady Raiders offense in the second half, allowing just two shots that Orinko stopped. Meanwhile, the Lady Rovers got their own offense going to the tune of seven second half shots.
However, in the end it was a bit of luck and senior Paris Stern being at the right spot at the right time that won the game for the Lady Rovers.
Brockway was awarded a direct kick in the 47th minute on a foul call on the left side outside the box. Eva Bisney took that kick and bent a shot on goal that Lady Raiders’ keeper Kerstyn Davie jumped to save.
Unfortunately for Davie, she couldn’t corral the ball as it deflected off her hands. At the same time, Stern was making a run to the far post and did her best to avoid Davie as she was in the air. As she did so, the ball bounced off the side of her head and found its way into the net.
A shocked Stern couldn’t believe her eyes as she looked to her left as she used the back of the net to stop her momentum. That goal proved to be the game-winner as Brockway held off the Lady Raiders over the final 33:43 to advance to play at top-seeded Elk County Catholic on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
“That on felt good,” said Brockway coach Juli Esposito. “We came out a little slow, but the girls really picked it up. I think they realized that could be their last game of the season and went out there and just played really hard.
“The second half we made some adjustments in the midfield and up top to try to get another scoring opportunity. So, that worked out, then later on in the second half when we wanted to secure a 2-1 lead so we pulled four in the back and dropped some people and played more defensively.”
Brookville came out firing on all cylinders, with Breanna McKendree blasting a long shot on goal just 1:18 into the game that Orinko stopped. The Lady Raiders kept the pressure on the Lady Rover defense and cashed in three minutes later when Jazmines Sarvey Vasquez ran onto a pass into the box and fired a shot past Orinko to make it 1-0 at the 4:35 mark.
Brookville had a couple chances to extend that lead over the ensuing 10 minutes. McKendree had another shot turned away in the ninth minute, then headed a ball off the crossbar in the 14th minute off a Lady Raider corner kick. Orinko then stopped a rebound shot to keep it a 1-0 game.
Brockway recorded its first shot in the 17th minute but Rheanna Spinda redirected a shot wide. The Lady Rovers capitalized on their next opportunity when awarded a direct kick from well outside the top of the box when Amanda Decker was fouled.
Bisbey took that kick as well, and with a harsh sun at her back from the scoreboard end of the field, fired a shot on goal. Davie got her hands on that shot as well but couldn’t secure it as the ball bounced behind her and into the net to even the score at 1-1.
Brookville had ample chances to regain the lead from there in the final 20-plus minutes of the half. However, Orinko stood tall in net and made six saves in the stretch, including a couple above average ones, to send the game to the break knotted 1-1.
Brockway then flipped the script in the second half, as it proved to be the team to get more and better scoring chances.
The Lady Rovers nearly grabbed the lead just over a minute in on another direct kick by Bisbey, who found Stern at the far post. However, Stern’s redirect was denied by Davie.
The Brockway duo then teamed up to put the Lady Rovers up for good less than five minutes later as Stern’s “header” goal made it 2-1.
The Lady Rovers had a couple chances to add to that lead on direct kicks later in half, but Davie stopped one by Decker in the 63rd minute and another by Bisbey with 7:31 to play.
Orinko had to make just two saves in the second half to preserve the win _ one in the 51st minute and the other on a shot by Sarvey Vasquez with 1:45 remaining.
BROCKWAY 2,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Halves
Brookville 1 0 — 1
Brockway 1 1 —:2
Scoring Summary
First Half
BV—Jazmines Sarvey Vasquez, 4:35.
BW—Eva Bisbey (direct kick), 19:32.
Second Half
BW—Paris Stern (Eva Bisbey assist), 46:17.
Statistics
Shots: Brookville 14, Brockway 11. Saves: Brookville 8 (Kerstyn Davie), Brockway 11 (Josie Orinko). Corner kicks: Brookville 2, Brockway 2.