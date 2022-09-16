BROCKWAY — The Kane Lady Wolves volleyball team made the most of its height advantage on Thursday night against the Brockway Lady Rovers, as the visitors took down Brockway in straight sets, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15.
“What I had in my mindset is that we haven’t been playing real good defense,” Brockway head coach Darren Morelli said. “And you face a team like Kane where they have taller girls — we’re missing height on our team. So what we had to do is play better defense. I switched some girls up and brought Kalina (Powell) into libero where she’s comfortable in and was hoping for a little better passing to get some offense running. It worked. We competed in the second set.”
The first set saw the Lady Rovers fall behind early thanks to Mia Anderson, Jayna Johnston and Maya Smith — as the trio dominated upfront and made things difficult for Brockway, at one point leading 13-3 before taking a 25-10 first set win.
The aforementioned second set is when things turned around for the home team. After being down 4-1, Brockway would rally to make it 5-5 and then go up 9-6, thanks in part to a Lauren Rendos kill and a Savannah Ross block.
Kane would tie it up at 9-9 on a Leah Tigani ace before the Lady Wolves got one into the net to give Brockway a 10-9 lead.
Both teams would battle back and forth with the score eventually tied at 15-15 with a Brooke Newton kill, but the Lady Wolves would go on a 3-0 run before Morelli called a timeout for his squad.
After the timeout, it was still all Kane, jumping to a 21-15 lead before the Lady Rovers made it 22-20 on a Rendos ace. That’s when Kane called a timeout and was able to capitalize, with an Anderson kill to take the second set, 25-20.
With momentum firmly with the Lady Wolves up two games to none, Kane would continue to make plays when they needed to. But the third set score was 4-4 before another Anderson kill made it 5-4 Kane. On the very next point, Brockway senior Stephanie Stage — who had two kills and two blocks up to that point — was injured as play stopped to attend to her as she did not return. From there, Kane gradually pulled away to a 15-10 lead before going on another 10-5 run to sweep the contest, 25-10, 25-20, 25-15.
“We had an injury go down in the third set and then I had a couple freshmen playing and we were a little bit out of position,” Morelli said. “Everyone was just trying to help each other out and I’ll take a little bit of heat for having them out of positions.”
Regardless of the outcome, Morelli said he was pleased with the effort, especially with underclassmen getting some experience.
“I always say that our teams gives its best effort,” Morelli said. “We were definitely better on defense once we put our libero back in. And we had some good swings. But on a team like that, if you’re not getting your hands on the ball, they’re getting some clean hits. And we gave away too many free balls tonight on their side. That middle girl (Mia Anderson), she’s big. And we were giving her a lot of free swings and that’s hurting.
“Our younger girls got a lot of playing time tonight. I think that’s a positive for the foundation and what we’re trying to build here. I’m just trying to put the best six (on the court) that puts us in the best position to score points and win.”
Brockway is off until Monday’s game at Forest, as coach Morelli said they learned some things that they’ll be able to implement next week.
“I think we’re going to stay with this lineup,” Morelli said. “We’re going to stay with the libero — which we haven’t used much this year. And we’re inserting possibly a freshman and she’s playing well. She’s very aggressive and not afraid of the ball. Right now I’m just trying to mix the best six that I can get. Monday will be a good test and I think we’ll be better because we’ll be in normal positions.”