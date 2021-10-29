BROCKWAY — The Brockway girls soccer team is headed back to a familiar place — the District 9 Class A championship — thanks to a strong defensive effort spearheaded by freshman keeper Josie Orinko that powered the top-seeded Lady Rovers past Clarion, 4-1, in a semifinal game Thursday night at Frank Varischetti Field.
The game was a stark contrast from the team’s first meeting in the Lady Rovers’ season opener way back on Sept. 7. Brockway won that game as well, but did so in a wild, high-scoring affair, 5-4.
This time around Brockway found a way to slow down Clarion’s potent offensive attack led by senior Evelyn Lerch. And, when the Lady Cats did manage to crack the Brockway defense, Orinko was there to back them with an impressive game that featured 11 saves in her first playoff contest. She didn’t start the season opener vs. the Lady Cats and only played part of the second half.
Orinko’s defining save Thursday came on a penalty shot by Lerch just 7:57 into the game. Orinko dove to her right on the shot and deflected it out of play for a corner kick.
It was Clarion’s second failed penalty shot in the opening eight minutes of the game, as the Lady Cats had a golden opportunity to seize control early on. Clarion’s first PK came just before the 5-minute mark, but Alex Leadbetter’s shot sailed well over the Brockway net.
In between those penalty misses, Brockway senior Danielle Wood scored on a blistering shot from the right side of the box that beat Clarion keeper Chesney Boggess to the top, right corner of the net.
That opening sequence set the tone for most of the game, with Clarion unable to overcome its two big, missed opportunities. Brockway held that 1-0 lead for most of the half before Wood scored a second time with 9:14 left until the break.
Teammates Bailey Allison and Amanda Decker added second-half goals to push the Lady Rover lead to 4-0 before Lerch spoiled Orinko’s shutout when she scored with 21:02 remaining.
That’s all the Lady Cats could muster though, despite keeping the pressure on the Brockway net the final 20 minutes. Orinko stood tall after allowing the goal and made a couple big saves to preserve a three-goal lead.
With the win, the Lady Rovers advanced to their sixth consecutive D-9 title game and second straight under head Juli Esposito, who took over the program prior to last season. Brockway is looking for its fourth title in that six-year span.
“We knew they had good speed, and No. 24 Evelyn Lerch is a very good player,” said Esposito. “So, we had to move our defense around a little bit, but I didn’t want to change too much because we also needed to take care of things farther up the field to prevent it from getting back there.
“The first PK miss and Josie having a really good save on the second PK definitely gave us momentum and got the girls pumped up. Josie did a very good job for us tonight, and her confidence has boosted throughout the season. She deserves to be back there, and tonight showed why.”
Brockway came out strong and had the first shot of the game in the second minute, but Boggess stopped that long-range effort by Raegan Gelnette.
Clarion had a shot got just wide a minute later before earning its first penalty kick of the game at the 4:56 mark when a Lady Cat was fouled in the box. unfortunately for Clarion, Leadbetter’s shot was well off the mark.
Energized by the miss, the Lady Rovers struck less than two minutes later when Wood made a strong down the right side, pulled up and fired a laser shot past Boggess to quickly make it 1-0.
Clarion quickly flipped the field on the restart, with Orinko forced to make a nice save on a shot by Alexis Coull — a save that resulted in a corner kick. The Lady Rovers were called for another foul in the box on that corner, and this time it was Lerch who stepped up to take it.
Lerch got off a hard shot, but Orinko dove to her right and got both hands on the ball to deflect it out of play. Orinko only had to make three more saves in the first half, as her defense did a good job turning away any threats by the Lady Cats.
Orinko stopped a shot by Leadbetter in the 12th minute, then didn’t have to make another save until the 25th minute. Her final save of the half came on a close-range shot right in front of the net by Lerch off a corner kick.
Other the end, Boggess did her best to keep her team in the contest, recording seven first-half saves herself. She turned away Wood multiple times to keep it a 1-0 game, while also denying shots by Allison and Decker. Brockway had a couple other shots be just off the mark.
The Lady Rovers finally cracked Boggess again late in the half when Madalynne Heckman played a perfect cross from the left side. The ball got over top a leaping Boggess and found Wood, who was making a run to the far post. Wood redirected home the ball in mid-air to make it 2-0 with 9:41 on the clock.
Brockway took that 2-0 lead to half, then nearly added it it just 40 seconds into the second half when Wood fired a shot from the right side that went just wide of the far post.
The Lady Rovers kept the pressure on and scored twice in the opening 11 minutes of the second half to double their lead.
Allison netted the first of those second-half goals when she made a strong run into the box, spun around two defenders, and fired a shot into the back of the net in the 47th minute.
Decker made it 4-0 in the 51st minute when she stole a clearing attempt by a Clarion defender at the top of the box and lofted a shot over top Boggess.
Clarion didn’t go away quietly though and seized control of the game in the final 25 minutes or so and put Brockway on its heels a little. However, the Lady Rovers handled that game-game pressure for the most part.
The only slip up came when Lerch got free in the Brockway box in the 59th minute and fired a shot from the side that managed to find its way into the net to spoil Orinko’s shutout.
Orinko didn’t let that phase her as she made three more key saves down the stretch, while getting some help in the 73rd minute when a Clarion shot hit the left post.
Next up for Brockway is third-seeded ECC in the title game on Tuesday at DuBois. A time for the game yet to be set. The Lady Crusaders upset No. 2 Forest Area, 1-0, in a semifinal game played Wednesday. The only goal came when a Forest defender headed a ball into her own net for an own goal.
The teams split a pair of close games in the regular season. Brockway won 1-0 on its home field, while ECC won 2-1 at home.
“We lost in the final last year (in PK shootout vs. Redbank Valley), so we’re ready to go get her (title) this year,” said Esposito. “I am super excited they had a really food win tonight, but we’re taking it one game at a time and as of (Friday) we’re looking toward Elk County Catholic on Tuesday.
“Everybody in the bracket this year is good, and we’re all so close on talent. You never know what you’re going to get, and it also depends on who shows up on Tuesday. So, we have to be ready to go.”
BROCKWAY 4,
CLARION 1
Score by Halves
Clarion 0 1 — 1
Brockway 2 2 — 4
Scoring Summary
First Half
BW—Danielle Wood, 6:29.
BW—Danielle Wood (Madalynne Heckman assist), 30:46.
Second Half
BW—Bailey Allison, 46:32.
BW—Amanda Decker, 50:43.
C—Evelyn Lerch, 58:58.
Statistics
Shots: Clarion 17, Brockway 18. Saves: Clarion 7 (Chesney Boggess), Brockway 11 (Josie Orinko). Corner kicks: Clarion 4, Brocwkay 7.