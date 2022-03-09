BROCKWAY — The Brockway Lady Rovers saw their historic season on the hardwood come to an end Tuesday night with a 54-36 loss to Cambridge Springs in the program’s first ever state playoff game, which was played on their home floor.
Led by senior Madison Yanc Cambridge Springs — the third-place team out District 10 — proved too be too much for the Lady Rovers to handle. Yanc scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Lady Blue Devils to just their second PIAA playoff win in program history, with the first coming way back in 2009 against Aliquippa (37-32) in the first round of the same Class 2A tournament.
Cambridge Springs (19-6) jumped out to a quick 10-2 lead and never trailed in the game. Brockway cut the lead to four late in the opening quarter but eventually trailed by nine (18-9) after eight minutes.
The Lady Blue Devils maintained that lead in the second and went to the break up eight (24-16). Brockway got as close as seven points at 29-22 with 3:31 left in the third and again at 35-28 in the opening minute of the fourth. But, it was all Cambridge Springs from there as they outscored the Lady Rovers 19-10 in the final eight minutes to win by 18.
“This is the first game were I think the nerves showed for us,” said Brockway coach Dick Esposito. “Missing wide open layups and missing foul shots, in that first half especially, hurt us, along with having too many turnovers. I expected to see a little better controlling the ball, we talked about taking care of the ball a lot. I thought we would, but it turned out we didn’t. You just don’t see pressure (defense) in our district they way they do it.
“We battled though and played them pretty much even in the second and third quarters. Then they leaked out a couple girls on fastbreaks (in the fourth) and that is what broke our back. They had three straight (layups).
“My hat goes off to our kids, and their kids played a really good ball game. Our kids just never gave up and kept coming at them.”
Lady Devil Finley Rauscher scored the game’s first five points, including an old-fashion 3-point play, in the opening minute, with both hoops coming off Brockway turnovers, which plagued the Lady Rovers all night. Brockway committed eight turnovers in the first quarter and 22 in the game.
Madelyn Schmader broke the ice for Brockway a minute later to make it 5-2, but a 3-pointer by Mackenzie Yanc and hoop by Madison Yanc made it 10-2 Cambridge Springs.
It looked like the rout might be on early, as Esposito used two timeouts in the first four minutes in an effort to calm down his team. The second did the trick for a while, as the Lady Rovers responded with a 7-3 spurt to get back within four at 13-9 with 2;13 left in the period.
Ciara Morelli started that run with a hoop before Danielle Wood scored five straight. Any momentum Brockway built was quickly taken away, though, as Cambridge Springs scored the five points of the quarter to go back up nine (18-9).
The second quarter proved to be a defensive battle, with the Lady Rovers winning the quarter 7-6 to cut their halftime deficit to 24-16.
The Lady Devils extended that lead to 11 (27-16) early in the third before a 6-2 spurt by Brockway made it a seven-point game at 29-22. Morelli, Schmader and Buttery each had hoops in that stretch.
Cambridge Springs countered with buckets by Hailee Rodgers and Madison Yanc to make it an 11-point game again before taking a 35-26 lead to the fourth.
Wood hit a pair of free throws in the opening minute of the fourth to cut the lead back down to seven (35-28), but that’s as close as the Lady Rovers got. Cambridge Springs promptly ripped off a 10-0 run to make it a 17-point game at 45-28 with 4:23 remaining. Rauscher and Madison Yanc each had four points in the game-changing run.
Brockway got no closer than 15 points the rest of the way as the Lady Rovers saw their historic season come to an end — one in which the program won its first District 9 title and saw the senior duo of Wood and Buttery both reach the 1,000-point milestone while breaking the school’s career assist and rebounding records, respectively.
The loss of Wood, Buttery and Morelli — mainstays in the program for four years — will leave a huge void that Esposito and his staff will have to try to fill next season.
“I told then in the locker room, there is nothing to hang your heads down about,” said Esposito. “You have made history this year for our school and done things we don’t know if ever while happen again. That’s what you have to dwell on, don’t dwell on this (loss).
“Danielle and Selena are two of the best we’ve had in program history, and to come through together, makes it a really magical season. And, adding Morelli in there has really helped us along. I’ve never coached a better group.”
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS 54,
BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
C. Springs 18 6 11 19 — 54
Brockway 9 7 10 10 — 36
Cambridge Springs—54
Madison Yanc 10 7-11 27, Mackenzie Yanc 4 0-2 10, Finley Rauscher 1 7-7 9, Hailee Rodgers 2 1-2 6, Elizabeth Kline 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Wheeler 1 0-0 2, P. Peandro 0 0-0 0, S. Zilhaver 0 0-0 0, Brooklynne Cole 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 15-22 54.
Brockway—36
Raegan Gelnette 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Schmader 1 4-4 6, Ciara Morelli 2 0-0 4, Danielle Wood 5 7-11 18, Selena Buttery 2 3-4 8, Lauren Rendos 0 0-0 0, Sarah Koehler 0 0-0 0, Alexis Moore 0 0-0 0, Klaine Powell 0 0-0 0, Madalyn Bennett 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 14-19 36.
Three-pointers: C. Springs 3 (Mac. Yanc 2, Rodgers), Brockway 2 (Wood, Buttery).