BROCKWAY — Former Lady Rover standout Juli Esposito couldn’t have faced a more challenging time to take over the girls soccer program at her alma mater as a first-time head coach than last fall.
Esposito inherited a squad that lost a large 8-girl senior class that powered the Lady Rovers to three District 9 Class 2A titles in four years and four straight PIAA playoff appearances. The cupboard wasn’t completely bare for Esposito, but the task of trying to teach her new system and ways of coaching were hindered with the guidelines and restrictions of trying to play through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite all that, the Lady Rovers put together a strong season — one that saw them make a run all the way to the District 9 Class A title game before their season ended in that contest with a heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to Redbank Valley, which captured its first-ever D-9 crown.
Fast forward a year, and Esposito and the Lady Rovers find themselves in a much better situation after having a “normal” offseason leading into the preseason compared to a year ago.
One thing that didn’t change is the fact Esposito is once again looking to fill the shoes of a strong group of players lost to graduation. This time its five starters the second-year coach must replace with the losses of Chelsea Busatto, Morgan Lindemuth, Lily Sysko, Delaney Wineberg and Rylee Welsh.
Luckily for Esposito, she welcomes a strong core group led by seniors Danielle Wood, Madalynne Heckman, Nichole Jamison, Morgan Carnahan and Megan Ochs and the junior duo of Amanda Decker and Emily Michalski.
Throw a couple sophomores who saw extensive varsity time a year ago, and Esposito is excited for what’s to come when you factor in a large group of newcomers who have joined forces with all those returnees.
“Last year definitely was a heck of a first season, and there were many challenges,” said Espositp. “Although we did lose a strong group of seniors from last year, we have another group of seniors and returners that have worked hard to lead this team into another successful season. We have a lot of new players this year, and we look forward to them finding their place on the field. Things are going to look different, but we have the personnel and the girls are familiar and settling in to what is expected of them on and off the field.
“We were glad to have had a full preseason to prepare this summer. We were able to spend more time focusing on specifics and breaking things down for the newer players, which I think has helped them adopt our ideas and adjust to the team and our expectations. It’s been fun seeing the girls bond and develop as a team so far, and they are ready to start competing.
“We are fortunate in that we have a large number of players (24 on roster) this year and are confident that we can fill each position on the field. I wouldn’t say we have a set starting eleven. There is a lot of quality in this group of girls, and we are excited to try out some new things throughout the season to find our fit.
“Our returning seniors (Nikki Jamison, Madalynne Heckman, Danielle Wood, Megan Ochs, and Morgan Carnahan) all have a role as leaders on the team and will be key to our level of play this season, as they contribute with their experience and knowledge of the game.”
One area where Brockway has big shoes to fill is in net, where Rylee Welsh graduated after putting together a stellar season in her first season playing goalkeeper after the loss of long-time keeper Mackenzie Overbeck from the previous year.
In her place, sophomore Lillian Heilbrun (Welsh’s backup last year) and freshman Josie Orinko are battling for playing time, and Esposito said both will play an important role this season.
“Our preseason started our season off strong, and we went over team goals and expectations,” said Esposito. “The coaches have an optimistic outlook so far and are looking at making another strong run this season.
Esposito will once again be assisted by Richard Barraclough and Delaney McMeekin, with former long-time boys assistant Mike Puhala also joining the staff this year.
“I am very happy to have them,” said Esposito of the trio. “They have been a huge help and are very supportive of the team.”
The Lady Rovers open the season today at home against Clarion.
ROSTER
Seniors: Bailey Allison, Morgan Carnahan, Brooke Franci, Madalynne Heckman, Nichole Jamison, Megan Ochs, Danielle Wood. Juniors: Amanda Decker, Bella Hartzell, Emily Michalski, Emma Peck. Sophomores: Eva Bisbey, Raegan Gelnette, Lillian Heilbrun, Aaliyah Witherite, Addison Yanak. Freshmen: Emily Bennett, Delayne Fremer, Maghan Hertel, Addison Lee, Mia Martino, Maddie Mortimer, Josie Orinko, Zoe Puhala.