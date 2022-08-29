BROCKWAY — When Darren Morelli took over the Brockway volleyball program two years ago, there was somewhat of an unknown of how long he would stay with his youngest daughter Ciara being a junior at the time.
That question was answered this offseason when Morelli decided to stay on as head coach following the graduation of his daughter.
“Initially, I said I’d do two years, and now that Ciara is graduated, I’m here to build the program,” said Morelli. “I didn’t want to walk away from it. We’ve had two years of fifth and sixth grade program and have good feeder program going.”
It also doesn’t hurt that the Lady Rovers return a strong nucleus that features five letterwinners from a year ago. The younger Morelli, a four-time letterwinner, was lost to graduation, along with three-time letetrwinner Zoe Moore and Lauren Schamder.
The team does return the likes of sophomore Kalina Powell, a Laurel Mountain League Second Team All-Star at libero last year, along with junior Lauren Rendos (outside hitter) and senior Stephanie Stage (middle hitter) and Savannah Ross (setter). Rendos is a two-time letterwinner.
“We’re only losing three seniors, but losing Ciara, Zoe and Lauren, who came on very strong as the season went on — those will be tough shoes to fill,” said Morelli. “We are returning five letterwinners led by Kalina Powell.
“She (Powell) is going from a libero to playing the whole way around at left outside hitter. So, as of now, we’re not working with a libero because of that. I’m looking for big things from Kalina, even swinging (hitting at net) this year.
“Lauren Rendos is back, and I’m expecting big things from her as a junior. I’m also looking to get leadership from two seniors back who were letterwinners a year ago in Stephanie Stage and Savannah Ross. I think I’ll be running with 9-10 players at the varsity level to start the year.”
Junior letterwinner Tehya Shaw is also baclk to play in the middle behind Stage, while seniors Brooke Newton and Natane Isabella are battling for playing time at right outside hitter.
Recommended Video
With so much experience back, Morelli is looking for the program to take that next step and find its way back to the postseason.
“We have not had a winning season in 10 years and haven’t made the playoffs in 10 years,” said Morelli. “So, our goal isn’t to win just one more game than last year … our goal is to get over .500 and get to districts.
“We had a scrimmage against C-L (Clarion-Limestone) last week, and I was very happy with the whole team. At practice, the girls are working very hard and they are buying into what we’ve been trying to do the last couple years. Hopefully, the results will start coming.”
Morelli also is excited about a new edition to his coaching staff — former Clarion High School standout libero KK Girvan, who is still currently taking classes at Clarion University.
“I’m excited excited to have KK coaching, who brings a rich tradition from Clarion,” said Morelli. “She reached out about wanting to help with our program, and I was happy to have her come on board. She’s still young, but she’s starting to talk more at practice, and the last two weeks (of practice) shed has definitely come a long way in her coaching and seems to be getting comfortable.
“If she can bring anything to the table that they did in drills (at Clarion), that is what I was most excited about — just to give me some ideas of what they do at practice. I’ll take any feedback that help us out and mix it up a little.”
Brockway opens its season tonight at home against against Brookville.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kayla Ceriani, Natane Isabella, Katelyn Kennedy, Brooke Newton, Kaitlyn Puhala, Savannah Ross, Stephanie Stage. Juniors: Samantha Barber, Karissa Fremer, Lauren Rendos, Kylie Ryckman, Tehya Shaw, Johanna Troutman. Sophomores: Rayvin Clinger, Caroline Ford, Madison Pontious, Kalina Powell, Cheyanne Roush. Freshmen: Jocelyn Aiello, Phoebe Grieneisen, Gianna Patricelli, Sophia Schmader, Mallory Smith, Meeca Smith, Jocelyn Troutman.